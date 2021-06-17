McCloskeys plead guilty to charges after gun-toting display

Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges after they brandished weapons against protesters outside their home in June 2020 during the height of riots surrounding the death of George Floyd.

On Thursday, Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree misdemeanor of assault and was ordered to pay a $750 fine, while Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor of harassment and mandated to pay $2,000. Neither will face jail time, though the pair's firearms will be destroyed by state authorities.

Mark McCloskey, donning a pink polo, walked around his lawn on June 29, 2020, with an AR-15, while his wife, Patricia, carried a silver handgun to confront a mob of protesters who they said broke into their luxury St. Louis neighborhood and threatened them. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged both of them while law enforcement seized the guns used to ward off the crowd.

“[They said] that they were going to kill us,” said Patricia McCloskey in July 2020. “They were going to come in there. They were going to burn down the house. They were going to be living in our house after I was dead, and they were pointing to different rooms and said, ‘That’s going to be my bedroom, and that’s going to be the living room, and I’m going to be taking a shower in that room.'"

ST. LOUIS PROSECUTOR WHO CHARGED MCCLOSKEYS FACES PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

The McCloskeys have gained popularity among conservatives after appearing at the Republican National Convention before the November election to endorse former President Donald Trump. Mark McCloskey has since launched a Senate bid in his home state of Missouri.

"I've always been a Republican, but I've never been a politician ... All we hear is talk, and nothing ever changes. It just seemed to me that people have to stand up," he said May 18 on Fox News.

An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them.



I am a proven fighter against the mob



When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it



I will NEVER BACK DOWN



Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) May 19, 2021

Questions were raised regarding the ethics of the charges brought against the McCloskeys after Gardner was removed from a prosecutorial role in the case. In December 2020, a judge ruled she raised the appearance of initiating a "criminal prosecution for political purposes,” following reports that she used the charges to circulate fundraising emails for her reelection bid.

Story continues

In January, Gardner lost her second appeal to lead the prosecution effort against the duo.

After news broke of Gardner's possible ulterior motives, the McCloskeys demanded their criminal case be "revisited" by a grand jury in April.

“Due to the bias of Kim Gardner’s office, we believe the grand jury process was tainted and should be reviewed and revisited,” said Joel Schwartz, the attorney for the pair, at the time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gardner faced allegations in May that could result in the revocation of her law license. The Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel found probable cause that Gardner is "guilty of professional misconduct" after she allegedly hid evidence and fabricated facts while she was prosecuting then-Gov. Eric Greitens.

Authorities claimed Gardner concealed investigation details from her team, failed to disclose facts to Greitens's legal team, and misrepresented evidence to a court of law. She denied the accusations.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, St. Louis, Missouri, Senate, RNC, Riots, Unrest

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: McCloskeys plead guilty to charges after gun-toting display