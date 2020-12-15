McConnell acknowledges Biden win: ‘Our country officially has a president-elect and vice president-elect’

In remarks on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory, saying, “The Electoral College has spoken.”

Video Transcript

MITCH MCCONNELL: Six weeks ago, Americans voted in this year's general election. The legal and constitutional processes have continued to play out since then.

Yesterday, electors met in all 50 states. So as of this morning, our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect. Many millions of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20th.

The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years.

I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California Senator Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.

I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump. Our nation needs us to add another bipartisan chapter to this record of achievement.

