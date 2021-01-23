McCarthy Says He Has ‘Concerns’ over Cheney’s Vote to Impeach

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) said he has “concerns” over Representative Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach former President Trump, though he supports the Wyoming congresswoman remaining in her role as the No. 3 House Republican.

“Look, I support her, but I also have concerns. She took a position as a number three member in conference, she never told me ahead of time. One thing about leadership, if we’re going to work together, we should understand. We know that this is going to become a difficulty,” McCarthy said in an interview with Greta Van Susteren set to air Sunday.

“She can have a difference of opinion, but the one thing if we’re going to lead within the conference, we should work together on that as a whole conference because we’re representative of that conference. So I support her, but I do think she has a lot of questions she has to answer to the conference.”

Earlier this month a spokesman for McCarthy said the congressman opposes calls to oust the House Republican Conference Chair from caucus leadership after she voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection in the aftermath of the Capitol riots on January 6.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R., Ariz) and freshman Representative Matt Rosendale (R., Mont.) are leading a petition to force a conference meeting where lawmakers could vote on a resolution calling for Cheney to step down.

However, a handful of other House Republicans voted in favor of impeachment as well, and a number of other GOP members have come out in support of the No. 3 Republican.

“I think it’d be a disaster. I think we need to keep our eye on the ball. I think we have a very great chance of taking the majority, and if we continue to give the American people a vision of Republican internal fratricide, that doesn’t do us any favors in convincing them that we’re better off to lead the House of Representatives come midterm presidency of Joe Biden,” Representative Rodney Davis (R., Ill.) told reporters on Tuesday.

