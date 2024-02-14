McCarthy says Mace needs help ‘to straighten out her life’

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) went after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) during a Capitol Hill visit on Tuesday, saying she needs to “straighten out her life.”

Mace, one of the eight GOP members who voted to oust McCarthy as Speaker last year, is facing a tough primary challenge from her former chief of staff and reportedly suffers from an office staff in turmoil.

“I hope Nancy gets the help she needs, I really do,” McCarthy told reporters. “I just hope she gets the help to straighten out her life. I mean, she’s got a lot of challenges.”

“No one will stay working for her,” he continued. “You can’t have somebody who just flips and flops based upon what TV station she gets put on. You want someone who’s willing to work, and so I hope she gets that kind of help.”

McCarthy resigned from the House in December after losing the Speakership in October. He said he plans to campaign for GOP candidates for the 2024 cycle.

Despite saying he’s not rooting against Mace, he did not rule out backing challengers to incumbent Republicans, Mace included.

“I didn’t say that,” McCarthy jokingly said when asked about staying out of her primary.

McCarthy also made jabs at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who led the GOP opposition to his Speakership.

“He probably lies about who he sleeps with,” McCarthy said, adding that Gaetz and former President Trump aren’t as close as Gaetz leads people to believe.

McCarthy added that he “doesn’t feel much for” his eight opponents, and that he doesn’t “respect” Gaetz.

Gaetz and the former Speaker have gone back-and-forth for months, even after Gaetz successfully ousted McCarthy. Last week, Gaetz jokingly nominated McCarthy to be the chair of the Republican National Committee. McCarthy said he quickly shut down that notion.

“Kevin is well organized and a very high-revenue fundraiser,” Gaetz said. “He will also be well-liked by the RNC Committee. The RNC Chair doesn’t make any policy decisions, set any agenda, or negotiate against Democrats, ever. Kevin would be terrific.”

The Hill has reached out to Mace’s and Gaetz’s offices for comment.

Mychael Schnell contributed.

