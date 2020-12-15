McConnell acknowledges Biden's 2020 win for the 1st time
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is finally acknowledging last month's news.
The Electoral College cast its votes Monday and affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win. And on Tuesday, McConnell took to the Senate floor to congratulate Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' wins for the first time.
BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Electoral College has spoken ... Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." pic.twitter.com/lsAdel7rgd
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2020
Several other top Senate Republicans acknowledged Biden's win on Monday once he reached 270 electoral votes, including Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.); Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the inaugural committee; and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said last month that Republicans were privately congratulating him on Biden's win but had yet to do so publicly. President Trump himself has yet to concede.
