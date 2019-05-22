Is McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Today we'll take a closer look at McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

In this case, McChip Resources likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 4.6% dividend yield and eight-year payment history. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Although it reported a loss over the past 12 months, McChip Resources currently pays a dividend. When a company is loss-making, we next need to check to see if its cash flows can support the dividend.

Last year, McChip Resources paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

With a strong net cash balance, McChip Resources investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of McChip Resources's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Looking at the last decade of data, we can see that McChip Resources paid its first dividend at least eight years ago. Although it has been paying a dividend for several years now, the dividend has been cut at least once by more than 20%, and we're cautious about the consistency of its dividend across a full economic cycle. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was CA$0.20 in 2011, compared to CA$0.03 last year. This works out to a decline of approximately 85% over that time.





Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS are growing. It's good to see McChip Resources has been growing its earnings per share at 74% a year over the past 5 years.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. It's a concern to see that the company paid a dividend despite reporting a loss, and the dividend was also not well covered by free cash flow. Next, earnings growth has been good, but unfortunately the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. With this information in mind, we think McChip Resources may not be an ideal dividend stock.