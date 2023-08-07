McCloud man accused in drunk driving death appears in Siskiyou County court on Tuesday

A McCloud man will be arraigned in Siskiyou County Superior Court on Tuesday after being arrested on charges relating to a 2022 incident where an intoxicated teenage driver crashed his vehicle into a tree, resulting in the death of the teen's 20-year-old passenger.

Rolfe Trevor Dalleske, 54, was arrested on 14 charges, including one count of involuntary manslaughter, 11 counts of providing alcohol to a minor, one count of child endangerment and one count of providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death.

Dalleske’s bail was set at $25,000.

Assistant District Attorney Martha Aker is the prosecutor in the case against Dalleske, Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus said.

The charges relate to a party Dalleske hosted at his McCloud home on June 29, 2022 and a case involving Jaden Hunter Quiring, who was then 18, Andrus said.

Quiring and underage friends were drinking heavily at Dalleske’s house in McCloud. Quiring gave one friend a ride home and returned to Dalleske's residence, where Quiring and other minors had been drinking earlier, according to Andrus.

Quiring left Dalleske’s house around 2 a.m. on June 30, intending to drive two people home. After dropped off one person, Quiring continued down Highway 89 to take Stephen Ramos Jr., 20, to his home, the district attorney's office reported.

According to court documents, Quiring was driving "well above the speed limit" when he crossed over a double yellow line to pass another vehicle. When he swerved back into the lane, he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree, according to the district attorney’s office.

Two motorists helped pull Quiring out the car, but Ramos died from the impact of the crash, according to the district attorney's report.

On March 8, 2023, Quiring pleaded guilty in Siskiyou County Superior Court to two felonies: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and to driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury. Quiring was sentenced to six years in state prison in Siskiyou County Superior Court on May 17, 2023.

