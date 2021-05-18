McColley, legislators propose bail reform

May 18—COLUMBUS — A bipartisan group of Ohio legislators introduced a new bill Tuesday that aims to keep nonviolent offenders who cannot afford to pay bail out of custody during pretrials.

Sponsors of Senate Bill 182 believe it will improve the inequities within the Ohio criminal justice system and provide more opportunities for Ohioans to have a fair day in court.

"Our society needs for its citizens to be contributors through their work, the taxes they pay, through their parenting and through their contributions to community life," said Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor. "But those needs of society go unfulfilled when defendants who are not a danger to society go to jail for the very simple reason that they cannot make bail."

State Rep. Tom West, D-Canton, leader of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, said he believed the bill will improve racial inequities along with the financial inequities that are the main focus.

"The proposal before us is a balanced, measured approach that ensures our bail system is not based on an individual's ability to pay or skin color," West said. "Instead, the bill will ensure a path to release for most people who do not pose a flight risk or a threat to others, regardless of their wealth, race or their ethnicity."

The bill also takes aim at ensuring that potentially dangerous individuals do not take advantage of the proposed changes to the bail system.

"Every individual who commits an offense should face justice and be given their day in court. Some of those individuals pose a threat to flight or to other individuals through threats of violence or otherwise," said state Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, the lead sponsor of the bill and the state senator for Putnam and Van Wert counties. "This bill strengthens the proposed provisions. This bill emphasizes the pretrial detention sections of the Ohio Revised Code, which would require the court to go through a set of circumstances and determine whether that risk is posed and would require that individual to serve time in jail prior to their trial."

The coalition of sponsors said they believe improving the bail system is just the first step, and continued improvements to the criminal justice system should be taken up by the state legislature on other issues such as abolishing the death penalty and reducing the number of incarcerated people.