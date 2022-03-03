As McComb celebrates 150 years, we morn a victim of senseless gun violence | Gordon

Memorials are left for Oterious Marks, 6, who died in a drive-by shooting, at Central Park in McComb, Miss., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park left a 6-year-old boy dead and four others wounded, authorities said.

My hometown just thought the arson-caused fire that virtually destroyed its historic railroad museum in May of last year was bad.

McComb discovered far worse on the otherwise beautiful Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19when one of its children died in a drive-by shooting.

The city has had its share of bad news since it was founded in 1872, but nothing like this in a place that once was known as the Camellia City of America.

The grief suffered over the loss of any person, whether because of cancer, heart trouble, the COVID-19 pandemic or some unfortunate accident, always brings a flood of grief to family and friends.

But, there can be no greater grief than that suffered by Kyoukius Washington, the mother of 6-year-old Oterious Marks who was murdered that afternoon.

With Washington watching, Oterious was slain as he and other children cheerfully played on the grounds of the city park next to the administration building of the McComb Public Schools.

Kyoukius Washington cries before releasing a balloon in memory of her son Oterious 'Bull' Marks, who died in a drive-by shooting, Central Park in McComb, Miss., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. A drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park left a 6-year-old boy dead and four others wounded, authorities said.

No mother should have to be an eye-witness to the death of a child in that manner.

The four teenagers who allegedly were involved in the killing were arrested one day later and jailed after an outstanding job of investigating the crime by the McComb Police Department.

The suspects have been charged with capital murder and if indicted then convicted, there's plenty of room at the State Prison at Parchman for them. I am not talking only about those who allegedly fired the shots that killed little Oterious, but also those who were involved in the gunplay that left this child dead.

This event, which happened during the year McComb celebrates its 150th founding, casts a pall on that milestone. But, any murder in this style in any other year or time is just as bad.

Hopefully, the events will bring some modicum of respite from this tragedy.

McComb and the rest of this state and nation had better get a grip on the criminal element’s ability to get and bear guns. If not, we will soon be back where we are now, grieving for Oterious. But it will be another family’s grief the next time – somebody else’s child or grandchild.

Story continues

McComb law enforcement has had to investigate an increased number of crimes like this over the past two years. The police cannot be everywhere at once. The taxpayers of McComb cannot afford to place a law officer on every corner to prevent crimes. This was not their fault.

Police Chief Garland Ward and his officers deserve credit for their quick action in making the arrests. Now, let a fair judicial system do its job with the accused.

Only McComb citizens can stop this crime wave — through community action, through actions of churches and civic organizations and through schools where this young boy should have been the next day.

McComb must rise to the challenge on our town’s 150th birthday, or this will be the last one we celebrate.

Mac Gordon is a native of McComb. He is a retired newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Oterious Marks shooting casts shadow over celebrations