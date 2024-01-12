MCCC awards scholarships

MONROE — The Foundation at Monroe County Community College has awarded several scholarships to area students for the winter semester.

The Marvin and Jean Baumann Family Scholarship ($1,600) and the Marvin and Jean Baumann Family Scholarship ($1,600) were awarded to Payton Binder of Ottawa Lake, a 2023 graduate of Bedford High School. He is studying liberal arts/pre-practical nursing. Along with his family, Payton has volunteered to pick up trash on the roads. He is the son of Katheryn Binder and Jim Binder.

The William J. and Jennie E. Bacarella Scholarship ($1,250) and the William J. and Jennie E. Bacarella Scholarship ($1,250) were awarded to Christy Rhoades of Monroe, a 2003 graduate of Florida Community College, Jacksonville, Fla. She is studying business management. Rhoades is a board member of Monroe’s Recovery Advocacy Warriors and is also a licensed cosmetologist operating her business in Monroe. She has donated cosmetology services and products for fundraising events and publicly shares her personal recovery story at multiple events with the purpose of raising awareness of recovery. She is the mother of Nathan Rhoades and Relic Lawson.

The Herb Kehrl Memorial Scholarship ($800) was awarded to Kaci Saum of Newport, a 2006 graduate of Jefferson High School. She is studying early childhood education. She is the daughter of Robert Phillippi and Michelle Matuska, wife of Ian Saum and mother of Bradeyn, Tanner and Keegan Saum.

The Susan L. Lingar (A.G.) Memorial Scholarship ($1,450) was awarded to Chloe Wynn of Petersburg, a 2019 graduate of Summerfield High School. She is currently in the business program at MCCC with intent to transfer to Eastern Michigan University. She is the daughter of Andrew Wynn and Anne Binder.

The Dannielle Lambert Memorial Scholarship ($800) was awarded to Kaeleigh Atkinson of Monroe, a 2022 graduate of Monroe High School. She is currently working towards an associate of science degree at MCCC and plans to transfer to a four-year university to earn her bachelor’s degree in biology or conservation. She has volunteered at the annual River Raisin clean up. She is the daughter of James Atkinson and Christine Melissa Atkinson Sperr.

The Ray and Betty Kessler Scholarship ($2,200) was awarded to Carly Szpondowski of Monroe, a 2019 graduate of Jefferson High School. She is currently pursuing an associate of science degree pursing and enrolled in pre-nursing courses at MCCC. She is the daughter of Britney Smith and Weston Szpondowski.

The Ethel K. (Russeau) Fountain Endowed Scholarship ($2,550) was awarded to Brennan Dykes of Monroe, a 2021 graduate of Monroe High School. He is studying welding technologies. He volunteers as a youth leader for his church. He is the son of Chad and Tina Dykes.

The FIERF Forging Foundation Scholarship ($500) was awarded to Benjamin Moede of Monroe, a 2002 graduate of Monroe High School. He is pursuing an associate of applied science degree in manufacturing technology. He is the father of Marlee and Charlee.

For more information on available scholarships and financial aid, visit monroeccc.edu/financial-aid or contact the MCCC Financial Aid Office at 734-384-4135. To learn about funding a scholarship, contact The Foundation at MCCC at 734-384-4214.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: MCCC awards scholarships