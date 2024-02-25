McCollum's buzzer-beating 3-pointer in OT lifts Oklahoma over OSU 84-82 in final game of Bedlam

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum's dramatic 3-pointer as time expired in overtime gave Oklahoma an 84-82 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday, sending the basketball version of Bedlam out with a bang.

Oklahoma had called timeout with 12.5 seconds left and McCollum took the ball on the inbounds. After taking a few seconds off the clock, he tried to penetrate to the left side but was cut off. He stepped back behind the 3-point line, took a dribble to his left and launched with about a second to go. The ball went through the net as time ran out, leaving no chance for a miracle heave by the Cowboys.

After a back-and-forth first 3 1/2 minutes of overtime, John-Michael Wright’s 3-pointer gave the Cowboys an 82-81 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Neither team scored again until McCollum’s buzzer-beating game-winner in the final scheduled matchup between the two teams as conference rivals. Oklahoma is leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference next season.

Toward the end of regulation, OSU's Javon Small scored on a layup to tie the score at 72 with 42 seconds left. Oklahoma then ran the game clock down to 16 seconds before McCollum missed at the rim and Small grabbed the rebound for the Cowboys. He drew a foul and with 4.3 seconds left but missed the front end of the one-and-one, sending the game to overtime.

Rivaldo Soares led Oklahoma (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Otega Oweh scored 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting. McCollum and Milos Uzan scored 14 each and Jalon Moore had 11 points with 14 rebounds.

Small and Quion Williams each scored 21 points for Oklahoma State (12-15, 4-10). Eric Dailey Jr. had 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Both teams shot well and took good care of the ball. Oklahoma State shot 57% and had nine turnovers; the Sooners hit 51% of their shots and had eight turnovers.

The biggest lead of the first 12 minutes was Oklahoma State's five-point advantage at 22-17 near the eight-minute mark. The Cowboys went on a 16-8 run to go up by 11 in the final minute, then OU's Soares hit a 3-pointer to make it 38-30 at halftime.

Up next for Oklahoma is a trip to Ames, Iowa, to play No. 6 Iowa State on Wednesday. Oklahoma State's next game is at home against UCF on Wednesday.

