  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

McCarthy says convicted Rep. Fortenberry should resign

Rebecca Shabad and Kyle Stewart and Ali Vitali
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jeff Fortenberry
    U.S. Representative from Nebraska

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., should resign from Congress after he was convicted of lying to the FBI about contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign from a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire.

Speaking from Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida, where House Republicans held their annual retreat, McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that he plans to speak to Fortenberry Friday.

"I think he had his day in court,” McCarthy said. “I think if he wants to appeal, he could go do that as a private citizen. ... But I think when someone’s convicted, it’s time to resign.”

Image: Jeff Fortenberry (Jae C. Hong / AP)
Image: Jeff Fortenberry (Jae C. Hong / AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also said Fortenberry should resign. “Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve," she said in a statement on Friday. "No one is above the law.”

Fortenberry, 61, who has represented Nebraska's 1st congressional district since 2005, was found guilty by a Los Angeles federal grand jury on Thursday of one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison as well as fines.

Prosecutors had accused Fortenberry of repeatedly lying to and misleading authorities in a federal investigation into illegal campaign contributions made by a Lebanese-Nigerian businessman, Gilbert Chagoury. As a foreign national, Chagoury is prohibited by federal law from contributing to any U.S. elections.

Chagoury allegedly arranged for a $30,000 contribution to Fortenberry's re-election campaign at a Los Angeles fundraiser in 2016. He entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in 2019 and came clean about providing about $180,000 in illegal contributions to four candidates in U.S. elections.

After being charged last October, Fortenberry said in a YouTube video that he expected to be vindicated and proclaimed his innocence. "We will fight these charges," he said. "I did not lie to them. I told them what I knew. But we need your help."

Fortenberry did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.

He told reporters outside the courthouse Thursday that he planned to appeal the conviction. A judge set Fortenberry’s sentencing for June 28.

Recommended Stories

  • McCarthy confident GOP conference will make him Speaker if Republicans win back House

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not worried about a serious challenge for the Speaker's gavel from another Republican should the GOP take control of the chamber next year, he indicated at the conference's annual retreat in Florida."If you're a Minority Leader the day of the election, you win, and you win the majority, you're probably going to be the Speaker," McCarthy said in a conversation with Punchbowl News on Thursday. "...

  • House leaders call on Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry to resign

    Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Friday faced growing pressure from congressional leaders and Nebraska’s GOP governor to resign after a California jury found him guilty of lying to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 campaign donation from a Nigerian billionaire. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy both urged the nine-term congressman to leave office, as did Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has endorsed Fortenberry’s top Republican primary challenger.

  • Culture wars, 2024 messages and a 'QAnon primary': How Ketanji Brown Jackson's hearing descended into a brawl

    Four days of contentious Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson highlighted Republican culture-war messaging and high

  • Former McGuire Memorial workers face federal hate crime charges

    A federal grand jury has indicted two former McGuire Memorial direct care workers on hate crime charges, alleging the pair intentionally committed violent acts on patients with severe disabilities.

  • County, state agencies to assist with security, traffic at Trump rally in North Georgia

    The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of security at former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday in Commerce, but local agencies are also gearing up.

  • DCYF says maltreatment contributed to death of 5-year-old in West Warwick

    The child died on Sept. 18, 2021. An investigation by the Department of Children, Youth & Families determined maltreatment contributed to the death.

  • Biden says Xi knows that China's future is linked to West

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said that China knows its economic future is tied to the West, after warning Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Beijing could regret siding with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "I made no threats but I made it clear to him - made sure he understood the consequences of helping Russia," Biden told reporters of his call on Friday with Xi. "I pointed out the number of American and foreign corporations that left Russia as a consequence of their barbaric behavior."

  • Judge scolds ex-NBA star Ray Allen for skipping jury duty

    Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen got scolded by a federal judge and ordered to donate $1,000 to charity for failing to show up at a trial after being selected as a juror. U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke told Allen, 46, during Wednesday's hearing that he had disrespected the court by skipping out on jury service. Allen had been selected to serve last week as a juror in a fatal carjacking trial, but did not appear even after Cooke delayed the trial a day so that he could attend the jersey retirement ceremony of former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett, according to the Miami Herald.

  • McCarthy says GOP will win control of House: 'It's not going to be a five-seat majority'

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday predicted that Republicans will win control of the House in November - and that they won't just scrape by with the bare minimum number of seats they need."We're going to win the majority, and it's not going to be a five-seat majority," McCarthy told Punchbowl News in an interview - billed as a "fireside chat" - during House Republicans' annual retreat in...

  • Texas Democrat Filemon Vela resigning early from Congress

    Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas said Thursday he will soon leave office for a job in the private sector rather than finish what was already his final term in Congress. The five-term South Texas congressman confirmed he was taking a job with Akin Gump, a law and lobbying firm. Vela, who was among the first House Democrats to announce he would not seek reelection in 2022, said he has not yet determined the date of his final day in office.

  • Kim Jong Un given 'Top Gun' treatment in missile coverage

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has starred in a Hollywood-style video for Pyongyang’s latest missile launch. Kim sported a leather jacket and aviator sunglasses for the production, which was edited to include flashy effects.

  • Mitch McConnell says he opposes Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination

    McConnell said Jackson's sentencing record in child pornography cases is "troubling."

  • Dozens of Teens Arrested as TikTok Trend Spirals ‘Out of Hand’

    Volusia Sheriff; Peachtree City PoliceWhile catching up with some classmates at school on Tuesday morning, North Carolina ninth-grader Andrea Alonso suddenly felt an intense pain in her eye.“She was talking to her friends at the school door, and she felt that something hit her,” Andrea’s mother, Ana Rosa Alonso, told The Daily Beast.After Andrea called her in a panic, Alonso rushed to Olympic High School in Charlotte and found the school nurse preparing her daughter to be taken to the hospital.“

  • Florida Bridge Tender Is Arrested and Fired from Her Job After Police Discovered She Lied About Her Role In the Death of a Grandmother Crossing Bridge

    A Florida woman was fired from her job as a bridge tender after authorities deemed her criminally responsible for the February death of a 79-year-old […]

  • Four Dead After Suspected ‘Group Jump’ From Seventh Floor Balcony

    Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said

  • Florida restaurant cancels 'going to prison' party for Jan. 6 rioter seen with Pelosi's lectern

    A Florida restaurant canceled a "going to prison" party for a Capitol rioter who was photographed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern after the owner said that it was drawing too much attention. News Channel 8 reported that Caddy's Bradenton, a waterfront restaurant located outside of Tampa, Fla., canceled the April 1 event for Adam Johnson, who was sentenced to 75 days in prison last month for breaking into the U.S. Capitol...

  • Russian soldiers ran over their commander, apparently blaming him for heavy losses in Ukraine, Western official says

    The story of a Russian officer attacked by his own troops in revenge for heavy losses had already been circulating, and was confirmed on Friday.

  • Two babies found living in filth inside RV in Palatka, father arrested

    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a disabled mobile receiving a tip that a man was living inside a mobile home with no running water, electricity, or working septic system with a one and two-year-old.

  • 'Depraved' woman who raped young girl laughs in court ahead of sentencing

    Vicki Bevan has admitted to 36 sexual offences described by the judge as some of the worst he had seen.

  • Mom killed visiting son’s grave on his ‘first birthday in heaven,’ Texas family says

    ”I can’t believe you are gone ... how y’all gonna kill her on her (son’s) birthday at his gravesite??”