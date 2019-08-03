McColl's Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) Will Pay A 1.9% Dividend In 4 Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that McColl's Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of September.

McColl's Retail Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.013 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, McColl's Retail Group has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current stock price of £0.685. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether McColl's Retail Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for McColl's Retail Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see McColl's Retail Group paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 72% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that McColl's Retail Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

LSE:MCLS Historical Dividend Yield, August 3rd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see McColl's Retail Group's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.0% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 5 years, McColl's Retail Group has increased its dividend at approximately 3.3% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is McColl's Retail Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least McColl's Retail Group paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of McColl's Retail Group's dividend merits.

Wondering what the future holds for McColl's Retail Group? See what the four analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.