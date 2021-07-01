McCarthy reportedly makes 'stark threat' to Republicans over Jan. 6 committee

Kevin McCarthy Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has reportedly issued a "stark warning" to Republicans, warning them not to accept an appointment to the Jan 6. select committee.

McCarthy, Punchbowl News reports, during a meeting with freshman lawmakers warned that if any Republican accepts an appointment from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, "they better be ready to get all their committee assignments from her." He warned them that Republicans must get their committee assignments from Republicans and not Democrats, "or else," Punchbowl writes.

CNN also reports that McCarthy threatened to strip Republican lawmakers of their committee assignments should they accept an offer to serve on the Capitol riot committee, and the alleged threat was confirmed by Forbes, which cited two GOP aides.

Punchbowl noted that it appears the only Republican lawmakers under consideration serve on the committee are Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who were the only two Republicans to vote in favor of the committee this week. But it was still a "pretty stark threat" from McCarthy, Punchbowl wrote. Senate Republicans previously blocked a bill that would create a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

