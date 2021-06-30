McCarthy tasks House Intelligence Republicans to investigate NSA

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy directed Republicans on the Intelligence Committee to investigate the National Security Agency over concerns of "politicization."

There has been a "disturbing trend" at the agency, the California Republican said Wednesday, following the Biden administration's move to sideline Michael Ellis, a top NSA lawyer picked by former President Donald Trump, extending to this week when Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed he was being spied on by the NSA.

"Earlier this year, I sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Austin expressing concern over the politicization of the Agency through the sidelining of Michael Ellis as NSA General Counsel," McCarthy said in a statement. "I asked that Mr. Ellis be reinstated and expressed my concern regarding undue political influence in NSA placing Mr. Ellis on administrative leave."

"The NSA cannot be used as a political instrument, and House Republicans will ensure accountability and transparency," he added.

McCarthy also insisted the agency has "refused to deliver information requested by the Republican Members on the House Intelligence Committee."

The latest incident outlined by McCarthy broke into the public eye on Monday when Carlson said a government whistleblower told his team the NSA is "spying" on their electronic communications and is "planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air."

The NSA released a statement in response to Carlson's claims on Tuesday.

"This allegation is untrue," an NSA spokesperson said. "Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air."

"We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States," the statement continued. "With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting."

McCarthy on Wednesday said he has "serious questions" regarding Carlson's claims despite the NSA's denial.

"Now, there is a public report that NSA read the emails of Fox News host Tucker Carlson," he said. "Although NSA publicly denied targeting Carlson, I have serious questions regarding this matter that must be answered."

McCarthy said he asked Rep. Devin Nunes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, to investigate the NSA.

A spokesperson for Nunes declined to comment to the Washington Examiner.

On Wednesday, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican, called for an independent inspector general investigation into Carlson's allegations.

“Join me in calling for an inspector general investigation into any monitoring that the NSA or any other element of the intelligence community has engaged in, relative to Tucker Carlson,” Gaetz said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

The NSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

