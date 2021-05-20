McCarthy says he’d testify before independent Jan. 6 commission

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Quint Forgey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he would be willing to testify before an independent commission investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection about his conversation with then-President Donald Trump as the attack on the Capitol unfolded.

“Sure, next question,” McCarthy told reporters outside the Capitol. The minority leader’s response was definitive but seemingly carried little political risk, as the prospects for final passage of a bill to establish such a bipartisan panel have grown increasingly imperiled this week.

The House voted on Wednesday to approve the legislation by Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.), with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in a rebuke to McCarthy — who announced his opposition to the measure on Tuesday and urged GOP lawmakers to do the same despite deputizing Katko to lead the House GOP’s negotiations with Thompson and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But the legislation’s success in the Senate is far from assured. Democrats in the chamber would require 10 Republican defections to break any potential filibuster and send the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he would not support the proposal and even some seven Senate Republicans who voted in February to convict Trump of inciting the insurrection remain undecided.

On Thursday, McCarthy was dismissive of the proposed Jan. 6 panel, saying: “I just think a Pelosi commission is a lot of politics.” He also argued it was not a conflict of interest for certain members of Congress to vote on the commission bill even though those members may be called to testify before the panel at a later date.

“No. Because who knows what they’re going to do on the commission? So no, I don’t think so,” he said. McCarthy would be a likely witness for an investigatory commission because he had a reportedly heated phone call with the then-president as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Their conversation could shed more light on Trump’s state of mind amid the attack and reveal further information about the White House response.

Recommended Stories

  • House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections

    The House voted to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republican leaders work to stop a bipartisan investigation that is opposed by former President Donald Trump. Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters smashed into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden's victory. Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.

  • Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber

    Republicans are rebelling against the requirement that they wear a mask on the House floor, stoking tensions with majority Democrats who are refusing to change the rules following updated guidance from federal health officials. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., led an effort Wednesday to get the Office of the Attending Physician to update its guidance for mask wearing for vaccinated lawmakers and staff while they are in the House chamber and in committee hearing rooms, but Democrats defeated it along a party-line vote of 218-210. There is no requirement for wearing masks in the Senate chamber.

  • 'Not a positive development': What the new criminal probe could mean for the Trump Org.

    Legal experts say the New York attorney general's decision to team up with Manhattan prosecutors doesn't bode well for the former president's company.

  • ‘When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit’ Review: Judith Kerr’s Childhood Classic Gets Faithful, Tasteful Screen Treatment

    Having long settled in Britain after fleeing Nazi Germany with her family as a young girl, Judith Kerr wrote her semi-autobiographical 1971 children’s novel “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” as a response to her own son’s Hollywood-tilted misconception of her childhood. After watching “The Sound of Music,” he observed that her own escape must have […]

  • Pelosi and House Democrats call for creating Capitol assault commission as GOP opposition grows

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders called on lawmakers to pass a bill that will allow for the creation of a commission to study the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Republican leaders have voiced opposition to the commission. Watch the Democrats' remarks.

  • 2020 ballots in Arizona's largest county have been under scrutiny. Here's what to know

    This week Republican leaders called the process “a grift disguised as an audit.”

  • A$AP Rocky Called Rihanna "The One" in a Candid Interview

    He said she's the "the love of my life."

  • Paul Ryan to headline fundraiser for anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) will headline a fundraiser for Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Monday, Politico reports.The big picture: "It’s a decisive move against ex-President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on Republicans who voted to impeach him," Politico writes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Kinzinger was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, and has been one of the GOP's most prominent critics of the ex-president.Ryan in November called on Trump to accept the presidential election results and "embrace the transfer of power." The former speaker also told Republicans in 2016 that they "should feel free to abandon Trump."Go deeper: Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Army of the Dead' star clarifies Zack Snyder's 'chair ban' amid controversy, explaining the chairs were 'just really far away'

    Ana de la Reguera told Insider that there were chairs on set, but "they were just really far away" and there was no time for breaks.

  • ‘A radical change’: America’s new generation of pro-Palestinian voices

    Progressive coalition could be become counterweight to pro-Israeli traditions of Democratic party Protesters march through neighborhoods near a Ford Motor Company plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where Joe Biden was touring on 18 May. Photograph: Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images It just so happened that Joe Biden was due to visit Detroit, home to the biggest Arab American community in the country, at the height of the latest upsurge in Israeli-Palestinian violence. The sight of the presidential motorcade on Tuesday passing through a protest bedecked with Palestinian flags – and of Biden himself in heated discussion with Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian woman to be elected to Congress, on the Detroit airport tarmac – vividly illustrated the rapid shifts under way in US politics. Welcoming Friday’s ceasefire, Biden said he would continue what he called his “quiet, relentless diplomacy”. But his emphasis through 11 days of bombs, rockets and bloodshed, on Israel’s right to self-defence, his refusal to demand a ceasefire or to join a UN security council statement to that effect, have exacted a political cost in the very constituency that was decisive in getting him elected. In many ways, Biden was following a well-trodden path for US presidents, but the political downside of doing so is much greater now than it would have been just a few years ago, before a new generation of Democrats such as Tlaib arrived in Congress, and before the Black Lives Matter campaign made common cause with the Palestinians. The same broad coalition that saved Biden’s primary campaign and helped get him across the line in November, could now become a powerful counterweight to the pro-Israeli traditions of the Democratic party. “We’re in a moment of profound flux in society in general and things are moving very, very quickly and sometimes it takes moments like these to see how far things have shifted,” said Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist, formerly Detroit’s former health director and candidate for governor, who addressed the protesters in Michigan on Tuesday. “Joe Biden has, throughout his political history, been very, very good at reading the changes in temperature that occur, and I hope that he registers the fact that the base has also moved on this issue.” Also in the crowd on Tuesday was Reuben Telushkin, a Black Jewish activist who is national organiser for Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). He said the Black Lives Matter movement has reinforced an alliance between Palestinians and African Americans. “People were connecting in the streets, connecting online and so pre-existing solidarities were deepening, but also average, maybe more apathetic folks, were being politicised,” Telushkin said. He pointed to the impact of protests in Ferguson in 2014, when it was discovered the same US-made teargas canisters were being used on Black American demonstrators in Missouri and against Palestinians on the West Bank. “Palestinians were demonstrating their solidarity by sending tweets to the protesters in Ferguson about how to treat teargas,” Telushkin said. “So it was a really material link.” A new vocabulary has entered the US debate on Israel and Palestine, particularly since Human Rights Watch published a report last month that described the status quo as apartheid, a description that echoed on the floor of the House of Representatives and on MSNBC by presenter Ali Velshi. “That is a radical change. Normally you’d be at risk of losing your job if you spoke up for Palestinian human rights,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the deputy executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The models Bella and Gigi Hadid, whose father was born in Palestine, used their social media platforms, with a combined following of 108 million, to highlight the plight of the people of Gaza and the West Bank. “This political activism has been building for decades,” said Salih Booker, president of the Center for International Policy. “It’s hard to point to exactly what grain of sand has now been added to this side of the scales, but I think we’re approaching a new tipping point where the entire debate is being reframed.” Beth Miller, government affairs manager for JVP Action, the group’s political advocacy arm, said: “This idea that you could be ‘progressive except for Palestine’ is falling apart, and people understand that now there is no such thing as ‘progressive except for Palestine’.” US public sympathies are still mostly with the Israelis rather than the Palestinians. The ratio was 58% to 25% in a Gallup poll in March, but that still reflected a steady swing towards the Palestinians over recent years and the survey was taken before the most recent eruption of violence. Similarly the centre of gravity in the Democratic party is still sympathetic towards Biden’s approach, but the direction of change is away from the reflexive support for Israel that has been the president’s hallmark throughout his long political career. As a sign of things to come, progressives point to the ouster of the formerly powerful, pro-Israel chair of the House foreign affairs committee, Eliot Engel, by a political newcomer, Jamaal Bowman, in a Democratic primary last July. Bowman has since supported a bill that would regulate US military aid to Israel. “The conversation has to change before the policy can change,” Mitchell said. “And right now we are seeing a radical change in the conversation surrounding Palestine.”

  • Jamaal Williams looks to be the main tailback in the new Lions offense

    The Lions may have gotten an excellent dollar-for-dollar value in all of free agency. Running back Jamaal Williams joined Detroit on a two-year, $6 million deal, only $3.25 million of which was guaranteed at signing. New Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn seems to think that Williams will become the primary tailback in the team’s new [more]

  • Bill Gates' controversies could help Melinda during - and after - the split. Divorce and PR experts say Bill's 'guilt window' and gaining public sympathy give her the upper hand.

    The bad press surrounding Bill Gates allows Melinda French Gates to distance herself from Microsoft and their marriage ahead of the divorce.

  • 7 of Princess Diana's explosive claims in BBC interview that tore royals in two

    An investigation into Martin Bashir's interview with the late princess has reportedly found he was guilty of deceit.

  • Trump hits out at Republicans who backed Jan 6 commission in error-filled rant

    Ex-president opposes investigation into riot at US Capitol by his supporters

  • Democrats launching early 2022 AAPI ad buy

    The Democratic National Committee is launching its first minority-focused ad buy of the 2022 midterm cycle, targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in battleground states, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The buy, which comes earlier than any similar purchase during prior election cycles, underscores Democrats’ awareness of their slim majorities in Congress and the need to engender and retain support from communities of color.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The “high five-figure” ad buy will be placed in AAPI-serving outlets and run in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.The ads will be translated into "traditional Chinese," Korean and Vietnamese.The buy also comes during AAPI Heritage Month.Congress passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Tuesday. The bill will now head to President Biden's desk, who's said he will sign it into law.The big picture: In America's largest cities, anti-Asian hate has jumped 164% compared with this time last year, according to data from the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, Axios’ Shawna Chen writes.What they’re saying: “The AAPI community has made tremendous contributions to our nation and were an integral element of Democrats regaining control of the White House and U.S. Senate,” DNC Deputy Executive Director Roger Lau said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Amazon Sued by Five Women Alleging Bias, Retaliation

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. was hit Wednesday with lawsuits from five women alleging harassment, discrimination and retaliation.The women, who have held jobs in the company’s headquarters, regional offices and logistics operations, are all represented by Wigdor LLP, the law firm representing a plaintiff in a high-profile discrimination and harassment lawsuit targeting Amazon and filed earlier this year.“These five people really represent a cross-section of employees,” said Jeanne Christensen, a partner with the firm. “We definitely saw a pattern in stories that we were being told.”Amazon spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the company was investigating each of the incidents detailed in the lawsuits and has found no evidence to support the allegations. “Amazon works hard to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture,” Anderson said in an email. “We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment in any form, and employees are encouraged to raise concerns to any member of management or through an anonymous ethics hotline with no risk of retaliation.”The lawsuits come as Amazon, known for an aggressive and intense workplace culture, faces pressure to make life better for its workers. Shareholders are set to vote next week on a resolution, filed by the New York State Common Retirement Fund, urging the company to audit its impact on civil rights, equity, diversity and inclusion. Top shareholder advisory groups have recommended investors vote for the proposal.In April, Amazon publicly outlined goals to promote more women and Black employees, and in his final letter to shareholders as chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos pledged to focus more on workers’ well-being, saying “we need a better vision for how we create value for our employees.”In one of the lawsuits, filed Wednesday in federal court in Arizona, Tiffany Gordwin, who joined Amazon’s human resources group in 2019, alleged she “was treated like a second-class citizen by the majority of her supervisors, all White.” A Black woman, Gordon was rejected for promotions in favor of younger, less qualified White men, she says in the complaint.Emily Sousa, hired at Amazon last year as a shift manager at a Pennsylvania facility, says her manager made her “the target of constant harassment” and attempted to cultivate a sexual relationship. She was demoted and sent to another warehouse after rejecting his advances, she alleges in a complaint filed in federal court in Delaware.Diana Cuervo, a Latina and former manager in an Amazon warehouse in Everett, Washington, says she was terminated after complaining to human resources about a manager, Christopher Stoia, who she says subjected her to repeated racist remarks. Stoia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Pearl Thomas, a Black human resources employee who worked for the Amazon Web Services cloud division at Seattle headquarters, said in a complaint that during a virtual meeting to discuss post-pandemic return to work plans, her manager Keith DurJava muttered the N-word before hanging up. DurJava did not immediately respond to requests for comment.And in a case filed in California, Cindy Warner, a gay woman hired in February 2020 for a senior role in Amazon Web Services’ professional services group, says she was targeted for abusive and sexist treatment by “a boys’ club where predominantly White male executives jealously guard their sphere of influence.” Warner, who was fired in April, is alleging violations of equal pay laws. She alleges her supervisor Todd Weatherby passed her over for promotions in retaliation for her voicing concerns about gender discrimination in the department. Weatherby didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.(Updates with details about allegations starting in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle gives an update on his hand injury

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle gave an update on the swelling on his left hand.

  • Maradona's medical team face manslaughter probe over star's death: source

    Seven people have been placed under formal investigation for manslaughter in Argentina over the death last year of footballing legend Diego Maradona, AFP has learned from a judicial source.

  • Jaylen Waddle praises Tua Tagovailoa for his leadership

    Former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has nothing but high praise for his current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who has exhibited ...

  • Pennsylvania becomes 1st in nation to curb governor’s emergency powers

    Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.