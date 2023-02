The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIdaho state Rep. Ron Mendive thinks his state’s school kids should have to sweat for their pizza squares and chicken nuggets.“If we could find a way for the students to work to earn credits for their school lunch, I don’t think we’d see any of the waste we do in that program because it doesn’t mean much,” he said during an education committee meeting on Tuesday.Mendive did not say whether he envisioned first graders sweeping floors or wi