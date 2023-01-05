McCarthy Turmoil Is Grim Omen for Debt Limit, Spending Talks

McCarthy Turmoil Is Grim Omen for Debt Limit, Spending Talks
4
Mike Dorning
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The turmoil stalling the start of the new Republican House majority offers a warning that disarray in Washington risks igniting a US debt crisis capable of roiling financial markets later this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The deadlock between establishment Republicans and dissident conservatives over choosing a House speaker laid bare the depth of division within the party, and the powerlessness of GOP leaders to force compromise on recalcitrant members.

After six rounds, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday again failed to win the majority needed to become speaker, a required but simple step that is usually dispatched in one quick vote.

McCarthy and his allies met with his dissenters Wednesday evening and talks continued into Thursday. McCarthy expressed optimism, but the impasse signals how difficult it will be to wrangle votes on perennially challenging issues like increasing US borrowing authority.

There’s also the risk that concessions McCarthy makes in the effort to become speaker end up circumscribing his ability to push through legislation — escalating the danger of a meltdown over US debt. Economists estimate the federal government will run out of ways to avoid a payments default sometime in the third quarter.

Meantime, the House cannot conduct any other business, like naming committees or even paying themselves, until a speaker is elected.

Once one is in place, fiscal policy looms as a fresh battleground. With GOP leadership hobbled, hard-line conservatives would have greater scope to trigger a US default later this year by blocking an increase in the legal debt limit. Even taking the country to the brink of default is risky for investors. And the prospect of a government shutdown also looms more likely.

EXPLAINER: What’s the Debt Ceiling, and Will the US Raise It?

“The dysfunction is a clear signal,” Brian Gardner, Stifel Nicolaus & Co.’s chief Washington strategist, warned clients in a note Wednesday. Investors “should be on guard as the summer approaches” because “brinkmanship over the debt ceiling could lead to market volatility,” he added.

Representative Brendan Boyle, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said he was already worried about a potential US default before the congressional session began because of the divisions within the GOP majority.

“The last 48 hours have only raised my level of concern,” Boyle said Thursday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power.” “Failing to raise the debt ceiling would be catastrophic, not just to the United States but to the world.”

Any financial storm would strike a vulnerable economy, with the Federal Reserve’s campaign of interest-rate increases already a drag on growth and the central bank’s capacity to respond restrained by stubborn inflation. As it is, private forecasters on average predict a 70% chance the US will tip into recession by the end of the year.

2011 Episode

The US could exhaust its legal borrowing authority by late summer or early fall without Congressional action. A standoff between congressional Republicans and President Barack Obama in 2011 took the US to the precipice of default, prompting a downgrade in the government’s credit rating and a slide in US stocks.

With any potential crisis still months away, the stalemate at the Capitol wasn’t a catalyst for any swings in US rates during trading Wednesday.

Many of the same holdouts blocking McCarthy are spoiling for a fight over the debt limit, demanding party leaders use the threat of default as leverage to force deep spending cuts. President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders adamantly rejected giving in to what they disparage as “hostage taking” with the US economy.

Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina, one of the Republican dissidents, said Wednesday suspicion that McCarthy wouldn’t stand firm in such a showdown was one reason the group is fighting him.

‘Insane Spending’

“The insane spending cannot keep up. The American people buy into that,” Norman told reporters.

Even if McCarthy prevails or the party settles on a compromise candidate, the new speaker will be weakened and dissidents emboldened, said Doug Heye, a former senior Republican leadership aide.

“Whoever is going to be the next speaker has a very tough job and part of that is the incentive structure that rewards bad behavior: You get to raise money, you go on television, you get to go to Mar-a-Lago,” Heye said, referring to former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

McCarthy already agreed to demands from hard-line conservatives for a change in House rules allowing just five members to force a vote on ousting the speaker at any time, a concession they will be loath to relinquish.

Pelosi Contrast

Under that rule, a few dissatisfied Republicans could overthrow the speaker any time they made a tough compromise with the Democrats who control both the Senate and White House.

Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to maintain control of a Democratic majority the last two years that was in many ways a mirror-image of the current Republican House. She also faced impatient newly elected progressives on her left and the same margin of control, unable to lose more than four of her members on a party-line vote.

Pelosi, though a pragmatic-minded daughter of a former Baltimore mayor, had credibility with hard-line members that McCarthy lacks — the product of her history as an insurgent progressive within Congress and a record of achievement on defining liberal causes.

She broke with the Democratic establishment to fight Congress’s 2002 authorization of George W. Bush’s Iraq War, lining up against then-House Democratic Leader Dick Gephardt as well as Hillary Clinton and Biden. And she played a pivotal role in securing passage of Obama’s Affordable Care Act, perhaps the most significant progressive legislative achievement since Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs.

That earned her a measure of trust even as progressives differed with her on legislative tactics and pressed for generational change in party leadership, said John Lawrence, a former Pelosi chief of staff and author of “Arc of Power: Inside Nancy Pelosi’s Speakership, 2005-2010.”

“She was able to go to her members and say, ‘Look, you know me, I have fought as hard as I can fight and this is the best we can do,” Lawrence said.

--With assistance from Liz Capo McCormick, Zach C. Cohen and Magan Crane.

(Updates with Boyle comment in ninth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm Teams Up With Salesforce to Track Consumers in Their Cars

    The chip maker is creating new tools to better understand what car features people use, what media they consume, and how they drive.

  • Your next smartphone or electric car could be part of microchip ‘revolution’: Qualcomm CEO

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon discusses a microchip "revolution" in EVs and talks future production for Samsung and Apple smartphones in an exclusive "Claman Countdown" interview.

  • Questions Remain Over Qualcomm's Bottom

    Qualcomm is known for designing and manufacturing semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products. Shares of QCOM are still pointed lower, so let's check out the charts to see what chart points are critical.

  • Qualcomm's Latest Auto Chip Likely To Aid Transition In Most Cost-Effective Manner

    Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) launched the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, allowing the digital cockpit, ADAS, and AD functions to co-exist on a single SoC. SVP Nakul Duggal said, "We are making it easier and more cost-effective for automakers and Tier-1s to embrace the transition to an integrated, open, and scalable architecture across all vehicle tiers with our pre-integrated suite of hardware, software, and ADAS/AD stack solutions..." "Obviously, you are reducing the number of physical

  • BlackBerry shares jump on CES news of automotive technologies, partnerships

    BlackBerry Ltd. has announced a host of automotive-focused partnerships at the the CES tech event in Las Vegas this week. Among the deals unveiled at CES, BlackBerry (BB) confirmed that IVY, its automotive artificial-intelligence platform co-developed with Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, is now pre-integrated into three commercially available digital-cockpit platforms from Bosch Ltd. and Pateo. The three implementations are on show at CES, marking the first time that BlackBerry’s IVY has been exhibited publicly in a vehicle.

  • Here's What Chipmakers Have In Mind For The Tech World In 2023

    Chipmakers are making their presence felt at the CES 2023 tech show, showing off high-end PCs, smart cars and virtual reality.

  • Intel's Mobileye sees $17 billion in assisted-driving product revenues by 2030

    Jerusalem, Israel-based Mobileye, which went public in October last year, is a top player in the ADAS market, which shares components with fully automated self-driving systems but costs much less. The company said it will continue testing its autonomous vehicle technology in 2023. A push to incorporate assisted-driving capabilities to bolster safety features in cars has led to greater adoption of self-driving technology, helping companies such as Mobileye.

  • Oil Rises After US Inventory, Export Figures Cheer Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after US crude stockpiles rose less than anticipated, countering the dour outlook reflected by Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its prices. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUkraine Latest: Kyiv Skeptical on Putin’s Brief Cease-Fire OfferWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More

  • Farmers slam Biden over latest eco regulation targeting businesses: 'Federal overreach'

    American farm and agriculture groups blasted an environmental regulation issued by the Biden administration which increases scrutiny on how water sources are protected.

  • Inter Miami signs Argentine midfielder Nicolas Stefanelli. Still no word on Lionel Messi

    There is still no word on whether Argentine star Lionel Messi plans to join Inter Miami this summer, remain at Paris Saint Germain, or go elsewhere. In the meantime, Miami added a lesser-known Argentine player to its 2023 roster and is finalizing a deal for another promising player from Argentina.

  • Cori Bush Says Republicans Are Using Black Speaker Candidate As A 'Prop.' In Other News, Water Is Wet.

    Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo.) held nothing back when accused Republicans of using another Black lawmaker, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), as a “prop.” Conservatives who failed to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) clamored around Donalds on Wednesday. He received 20 votes for the speakership in the fourth and fifth rounds of voting.

  • BofA’s Subramanian Echoes Yogi Berra’s Advice of Avoiding Crowds

    (Bloomberg) -- Yogi Berra once said of a restaurant that “no one goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” Bank of America Corp. strategist Savita Subramanian has a similar warning for stock investors.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosNew Hedge Fund Soars 163% Betting It’s All Going DownFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Em

  • SEC Pushes Back on Binance.US Deal to Buy Voyager Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing back on Binance.US’s plan to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in a deal valued at about $1 billion, according to a bankruptcy court filing. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5

  • Biden border plan clamps down on illegal crossings

    More migrants will be expelled back to Mexico, but the plan allows some to apply to enter legally.

  • Chicago Rolls Out Campaign to Lure Employers After Citadel, Boeing Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago and its suburbs are taking new steps to lure companies to the region after high-profile corporate departures rocked the city last year.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, P

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Skeptical on Putin’s Brief Cease-Fire Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to cease fighting in Ukraine for 36 hours starting Friday at noon, Moscow time, but Kyiv dismissed the move as a ploy, unlikely to slow a conflict well into its 11th month. The Kremlin said Putin gave the order ahead of Russian Orthodox Christmas. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUkraine Latest: Kyi

  • Chargers could be positioned to rest starters vs. Broncos

    The Chargers could really benefit from this.

  • Exxon Says Natural Gas Decline Weighed on Fourth-Quarter Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., the largest US oil company, said lower oil and natural gas prices had a negative impact on fourth-quarter earnings of about $3.7 billion compared with the preceding three months.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Wh

  • Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

    “Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.

  • Democrats’ Sherman Floats Possible Deal to Make McCarthy Speaker

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrat Brad Sherman floated a potential deal Wednesday that would trade Democratic votes to make beleaguered Republican Kevin McCarthy the speaker of the House in return for rules aimed at preventing a US government shutdown or a debt limit crisis.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut