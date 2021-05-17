McCarthy praises Trump over Biden because he ‘didn’t need to sleep 5 hours a night’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ny Magee
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“I kinda see Joe as a little bit out of it,” Sean Hannity said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) played up the “Sleepy Joe” jab while praising former Presidet Donald Trump during his interview on Fox’s Hannity Friday night.

“Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep five hours a night,” McCarthy said while appearing alongside Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and newly elected House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Read More: Biden presents new list of federal judicial nominees, including 3 Black women

“I kinda see Joe as a little bit out of it, well, a little bit more than out of it, a little checked out,” Sean Hannity remarked during the segment. “And I’m concerned that I am not the only one that sees it. As a matter of fact, everybody I talk to says they see it.”

Kevin McCarthy thegrio.com
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks at his weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

During his 2020 re-election campaign, Trump often referred to his opponent Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe.” The term was attributed to Biden’s gaffe-prone campaign style. Trump first used the “Sleepy Joe Biden” nickname in March 2018, during remarks at the Gridiron Club. Speaking about the 2020 election, he said at the time, “There’s talk about Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe, getting into the race…. Just trust me, I would kick his ass. Boy, would he be easy. Oh, would he be easy…. He doesn’t have a shot.”

In May 2019, Trump referred to the 2020 Democratic nominee as “SleepyCreepy Joe.”

“Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie [Sanders],” Trump tweeted, as reported by Fox News. “Everyone else is fading fast!”

During a speech last October to kick off the first of three reelection rallies in Pennsylvania, Trump took aim at Biden’s popularity by reviving the “Sleepy Joe” diss.

President Joe Biden thegrio.com
U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (R) [Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images]

“Did you watch him on ‘60 Minutes’ last night?” Trump asked the crowd. “Did you see yesterday when he called me George? ‘No, no, I don’t if I like George.’ No, not George. Not George. What a mess.”

“Can you even imagine losing to a guy like this?” he continued. “He can’t even remember my name. Now, I’m not that big of an ego guy. He should be able — I’m the candidate, good candidate. He could not remember my name yesterday. This is who you’re putting in office.”

As reported by Yahoo, Biden was actually referring to comedian George Lopez who interviewed the former vice president for a live stream called “I Will Vote.”

Read More: Despite Biden’s ban of menthol cigarettes, getting Blacks to quit smoking remains a challenge

In March 2020, while defending criticism over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump said “If sleepy Joe was president he wouldn’t even know what’s going on,” he noted during an interview on Fox & Friends. “We have taken this thing and done a hell of a job,” Trump said of his administration’s response to the pandemic.

“At no time, having known Joe Biden for some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump,” said McCarthy to Hannity on Friday. “Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep 5 hours and he would be engaged. If you called Donald Trump, he’d get on the phone before staff would.”

McCarthy, Scalise and Stefanik largely attacked Biden’s policies during the Hannity interview.

“I am excited about Elise Stefanik joining the leadership team because Joe Biden is not just ignoring the problems, he’s igniting them,” McCarthy said.

You can watch McCarthy’s remarks via the Twitter clip above.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post McCarthy praises Trump over Biden because he ‘didn’t need to sleep 5 hours a night’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Cheney says McCarthy, Stefanik are 'complicit' in spreading Trump's lies

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday told Fox News' Chris Wallace that she considers both House Minority Leader (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced her as the chair of the House Republican Conference last week, "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's lies. Cheney then reiterated what she's been saying the last few few months as she's come under fire from her GOP colleagues and was ultimately removed from her leadership role — that she isn't willing to back Trump's falsehoods for the sake of the party. WALLACE: Are Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik being complicit in the Trump lies? LIZ CHENEY: They are, and I'm not willing to do that. pic.twitter.com/zp9kbJZKi2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2021 In another interview that aired during Sunday's edition of This Week on ABC News, Cheney told host Jon Karl she doesn't actually think many Republican lawmakers, save for maybe a handful, actually believe Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But she suggested it's "really dangerous" to cross Trump, so many have fallen in line anyway. "We now live in a country where [members of Congress'] votes are affected because they're worried about their security, they're worried about threats on their lives," she said. .@jonkarl: "How many of your colleagues actually believe that stuff—actually believe the election was stolen?" Rep. Liz Cheney: "I think it's a relatively small number." https://t.co/zwcCkO7rtC pic.twitter.com/xsyrfSdS4b — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracy7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterCuomo's pandemic book deal was reportedly worth over $5 million

  • 'A little bit out of North Korea': Trump critical GOP lawmakers condemn Republican consolidation under former president

    The differing views of the GOP from within the party itself pointed to the lasting fragmenting of the party after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • ‘Biden is not a good bad guy’: GOP rips up midterm playbook

    Biden is proving to be a less-than-ideal foil, forcing Republicans to rethink the traditional formula for 2022.

  • George W. Bush gave Michelle Obama something at his father’s funeral. What was it?

    The exchange is part of an inside joke between the two, who have become close friends. A similar exchange happened at John McCain's funeral.

  • Will Republicans back a commission to investigate the Capitol breach?

    Lawmakers faced with choice between embarrassing Trump and ignoring insurrection Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader. Members of his caucus have increasingly downplayed the violence of the Capitol attack. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters House Democrats are poised to adopt legislation to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol attack, in a move that will force Republicans to either embrace an inquiry that could embarrass Donald Trump – or turn a blind eye to a deadly insurrection. The proposal, endorsed by the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, would establish a 10-member commission evenly split between Democrats and Republicans – and allow the top ranking members from each party to jointly authorize subpoenas, in addition to doing so by majority vote. Crucially, it would focus narrowly on facts and causes relating to the attack on the Capitol on 6 January by a pro-Trump mob and the interference with the peaceful transition of power. Five people died amid scenes of chaos and violence that shocked the US and the world. Whether Democrats can seize the moment and push the legislation through Congress remains unclear. The Democratic-led House is likely to swiftly adopt the bill, but it could falter in the 50-50 Senate should Republicans insist on a commission with a mandate to investigate their own political priorities. The push from Pelosi and senior House Democrats underscores their resolve to investigate Trump and hold him accountable for what they consider to be his role in inciting a deadly insurrection that shook the core of American democracy. Complicating matters is the fact that the current Congress is far more polarised than it was after the September 11 attacks, with the parties sceptical of each other’s motives. Democrats see some Republicans as complicit in fuelling the 6 January attack by perpetuating lies about a stolen election. While some Republicans, including Liz Cheney, have backed the idea of a commission, most of the party’s lawmakers say they won’t accept a proposal that could give Democrats the upper hand in determining the course and conclusions of the commission’s work. The proposal for the commission is modelled closely on the commission Congress established in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, where recommendations led to reshaping of congressional oversight authority and intelligence gathering. Negotiations over creating a commission had been stalled for months over disagreements about the panel’s structure and scope, until the top Democrat on the House homeland security committee, Bennie Thompson, and the top Republican, John Katko, announced a bipartisan agreement on Friday. Pelosi deputised Thompson to lead talks as she felt the homeland security committee was an appropriate venue, and as Katko was one of only three House Republicans to accept Biden’s election win, impeach Trump and punish extremist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for endorsing executions of Democrats, according to sources familiar with discussions. The current draft of the commission proposes an equal split on membership and subpoena power, after Republicans denounced Pelosi’s initial plan that envisioned a committee with seven members appointed by Democrats and four by Republicans. Liz Cheney, who was removed this week from the House leadership, has backed the idea of a commission. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters But the scope of the commission is still tightly focused on 6 January, with Pelosi unwilling to entertain Republicans who want its mandate expanded to cover violence during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racism. The announcement of the compromise gives House and Senate Republicans a bruising conundrum: embrace the commission, sure to embarrass Trump and spark a backlash that could jeopardise support from his voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, or effectively turn a blind eye to the insurrection. Democratic aides involved in the negotiations were unsure whether Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, would extend his support, the sources said, in part because members of the House GOP conference increasingly seek to downplay or even outright deny the violence that took place on 6 January. Democrats also note that McCarthy has since hired the former White House political director Brian Jack, who was involved in planning the “Stop the Steal” rally that immediately preceded the attack – raising the spectre that either McCarthy or one of his own aides could come under investigation. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from House Republican leadership this week over her repeated repudiation of Trump, told ABC McCarthy, who spoke to Trump during the attack, should “absolutely” testify before the commission, either voluntarily or via a subpoena. The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, remained mum on Friday as to whether he would endorse the commission. However, he has taken issue with its mandate, saying appointees, not House Democrats, should dictate investigation parameters. Pelosi has suggested to her leadership team in recent weeks that she would be receptive to forming a select committee to investigate the Capitol attack as a fallback, should the bill not receive sufficient support in the Senate, the sources said. But the speaker’s preference would be to create a commission, they said. Introduced two days after Trump was acquitted by Senate Republicans in his second impeachment trial, the proposal to create a commission signaled Pelosi’s intent to pursue the former president. She ran into Republican resistance, with McConnell slamming the idea as “partisan by design” and McCarthy condemning Democrats for trying to move ahead unilaterally. Even if Congress fails to create a commission, it is still likely to get some answers. Seven House committees – including judiciary, intelligence and oversight – are conducting investigations into the intelligence and security breakdowns that allowed the mob to breach the Capitol. In near-identical letters sent in March to 16 agencies across the executive branch and Congress, the committees demanded all documents and communications relevant to the certification of Biden’s election win. The investigations are similar to House Democrats’ efforts to investigate Trump during his first impeachment inquiry, when Pelosi huddled regularly with six committee chairs before the House impeached the president over the Ukraine scandal. House and Senate committees have held hearings to investigate the Capitol attack and heard from witnesses including the current and former chiefs of Capitol police and defense and national security officials. Pelosi has said all information gathered during committee hearings will serve as a key resource for either a commission or a select committee.

  • ‘Bumblebee’ Director Travis Knight To Helm Netflix’s Vampire Action Thriller ‘Uprising’

    EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and 21 Laps are teaming up for the Vampire action thriller Uprising, an adaption of Raymond Villareal the book A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising with Travis Knight on board to direct. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing for 21 Laps as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Jeremy Slater […]

  • People who refuse Covid vaccine are selfish, says Lord Lloyd-Webber

    The composer Lord Lloyd-Webber has said those who refuse to have a coronavirus vaccination are "selfish", as government fears emerged that social cohesion could be undermined if those reluctant to get jabs are scapegoated. Government figures are working on ways to further improve take-up of the jabs among ethnic minority communities whose vaccination rate lags behind the nationwide average, with a push to get families to have vaccines together being looked at. The Telegraph understands that multi-generational vaccinations, where members of the same household of different ages can be jabbed at the same time, are being seriously considered after recent pilots. A high proportion of Bangladeshi and Pakistani households have someone older than 70 living with someone younger than 50, which partly explains why the "family jabs" approach has caught the interest of figures within the Government. Other ideas such as more door-to-door vaccinations in hotspots and using supermarket car parks for drive-through jab centres have been discussed. The latter is unlikely to be adopted amid a belief there are already enough vaccine sites. The thinking comes as Whitehall maps out how to contain the spread of the Indian variant, officially named B.1.617.2, which early data suggests can be transmitted more rapidly than other strains of the virus.

  • Key figures who pushed 2020 election conspiracies are now boosting Arizona audit

    More than six months after the 2020 election, several members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle are pouring millions into a renewed push to challenge the election's outcome -- an effort that has gained new life in Arizona as it captivates the former president and many of his followers. In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, a sprawling collection of Trump loyalists, fueled by a host of baseless conspiracies involving disproven claims of widespread voter fraud, failed over and over again to overturn the election results in the courts.

  • Attorney speaks after Gaetz associate enters plea

    A Florida politician who is a central figure in the Justice Department's investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty Monday to six federal charges and will cooperate with prosecutors (May 17)

  • Sen. Toomey Doubts Trump Will Be the GOP's 'De Facto' Leader

    May.17 -- Republican Senator&nbsp;Pat Toomey&nbsp;says he doubts that former President&nbsp;Donald Trump&nbsp;will remain the GOP’s “de facto” leader by the next presidential election. He also talks about how Republicans are working with the White House on an infrastructure plan. He speaks to Bloomberg's David Westin.

  • Ignore the hype of Republicans threatening to ‘break away’ over Trump

    Anti-Trump Republicans get lots of media attention. That doesn’t mean they are relevant within the Republican party ‘It is great that at least some former prominent Republicans are willing to stand up to Trump and for liberal democracy. But they are not serious competitors to the current Trumpian Republican party.’ Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images “Over 100 Republicans, including former officials, threaten to split” from the Republican party, the New York Times declared on Tuesday. The next day the Washington Post upped the ante, headlining that the 100 Republicans were vowing “civil war”; the columnist Jennifer Rubin proclaimed the beginning of “the stampede away from the GOP”. Sounds exciting, but what has really happened? On Thursday, a group of some 150 former Republicans published “A Call for American Renewal”, a manifesto with the stated aim of “building a common sense coalition for America”. The call itself reads mostly like the US constitution but with a distinct anti-Trump undertone. While the former president is never named, the manifesto warns against “forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism”, opposes “the employment of fear-mongering, conspiracism, and falsehoods”, and rejects “populism and illiberalism”. It emphasizes the importance of the constitutional order, rule of law, and pluralism, while implicitly supporting immigration and explicitly celebrating “our diverse nation”. So far, so good; but is this anodyne statement worth all the hype? Active office-holders, with power and relevance, are conspicuously absent from the signatories The document’s signatories include many of the usual suspects of the Never-Trump right, including people associated with the Lincoln Project, like George Conway and Jennifer Horn. It also includes a lot of “formers”: the former US representative Charlie Dent, the former secretary of transportation Mary Peters, the former governor Tom Ridge, and the former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele. But while these former office-holders express support for current Republican “rebels” like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, people such as Cheney and Romney themselves – active office-holders, with power and relevance - are conspicuously absent from the signatories. I doubt they will go much further than a non-committal positive reference, when asked or pushed by journalists. For all the media spin about “influential Republicans” or “Republican leaders”, none of the 150 signatories currently holds a significant position within the Republican party. In fact, the vast majority are people past their political career or who never were politicians. Many of them are probably better known to Democratic voters than Republican ones. During the Trump presidency, figures such as Max Boot and Michael Steele became liberals’ favorite “Republicans” largely by featuring primarily in liberal media. This is probably why this manifesto is vague about the concrete actions its signatories hope to achieve. Despite hints and recent media speculation, the document makes no explicit call for a third party. In fact, one gets the sense that the organizers are internally divided over strategy – and, for that reason, leaving all options open. Under the subheading “What’s the Call?”, the document reads: “That’s why we believe in pushing for the Republican Party to rededicate itself to founding ideals – or else hasten the creation of an alternative.” In essence, the whole manifesto is a real-world extension of the largely online Lincoln Project. Like the Lincoln Project, it offers a psychologically reassuring but ultimately questionable narrative frame for anti-Trump Republicans: the “soul” of the Republican party, which has been stolen or crushed by Trump and his wannabes, is at stake, and honorable Republicans must restore it. This is grounded in an elitist view of the Grand Old Party that rests on very loose empirical and historical grounds. As I’ve argued many times before, Trump did not hijack the party, at least not in ideological terms. In fact, for several decades the views of the Republican base had much more in common with Trump than with the signatories of this manifesto. That empirical fact will not change, no matter how hard the Lincoln Project and Never-Trump Republicans try to whitewash the Republican past – a whitewashing the liberal media happily amplifies. This is the Republican party of an imagined past, harkening to a moderate, noble era that never really existed Evan McMullin, who gained some media prominence by running as an independent candidate against Trump in 2016 – he won a whopping 0.54% of the vote – seems to at least acknowledge the current reality. In an interview with Fox News, he estimated that just “a fourth to a third of the party” wants a new direction. He added, rather optimistically: “Obviously that’s still a minority of the party but it’s a significant number.” Even assuming that all these people want to move the party in the same direction as the signatories of the “Call for American Renewal”, a fourth to a third of Republicans would be a mere sliver of the general population. While this would be more than enough to start a new party in the proportional electoral systems common in other countries, it is, under the United States’ two-party system, nowhere near enough to challenge the Republican party, let alone the Democratic party. Don’t get me wrong. It is great that at least some former prominent Republicans are willing to stand up to Trump and for liberal democracy. But this initiative is not a serious competitor to the current Trumpian Republican party and it will not be the Republican party of the future. It does not even reflect the Republican Party of the past. Instead, it is the Republican party of an imagined past, harkening to a moderate, noble era that never really existed. Amplifying the anti-Trump Republicans’ message uncritically, as many liberal media and politicians are doing, will not make them more relevant within the Republican party. However, it might help them further whitewash their own pasts as well as that of the Republican party. Cas Mudde is Stanley Wade Shelton UGAF professor of international affairs at the University of Georgia, the author of The Far Right Today (2019), and host of the podcast Radikaal. He is a Guardian US columnist

  • Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

    Since EVs are no longer helping the state out with a gasoline tax, legislators are working on a new way to collect from vehicle owners.

  • Chrishell Stause Recalls Her Reality TV Debut in 2004 on MTV Dating Show: 'It Beat Waiting Tables'

    Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause reminisced about her reality TV roots on Instagram, ahead of her MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted appearance

  • Bengals CB Mike Hilton excited to be in same secondary as Jessie Bates

    Cincinnati Bengals corner Mike Hilton is the latest to call Jessie Bates underrated.

  • ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Nathalie Emmanuel And Garrett Hedlund To Star In Screen Gems’ Horror Pic ‘The Bride’

    EXCLUSIVE: Nathalie Emmanuel and Garrett Hedlund are set to star in The Bride, a Screen Gems horror thriller to be directed by Jessica M. Thompson. Blair Butler wrote the original script, based on her pitch, with revisions by Thompson. Emile Gladstone is producing. Inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the pic is a contemporary horror thriller […]

  • School Districts Drop Mask Mandates, Against CDC Guidance

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. On May 7, Superintendent Kent Edwards of Kearney Public Schools in Nebraska delivered an explosive message to his community that, outside of a pandemic, would usually be innocuous. “We are excited to see our students’ faces again.” About […]

  • Operatives planned on hiring woman to go undercover to lure H.R. McMaster and FBI agents into saying bad things about Trump, new report says

    The conservative group planned to bait H.R. McMaster into saying something damaging about Trump that would get him fired, The New York Times reports.

  • Refugees arriving in US unlikely to exceed cap set by Trump

    President Joe Biden, under political pressure, agreed to admit four times as many refugees this budget year as his predecessor did, but resettlement agencies concede the number actually allowed into the U.S. will be closer to the record-low cap of 15,000 set by former President Donald Trump. Refugee advocates say they are grateful for the increase because it’s symbolically important to show the world the United States is back as a humanitarian leader at a time when the number of refugees worldwide is the highest since World War II. But they’re frustrated, too, because more refugees could have been admitted if Biden hadn’t dragged his feet. “About 10,000 to 15,000 is what we’re expecting,” said Jenny Yang of World Relief, adding that Biden's inaction for months after taking office in January was “definitely problematic."

  • Report: Kings to keep coach Luke Walton despite playoff drought extending to 15 seasons

    The Kings' 15-season playoff drought is tied for the longest in NBA history.

  • Biden’s free-money gambit

    Whether appropriate or excessive, an expanded cash benefit for parents is shrewd politics.