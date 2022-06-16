McClendon indicted for 1988 Salem,NH girl's murder in Lawrence

Jun. 16—LAWRENCE — An elderly man from Alabama was indicted Wednesday for the 1988 murder of Melissa Ann "Missy" Tremblay, 11, in Lawrence.

Marvin C. "Skip" McClendon Jr., 74, was indicted by the Essex County grand jury for the first degree murder of Tremblay, of Salem, N.H., on Sept. 12, 1988.

A sixth-grader at the Lancaster School in Salem, Tremblay was found dead on the railroad tracks at the Boston & Maine freight terminal near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence.

Reported missing the previous day, she had been stabbed to death and run over post mortem by a freight car

The murder case was cold for 33 years until McClendon's arrest on April 26 in Bremen, Alabama.

He was later brought to Massachusetts where he was arraigned on the murder charge in Lawrence District Court and held without bail.

Wednesday's indictment now triggers another arraignment in Superior Court, where McClendon's case will be transferred.

That arraignment is expected in July, according to a statement released by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

McClendon, if convicted of first degree murder, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

DNA taken from McClendon and his family members linked him to Tremblay's murder, a prosecutor said.

A DNA profile was created in 2014 using evidence taken from Tremblay's body, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick said at McClendon's arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

The DNA of males in McClendon's family were tested as a result, she said.

Also, McClendon drove a van similar to one see in the area prior to Tremblay's murder. He also shared details of the crime when interviewed by investigators, Strasnick said. Those details were not made public.

Investigators, collaborating with the FBI, also determined Tremblay's killer was left-handed. McClendon is left-handed, she said.

During that brief arraignment, McClendon's defense attorney, Charles Henry Fasoldt, pointed to the DNA testing saying it was "equally plausible" the DNA of "another male McClendon" could have been found on Tremblay.

Story continues

In Alabama, Cullman County Sheriff Department officers assisted Massachusetts investigators with the arrest. McClendon was held at the Cullman County detention center until he was returned to Massachusetts for the district court arraignment on May 13.

A 1965 graduate of Tewksbury High School and an Air Force veteran, McClendon worked in the past as a state corrections officer and a carpenter.

He was living in Chelmsford and affiliated with a 7th Day Adventist Church in Lawrence when Tremblay was murdered, Blodgett said previously.

Tremblay was known to play in the adjacent neighborhoods while her mother and her mother's boyfriend frequented an area social club. She was last seen alive by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver.

Tremblay's mother has since died. However, the girl does having surviving relatives and childhood friends living in the area.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.