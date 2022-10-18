McCarthy Warns GOP May Cut Back Ukraine Aid If Party Wins House

4
Erik Wasson and Daniel Flatley
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans are prepared to pull back on US aid to Ukraine next year if they gain control of the House, reflecting a growing sentiment in the party for the country to be less involved overseas.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy said in an interview with Punchbowl News published Tuesday. “They just won’t do it.”

While supporting Ukraine in battling against Russia’s invasion still has bipartisan support in Congress, a faction of Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump’s “America first” stance has been questioning the US role in providing weapons and other support. Congress passed $40 billion package of aid for Ukraine in May, with 11 Republicans in the Senate and 57 in the House voting against it. Another $12 billion in assistance was included in a stopgap government funding bill passed by Congress in September.

Republicans are likely to win control of the House in the November election, according to independent analysts, and McCarthy is poised to become speaker if that happens. Control of the Senate remains a toss-up, but even if Democrats retain control of that chamber a GOP House majority would be able stifle President Joe Biden’s agenda.

McCarthy in the interview said part of the reason for dialing back aid is that the Biden administration is ignoring domestic issues that the GOP sees as a priority, such as securing the US southern border.

“People begin to weigh that,” the California Republican said. “Ukraine is important, but at the same time it can’t be the only thing they do and it can’t be a blank check.”

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats have argued that the aid to Ukraine is in the interest of the US and its NATO allies and cutting back would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“A Republican-led House could undermine that support and that would be bad for the Ukrainians, it would be bad for our unity with NATO,” Virginia Senator Mark Warner said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin.” “If Putin sees that kind of isolationist approach he will press that advantage.”

Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said said in an interview that elements of his party are concerned about the cost of the effort but not the goal.

“I think there’s still broad bipartisan support for the effort,” McCaul said. “We want to ensure that our NATO partners are stepping up to the plate and bearing the burden of the cost.”

McCaul said McCarthy’s comments don’t mean aid will be cut necessarily.

“I think he’s just saying we’re not going to write a blank check without oversight and accountability, which my committee will be providing.” McCaul said.

McCarthy also told Punchbowl News that he plans to leverage the need to raise the nation’s debt ceiling to rein in government spending. In recent weeks other top Republicans have said they plan to seek curbs to entitlement programs as a price for the debt ceiling increase, reprising a strategy successfully employed against President Barack Obama in 2011 by House Republicans. During that market-rattling battle, Democrats agreed to cuts to discretionary spending through caps.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin McCarthy signals Republicans could withhold more aid to Ukraine if they win the House: 'It's not a free blank check'

    "Ukraine is important" but Republicans' concerns about the border also matter, McCarthy told Punchbowl News.

  • Andrew Cuomo’s Next Act Is a Podcast, With Scaramucci as His First Guest

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Cuomo is starting a podcast.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe former governor of New York is set to debut his show, As a Matter of Fact… with Andrew Cuomo, on Quake M

  • Texas woman accused of killing daughter she called 'evil'

    A woman accused by authorities of killing her 5-year-old daughter near a suburban Houston park because she thought the girl was an “evil child" has a history of mental illness, her attorney said Tuesday. Melissa Towne, 37, has been charged with capital murder in the death of her daughter Nichole and was being held on a $15 million bond. Towne's court-appointed attorney, James Stafford, told reporters after the hearing she has been diagnosed as a schizophrenic and has been institutionalized at least nine times due to mental illness.

  • McCarthy warns no ‘blank check’ to Ukraine in GOP majority

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that House Republicans will not write “a blank check” to Ukraine if they take control of the lower chamber next year, marking one of the clearest signs that aid to the war-torn country fighting off a Russian invasion will face a much tougher road in a GOP-led House.…

  • 1st lease sale to be held for offshore wind on West Coast

    The Biden administration will hold the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy on the West Coast, officials said Tuesday. The Dec. 6 sale will target areas in the Pacific Ocean off central and northern California— the first U.S. auction for commercial-scale floating offshore wind energy development. The administration hailed the upcoming sale at at a conference for offshore wind developers and experts in Providence, Rhode Island.

  • Washington Post comes out against DC bill allowing noncitizens to vote

    The Washington Post’s editorial board on Monday said it opposes a Washington, D.C., council bill that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, calling it a “radical” and “bad idea” that runs into a myriad of issues. The editorial board, which has opposed similar D.C. council proposals in the past, wrote in its opinion…

  • Ex-Trump adviser Fiona Hill accuses Elon Musk of ‘transmitting a message’ for Putin in Ukraine peace tweets

    Putin ‘often uses various trusted intermediaries’ to get messages across, says Hill

  • Republicans maintain lead in race to control House

    The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling shows Republicans are holding onto their advantage in the race to control the House of Representatives. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with a look at what's behind this trend.

  • Ukraine Latest: 30% of Power Stations Destroyed, Strikes Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said nearly a third of the country’s power stations have been destroyed in Russian strikes since Oct. 10, triggering blackouts, while a report showed the nation’s power grid held steady. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Techni

  • Brent Crude Drops Below $90 On Recession Fears

    WTI crude has fallen back to pre-OPEC cut announcement levels, with Brent crude falling back below $90 per barrel on global recession fears.

  • Ocular Monkeypox Is a Thing—Can It Cause Blindness?

    The CDC says in a new report that there have been several cases of ocular monkeypox. But how you can get monkeypox in your eye, and can it damage your vision?

  • Kamala Harris, once Karen Bass' rival for vice presidency, offers support in mayor's race

    The vice president and the mayoral candidate appeared together in Los Angeles on Monday to discuss abortion rights.

  • Russia to send more tanks, ACVs to Belarus amid ‘threats to Union State’

    Up to 9,000 Russian troops and a large number of military equipment will arrive in Belarus as part of the deployment of a "common grouping of troops", Assistant Defense Minister of Belarus for International Military Cooperation Valery Revenka said on Twitter on Oct. 17.

  • Zeldin vows he won't mess with abortion rights if elected. Democrats aren't buying it.

    Democrats warn that Zeldin would have plenty of opportunities to impact abortion rights in the state — even if he couldn't overturn laws passed by the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

  • Boric Says Reforms Vital as Chile Braces for Day of Violence

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile President Gabriel Boric pledged to push through reforms, recognizing that scant progress has been made in addressing social discontent as the nation braces for violence marking the anniversary of the 2019 social uprising.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Techni

  • PnB Rock’s girlfriend speaks out for the first time after artist’s death

    PnB Rock’s girlfriend has revealed that the rapper spent his final moments shielding her from gunfire when he was shot […] The post PnB Rock’s girlfriend speaks out for the first time after artist’s death appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Michigan State football offers 2025 wide receiver Kamren Flowers out of Ann Arbor Huron

    Michigan State football offers 2025 wide receiver Kamren Flowers out of Ann Arbor Huron

  • Stefanik predicts 'big Republican year' in midterms, says inflation the 'top reason' behind projected gains

    House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York predicted a “big Republican year” in the 2022 midterm elections, pointing to inflation as a big voter driver.

  • Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Plans Protest After Election Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minster Imran Khan said he will decide on a protest march to Islamabad this month if the government doesn’t announce a date for early elections within the next few days, building on momentum after winning majority seats in a by-election.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 50

  • MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Has Stark Warning Over Trump’s Latest Antisemitic Rant

    “Now is not the time to stay silent or to give the GOP a pass on this issue,” Hasan urged.