McCarthy: Trump ‘bears responsibility’ for Capitol riot but does not support impeachment

During a speech on the House floor, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he does not support this impeachment effort, but would support a censure resolution against President Trump over last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Video Transcript

KEVIN MCCARTHY: I believe impeaching the president, in such a short time frame, would be a mistake. No investigations have been completed, no hearings have been held. What's more, the Senate has confirmed that no trial will begin until after President-elect Biden is sworn in.

Here is what a vote to impeach would do. A vote to impeach would further divide this nation. A vote to impeach will further fan the flames of partisan division. Most Americans want neither inaction nor retribution. They want durable, bipartisan justice. That path is still available, but it is not the path we are on today.

That doesn't mean the President is free from fault. The President bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump. Accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest, and ensure President-elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term. The President's immediate action also deserves Congressional action, which is why I think a fact-finding commission and a censure resolution would be prudent. Unfortunately, that is not where we are today.