McCarthy Urges Negotiations on Debt Limit With No ‘Lines in Sand’

1
Erik Wasson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged President Joe Biden to enter negotiations with Republicans on a “responsible” debt limit increase that avoids any US payments default while addressing the nation’s longer-term fiscal challenges.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We need a different approach — no drawing lines in the sand and saying ‘it’s my way or the highway,’” McCarthy said in remarks at the Capitol on Monday evening. “But most of all, no blank checks for runaway spending.”

The comments come a day before Biden delivers his annual State of the Union address, when he’s expected to raise the alarm on a debt-ceiling clash that has the potential to rattle financial markets this summer.

McCarthy said “Mr. President, congressional Republicans are ready to act to save America and make our country stronger. I hope that you will join us.”

He called the national debt the “greatest threat” facing the US and blamed it for rising prices, such as for eggs.

The White House struck back at McCarthy in a statement charging Republicans with seeking deficit-worsening tax reductions and the president as presiding over responsible fiscal policy that had already reduced the deficit.

The US government is currently unable to borrow net new money after reaching a statutory $31.4 trillion ceiling last month. The Treasury Department has told Congress that it can use special accounting maneuvers until at least early June to avoid a default on payment obligations.

Two-Year Cap

Congress deadlocked over raising the limit, with House Republicans insisting on spending cuts being attached to any bill to increase it and Democrats demanding a “clean” increase without conditions.

McCarthy and Biden met last Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling, and emerged with upbeat sentiment. McCarthy said he was hopeful of reaching a two-year budget cap agreement with the president based on the conversation, even though the two leaders didn’t delve deeply into policy during the meeting. He said the next step would be for Biden to call him to set up another meeting.

The White House said that while raising the debt ceiling isn’t negotiable, Biden is willing to engage in a “separate” discussion on budget deficits.

White House Budget Director Shalanda Young has said she expects such deficit talks to be a “marathon.”

Monday was the legal deadline for the White House to release its fiscal 2024 budget proposal, but that document is now slated to come out on March 9. House Republicans intend to produce their own budget resolution by April, with the leadership aiming for balancing the budget in 10 years.

It is unclear what spending cuts the GOP will propose, and whether the party can unite around a single plan once the reductions become public. If entitlement programs and defense are shielded, and tax increases remain off the table, the plan would likely have to cut non-defense discretionary programs — areas like medical research, national parks and public housing — by some 85% or more.

McCarthy has said he does not plan to discuss reductions to Social Security and Medicare as part of deficit talks with the White House, but many of his own members are eager to put those programs on table.

--With assistance from Laura Litvan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron

    While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Brooklyn Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him.

  • Biden will insist that raising debt limit is not 'bargaining chip' -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will insist in his State of the Union address that raising the debt limit of the United States is not negotiable and should not be used as "bargaining chip" by U.S. lawmakers, his top economic adviser Brian Deese said on Monday. He said the economic consequences of questioning that principle could be "quite severe" and could allow adversaries to claim the "full faith and credit" of the United States had been weakened.

  • Exclusive-Record-breaking 2022 for North Korea crypto theft - UN report

    North Korea stole more cryptocurrency assets in 2022 than in any other year and targeted the networks of foreign aerospace and defense companies, according to a currently confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Monday. The monitors have previously accused North Korea of using cyber attacks to help fund its nuclear and missile programs. "A higher value of cryptocurrency assets was stolen by DPRK actors in 2022 than in any previous year," the monitors wrote in their report - submitted to the 15-member council's North Korea sanctions committee on Friday - citing information from U.N. member states and cybersecurity firms.

  • The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

    You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...

  • JetBlue Airlines Has Good News For Its Passengers

    Travel points are huge if you know how to earn them, since they can be used for free or discounted flights and hotels, as well as other travel incidentals. Airline JetBlue's travel points can be earned by being a TrueBlue member when booking car rentals, hotel stays, and activities like theme park tickets. Sadly it excludes Universal Studios, according to JetBlue's website.

  • As GOP Rails Against Federal Spending, Its Appetite for Earmarks Grows

    WASHINGTON — In 2020, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told C-SPAN that his constituents were not in favor of earmarks, so he wasn’t either. Two years later, he earmarked a total of $37.9 million in two separate spending bills for projects in his district. When House Republicans voted to place their own moratorium on earmarks in 2010, Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., said the decision was a statement to Americans that “House Republicans are ready to lead the fight for lower spending, more transparency and res

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q4 Results Conference Call 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast. . It is now my pleasure to introduce Chief Financial Officer, David Krant. David Krant: Thank you, […]

  • Beyoncé Wears Sparkling Silver Mini Dress to Pre-Grammys Party With Jay-Z

    Beyoncé attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammys Gala with her husband Jay-Z, making a sparkling appearance on the red carpet.

  • Postponed Wizards vs. Pistons game rescheduled for March 7

    The Wizards vs. Pistons postponed game from February has been rescheduled for March 7 in Detroit.

  • Top U.S. House Republican McCarthy wants compromise on debt ceiling, cuts from Biden

    Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Democratic President Joe Biden to agree to compromises and spending cuts, as the two remain deadlocked over raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. McCarthy spoke on Monday before Biden is set to give the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, aiming to get ahead of the president and reinforce his role as the leading congressional negotiator. The White House has said Biden will discuss federal spending cuts with Republicans, but only after the debt ceiling is lifted, while McCarthy has said Republicans will only lift the ceiling if Biden agrees to spending cuts.

  • Bracing for 'superbloom' chasers, Lake Elsinore closes road to popular hiking trail

    Wildflowers are blooming on the hillsides of Lake Elsinore, and though it's not clear whether it will be a "superbloom," local officials are bracing for the onslaught of traffic and tourists.

  • 2023’s Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII

    If you have been waiting for prices to drop to buy a house, 2023 could be your year. However, the fall in housing prices doesn't bode as well for current homeowners -- or the overall U.S. economy. See...

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid China Fears; PayPal Stock Slumps On This

    The Dow Jones fell amid China fears. PayPal stock fell after a bearish call. Nordstrom dived as Ryan Cohen effect wore off. Intel was a blue chip loser.

  • Independent FTX Examiner May Cost Crypto Exchange $100M, Court Told

    A bankruptcy court judge declined to rule definitively on whether to appoint an independent examiner to the FTX bankruptcy case. The U.S. government argued that the statute called for the judge to demand such an examination, while FTX said a probe would represent a costly duplication. Baric & Associates Partner Steve Baric weighs in on the latest legal proceedings and the potential biggest hurdles for FTX’s new chief executive, John J Ray III.

  • Pakistan, IMF grapple for consensus to unlock critical funding

    Pakistan and the visiting International Monetary Fund mission are struggling to arrive at a consensus on fiscal adjustment plans, sources said on Monday, in talks aimed at unlocking critical funds needed for the ailing South Asian economy. The mission has been in Islamabad since Jan. 31 to sort out the differences over fiscal policy that has stalled the release of more than $1 billion from $6.5 billion bailout package signed in 2019. The two sides disagree on their data on the fiscal gap, two finance ministry officials with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

  • The Last of Us Will Release Episode 5 Early to Avoid the Super Bowl

    HBO really cares about the numbers for The Last of Us, apparently. In light of a certain football game that will likely dominate airwaves and streaming time on Sunday—during the same slot of time when The Last of Us usually gets released—the series’ fifth episode will instead premiere on streaming services on Friday, February 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. It will also still run on the HBO channel on Sunday during its regular timeslot, but fans won’t be asked to choose between the apocalyptic

  • Lions to hire Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery

    Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery is expected to join the Lions coaching staff.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Feb. 5

    This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," the high stakes diplomatic drama over the Chinese spy balloon is intensifying, as we learn more about what the Chinese may have discovered from their soaring surveillance. We ask Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz how the incident will impact our already strained relationship with China. Then, following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by the Memphis police, we'll take a look at efforts to renew police reform with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

  • Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard writing book on leaving Democrats

    Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii who clashed often with her party and eventually left it, has a memoir coming out Oct. 10. Gabbard's memoir, currently untitled, is the first of a two-book deal with Regnery Publishing, the longtime conservative publisher. Regnery is calling the book the “full story of her electrifying break” with the Democrats.

  • ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

    Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.