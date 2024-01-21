MCCC awards scholarships

MONROE — The Foundation at Monroe County Community College has awarded several scholarships.

The $2,350 Joyce Hoagland Eby Scholarship was awarded to Reese Bowling of Carleton, a 2022 graduate of Michigan Virtual Charter Academy. He is currently undecided on a career, but is taking courses to complete an associate of science degree at MCCC. Reese is a member of the Agora staff, a freelance photographer for The Monroe News and a co-host of a wrestling podcast, Squared Circle Shenanigans. He is the son of Lisa Vidaurri-Bowling and Ernest Bowling Sr.

The $1,350 Joanne D. Smith Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Hesse Sambaan of Temperance, a 2013 graduate of Ida High School. She is pursuing a nursing degree. Hesse is an Army veteran and works in healthcare as an LPN. She is the daughter of Marikim Mathes and Louis Mathes and the wife of Rad Flores.

The $950 Michael E. Newman Endowed Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Benjamin Elliott of Monroe, a 2023 graduate of Flat Rock High School. He is currently studying business management. He has volunteered with his church’s youth group. He is the son of Gretchen Elliott and the late Chris Elliott.

The $1,000 Mieden Farms Agriculture Scholarship was awarded to Kaitlyn Alcock of Adrian, a 2023 graduate of Sand Creek High School. She is currently studying agriculture business. She is a volunteer with her church’s I-92 ministries. She is the daughter of Jennifer Alcock and Kory Alcock.

The $2,000 Lewis D. McClure Scholarship was awarded to Shella Aken Fomum of Monroe, a 2020 graduate of GB High School, Bobongo Petit Paris. She is studying nursing. Fomum volunteers at her church visiting nursing homes. She is the daughter of Fomum Beatrice.

The $1,000 MCCC Alumni Association Scholarship was awarded to Logan DeBruyne, Seth Haliburda, Lucas Serwa and Courtney Tyrrell.

DeBruyne of Ottawa Lake is a 2023 graduate of Whiteford Agricultural High School. He is studying general studies with plans to further his education at a four-year university. He is in the honors program and volunteers directing new incoming students. He is the son of John and Tonia DeBruyne.

Haliburda of South Rockwood is a 2023 graduate of Airport High School. He is studying biology. He is a volunteer at his church’s food pantry and has helped out with AHS’s cross country and track teams. He is the son of Frank and Amy Haliburda.

Serwa of Newport is a 2018 graduate of Jefferson High School. He is studying accounting and business management. He volunteers at his church as an alter boy. He is the son of Heather and Jeff Serwa.

Tyrrell of Dundee is a 2019 graduate of Dundee High School. She is currently in the nursing program at MCCC and is a member of the Student Nurses Association. She is the daughter of Lana Tyrrell and Mike Tyrrell.

For more information on available scholarships and financial aid, visit monroeccc.edu/financial-aid or contact the MCCC Financial Aid Office at 734-384-4135. To learn about funding a scholarship, contact The Foundation at MCCC at 734-384-4214.

Applications for scholarships awarded by The Foundation for the 2024-25 academic year are now being accepted. The online scholarship application is available at monroeccc.edu/scholarships. Returning and prospective students can apply for more than 200 available scholarships for the upcoming academic year. The application is due March 1.

"Not all scholarships are need-based or require a high grade point average or full-time status. Many are program specific and are available in all traditional and technical career training programs," MCCC said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: MCCC awards scholarships