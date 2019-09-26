McCarthy: There's no crime





U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday, "It goes beyond politics. This affects every American. Not just every American, it affects the world. It affects our strength of the country, it affects our economic ability..."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry launched this week would focus narrowly on the Ukraine episode and that other instances in which the Republican Trump may have abused the power of his office would be considered later.

She said there was no timeline for the inquiry.