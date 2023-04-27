McClure man jailed on burglary charges

Apr. 27—MIDDLEBURG — An 18-year-old McClure man is accused of breaking into an occupied apartment with three others and being confronted by one of the residents wielding a baseball bat.

Collin G. Hoffman and three other unidentified individuals, including a 15-year-old boy, entered a Walker Street residence in McClure at about 2:45 a.m. Monday as the occupants were watching a movie, state police at Selinsgrove said.

One of the victims, Jason Ressler, grabbed a baseball bat and went to a bedroom where they heard footsteps and found four men inside, court records said.

As the men advanced toward him, Ressler told police, he began swinging the bat and struck one of the men in the head.

The four alleged intruders ran out of the apartment and left in a gray Toyota Corolla, leaving behind a cell phone and one flip flop, court records said.

Police contacted area hospitals looking for an individual with a head wound and found a 15-year-old boy had arrived at Evangelical Community Hospital with a severe head injury and with two other males, court records said.

At the hospital, Trooper Joseph Civello met with Hoffman and a 17-year-old unidentified male who told the officer the injured teen was attacked while they played basketball. Hoffman was barefoot and said he left his flip flops in his vehicle, a gray Toyota Corolla, police said.

Hoffman allegedly changed his story and told police that he and three others went to the Walker Street apartment to retrieve a friend's cell phone and look for other valuables.

He was arraigned on charges of felony burglary and criminal trespassing and misdemeanor loitering and corruption of minors and sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $20,000 cash bail pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge Bo Trawitz in Middleburg.