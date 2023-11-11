McClure, defense power Star Valley to second straight title

Nov. 10—LARAMIE — Every athlete wants to leave their mark on the biggest stage.

Star Valley junior Smith McClure saw his brother, Taft McClure, do so last season, as he helped carry the Braves to the Class 3A state championship.

One year later, McClure left his own mark on the state title game, recording 174 of the Braves' 338 yards of total offense to help lead Star Valley to a second consecutive state championship with a 27-0 win over Cody on Friday at War Memorial Stadium.

"He's just a great athlete that can throw the ball a mile," Braves coach McKay Young said. "For him to play on this stage and fill in for big brother's shoes, it was pretty exciting to see him perform like that."

McClure finished Friday's game with seven completions for 88 passing yards and 12 carries for 87 rushing yards. The junior accounted for all four touchdowns on the evening for the Braves (three rushing, one passing).

"It was a lot of playing for each other," McClure said. "I've never been a part of anything else that fights for each other and loves each other (as much as this)."

While McClure played an incredible game for the Braves, his defense may have had its best performance of the season.

Cody came into Friday's contest as the state's second-best 11-man offense, and led the classification with more than 250 yards rushing per game.

Star Valley's defensive front wreaked havoc across the line of scrimmage all game, completely engulfing Cody's offensive line. In total, the Braves held the Broncs to just 78 rushing yards.

"Oh my, our defense really stepped up tonight," McClure said. "I've never seen them do anything quite like that, but that was amazing. Defense wins championships, for sure."

Cody's first two possessions were its best of the first half. Both possessions saw the Broncs drive deep into Star Valley's red zone. But each time, the drive stalled out.

The critical turning point in the game came on Cody's second drive. The Broncs drove the ball all the way to the Star Valley 4 yard line, but they were unable to get the ball into the end zone.

On the ensuing field goal, Star Valley broke through the line and blocked the kick. The ball went backward 39 yards and ended up at Cody's 43.

What followed was 27 straight unanswered points.

"It was enormous," Young said. "We pride ourselves on defense, and they showed up tonight."

Cody's first two drives resulted in 114 yards of total offense. The final seven drives of the game resulted in just 164. More importantly, its offense was held off the scoreboard in two consecutive red-zone possessions to open the game, and four trips inside the 20 overall.

"They tightened up down there," Broncs coach Matt McFadden said. "In the red zone, you have to score down there. We got it down there on the first drive, and you have to come away with points. You can't make mistakes (like that) against a good team like Star Valley."

Part of Cody's offensive struggles came from an injury to one of its star players. In the first quarter, star running back Grady McCarten hobbled off the field, favoring his right knee. He did not return to the game, and was in a knee brace by the end of the contest.

"We just couldn't get our running game going," McFadden said. "D-line and O-line, they controlled the line of scrimmage.

"... It affected us because he is a great leader and a good player. But Star Valley did a great job up front and took away our run. With or without Grady, I think they would have done that."

While Cody's run game struggled, its passing attack found some success throughout the contest. Maddax Ball completed 26 of his 36 passes for 192 yards. His completions went to nine different receivers on the night.

Despite of coming up short in the state title game, McFadden said he was proud of the way his group fought all season long.

"It didn't go our way, but I'm extremely proud of this team," the coach said. "(Friday) didn't take away anything they had done all season long. Nobody was giving them a shot at anything this year. To make it down here to Laramie, I am really proud of how this team grew on and off the field."

For Star Valley, the win marks its sixth state title in the past nine seasons, and its 14th overall. Young also became just the 11th high school coach in Wyoming history to record his fifth state title.

"It's hard to believe right now, and it's surreal a little bit," Young said. "I'm just grateful for these players and the coaches I coach with and the community that makes this all happen."

STAR VALLEY 27, CODY 0

Star Valley...... 7 13 7 0 — 27

Cody...... 0 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

SV: McClure 18 run (Buehle kick), 2:25

Second quarter

SV: Thomson 20 pass from Thomson (Buehle kick), 8:27

SV: McClure 10 run (PAT missed), 1:16

Third quarter

SV: McClure 29 run (Buehle kick), 6:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Cody: M. Ball 14-38, McCarten 4-7, Moulton 5-26, Hogan 1-2, Petersen 4-4 J. Ball 1-4, Smith 1-4. Star Valley: Leavitt 19-95, McClure 12-86, Crook 4-26, Hilton 5-19, Kallgren 3-16, Thomson 1-2, Wilkes 2-5, Wiebelhaus 1-3.

Passing

Cody: M. Ball 26-36-1 192, Hogan 2-3-0 8. Star Valley: McClure 7-11-1 88.

Receiving

Cody: Smith 9-36, Jarrett 5-45, Hatch 2-47, McCarten 2-16, J. Ball 3-24, Baustert 2-15, Brost 2-15, Baustert 1-2, Moss 1-1, Moulton 2-8. Star Valley: Thomson 3-46, Wiebelhaus 1-39, Wilkes 1-9, Herd 1-(minus-1), Kallgren 1-(minus-5).

