McClellan convicted in wife's murder; Amerson found guilty in 2018 DUI death

Apr. 22—A Cullman County jury Thursday convicted an Arkadelphia man in the January 27, 2021, shooting death of his wife.

According to a statement from the Cullman County District Attorney's Office, Thomas Leon McClellan was found guilty of murder in the death of Tammy McClellan. The four-day trial began Monday with District Attorney Champ Crocker and Assistant District Attorney Tina Burgett prosecuting the case.

"I would first like thank the jury for their service and all the Cullman County Sheriff's Office Investigators who did a great job preparing this case. The evidence at trial clearly showed the defendant intentionally killed Tammy. Her children and family have my prayers. They came to court every day to show support — and this office supports them," said District Attorney Champ Crocker in a press release.

Also on Thursday, a Cullman County jury convicted Brett Steven Amerson of reckless murder in the death of Bradley Ray Patterson.

According to a statement from the D.A.'s office, on Dec. 18, 2018, Amerson was driving a box truck while intoxicated at three times the legal limit when he crashed into Patterson who was operating a motorcycle with the right of way. Amerson had 11 previous DUI arrests, according to the statement.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Johnson and Assistant District Attorney Nate Brock prosecuted the case for the state.