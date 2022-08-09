McCarthy threatens to probe Garland after Trump FBI raid

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised on Monday that if Republicans take back the House after November’s midterm elections, he will have them investigate the Department of Justice, singling out Attorney General Merrick Garland to “clear your calendar.”

“I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” McCarthy said. “When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.”

“Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s comments came hours after former President Trump confirmed in a lengthy statement that the FBI had raided his Mar-a-Lago residence, where he said they “broke” into a safe.

A host of Republicans erupted after news of the raid, accusing the FBI of unfairly targeting the former president for political purposes. Trump himself lashed out at law enforcement, calling the raid “political prosecution.”

The execution of a search warrant on a former president’s home is unprecedented and comes as the Justice Department continues to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and actions Trump took to attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The National Archives also has reportedly asked the Justice Department to investigate after authorities recovered boxes of materials from Trump’s Florida home, which included materials he took from the White House that were considered classified. The New York Times reported those materials appeared to be at the center of the FBI’s search.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.

Asked to respond to news of the raid, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) said on MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow” that he would not comment further.

“Well I know nothing about it other than what I’ve read, like everybody else, so I think it’s wise for me to withhold comments until we learn more.”

When Maddow asked Schumer to respond to what she said was McCarthy “effectively threatening” Garland, Schumer said: “Look, I think, we don’t…none of us know the facts and any comments are premature.”

Olafimihan Oshin contributed.

