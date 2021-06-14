McCarthy Warns ‘Our Country Is In Crisis’ in Letter to GOP Caucus

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a memo to his caucus on Sunday, detailing the crises, such as consumer commodity inflation and the unanswered questions surrounding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, confronting the nation under the Biden administration.

“Our country is in crisis, and Republicans stand against the impending malaise and stand for a greatness that we reached just a few years ago,” he declared.

In the statement, McCarthy applauded the Trump administration for prioritizing expedited vaccine development and rollout at the genesis of the pandemic, stating that “Operation Warp Speed has brought our country back from the brink.” He noted the country’s promising signs of recovery, evident by restaurants and schools reopening and COVID restrictions lifting across many states.

However, he lamented the new problems emerging on the horizon wrought by Democratic-dominated policy-making. “This should be a time when that optimism is met with more opportunity. Instead, our country is in crisis,” McCarthy said.

He called the looming threat of rising consumers prices and costs a “tax on Americans” that is “directly related to the Democrats’ reckless policies.” The GOP minority leader slammed progressives’ expansion of unemployment insurance and direct checks, which pay workers more to stay home, arguing that the policies are causing a labor shortage and subsequent hardships for small businesses across industrial sectors.

Next, McCarthy exposed the rapidly rising violent crime rates in major cities around the country, tying them to the Democrat’s calls to defund the police. He also highlighted the record increases in illegal immigrant apprehension at the southern border and suggest that the Biden administration’s rhetoric is driving the surge.

He also criticized the censorship and suppression of the now mainstream lab-leak hypothesis explaining COVID’s origin over the past year, accusing legacy media conglomerates and social media giants of orchestrating a “cover-up” to keep evidence lending credence to the theory underground. As a consequence, America suffered from a foreign-caused calamity, but the Democrats now refuse to “hold China accountable,” McCarthy wrote.

“The American people deserve real leadership – most of which is currently failing across the board,” he wrote.

McCarthy condemned the conduct of his Democratic congressional leader colleagues, claiming that “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are focused on a partisan, out-of-touch agenda that pleases only their corporate cocktail allies and radical activists.”

