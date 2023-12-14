MCCC launches auto tech program with local dealership

MONROE — Monroe County Community College and the Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM Superstore have partnered to create a new apprenticeship program.

"Through this new and innovative Automotive Tech Specialist program, Monroe Dodge will, not only employ the apprentice, but also will pay for tuition, fees and supplies needed for the student’s classes, taken at MCCC," MCCC said in a news release.

This two-year apprenticeship program includes 360 contact hours for classroom training and awards 17 college credit hours. After completing the apprenticeship program, Monroe Dodge will help the employee earn any credential they are eligible for at the dealership.

Ralph Mahalak Jr., owner of Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM Superstore in Monroe, addresses a group of nearly 30 interested in learning more about the recently announced Automotive Tech Specialist Apprenticeship Program at Monroe Dodge.

The Automotive Tech Specialist program includes five MCCC-related technical instruction courses: MATH 119-Tech Math I; AST 101-Introduction to Automotive Service; AST 102-Electrical Systems I; AST 120-Brake Systems; and AST 125-Steering and Suspension.

"All apprenticeship programs start with employment. Finding an employer who has an apprenticeship program and applying for an entry-level job is a good way to start. Taking related courses at MCCC will enhance skills and help students stand out to employers through the hiring process," MCCC said. "Registered apprenticeships are innovative work-based 'earn and learn' models that meet national standards for registration with the U.S. Department of Labor.

“MCCC partners with sponsoring companies to provide the classroom training portion of the apprenticeship program,” said Kristina Henry, experiential learning coordinator at MCCC. "While participating in an apprenticeship program, apprentices are paid as an employee during training, following a progressive wage scale for skill gains, earn college credits that can be counted toward a degree or certificate, earn a nationally recognized credential and work toward a career with journey worker status."

Monroe Dodge said it has always sponsored training programs through the dealership, but it wanted to develop a registered apprenticeship in order to be eligible for grant funding. Grant funding through state and federal programs help employers increase apprenticeship training programs for their employees.

Monroe Dodge partnered with Workforce Intelligence Network, Southeast Michigan Community Alliance, Michigan Works! Monroe and MCCC to establish this program.

“Any workplace or company can establish an apprenticeship program,” said Henry. “The employer has to be willing to sponsor the apprentice through classroom and on-the-job training, follow the standards and wage progression scale they set with the Department of Labor and provide a qualified mentor or journey person for the apprentice.”

Registered apprenticeships range from one to six years and must include 144 hours of classroom training and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training per year.

For more information about apprenticeships at MCCC, visit monroeccc.edu/programs/apprenticeships or contact Henry at 734-384-4270 or khenry@monroeccc.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: MCCC launches auto tech program with local dealership