McCarthy Says Biden Pulled a ‘Bait and Switch’ from Moderate to Socialist

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) said Sunday that President Biden had pulled a “bait and switch” during the first 100 days of his presidency, having promised to act as a “moderate” but instead governing like a “socialist.”

“If I look at the 100 days, it’s more of a bait and switch,” McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

McCarthy also called out Biden’s failure to uphold his commitment to working across party lines. The Republican leader said he has not met or spoken with the president since Biden took office.

“I have not met with the president one time, nor had one conversation,” McCarthy said.

When host Chris Wallace asked about Biden’s campaign promise to work alongside the GOP on infrastructure and COVID-19 relief legislation, McCarthy argued that both bills ultimately were just vehicles for Democratic spending.

“Less than 6 percent in the infrastructure package goes to infrastructure,” McCarthy said.

He added that he does not believe Biden’s sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan will be popular with Americans once they realize what it includes.

Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin, a crucial vote in the evenly divided Senate, last week suggested Congress should focus on “conventional” infrastructure and break up Biden’s massive plan, which includes provisions that some lawmakers have argued do not qualify as infrastructure, such as expanding resources for home care for the elderly and child care facilities.

“What we think the greatest need we have now, that can be done in a bipartisan way, is conventional infrastructure whether it’s the water, sewer, roads, bridges, Internet — things that we know need to be repaired, be fixed,” Manchin said.

Asked if he supports the non-infrastructure provisions, Manchin said he believes those measures are “needed” but should go through hearings and professionals should be brought in to discuss them.

