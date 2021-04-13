McConnell: Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan ‘a grave mistake’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Catanese
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said a Biden administration plan to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September is a “grave mistake” that would abandon the allied global fight against terrorism.

“It is a retreat in the face of an enemy that has not yet been vanquished and abdication of American leadership,” McConnell said on Tuesday. “A reckless pullback like this would abandon our Afghan, regional, and NATO partners in a shared fight against terrorists that we have not yet won.”

There are about 2,500 troops remaining in Afghanistan and this fall will mark the 20th anniversary of the original invasion of the central Asian country following the attacks of Sept. 11th, 2001.

President Joe Biden acknowledged last month that his administration would miss a May deadline for troop removal that was forged by former President Donald Trump and the Taliban last year. The Biden plan would gradually remove troops beginning in May and finish by no later than September. The president is expected to formally unveil his decision on Wednesday.

McConnell noted that he opposed the Trump administration when it floated similar withdrawal options in Afghanistan and Syria and argued that progress had been evident on the ground.

“It did not have to unfold like this. Today in Afghanistan the fighting is borne almost exclusively by our local partners. We have successfully solicited more buy-in and more support from foreign partners as well,” McConnell said. “Our NATO allies have practically been begging the United States to stay by their side.”

But Biden has indicated he does not see a military solution to the problems that have plagued the country for more than two decades.

Late last year, Sen. Rand Paul held up approval of the National Defense Authorization Act because a provision added by GOP Rep. LIz Cheney made it more difficult for the president to reduce troop levels there without submitting government agency reports.

But most Republicans leaped to lambaste the drawdown. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called it “a disaster in the making.”

“A full withdrawal from Afghanistan is dumber than dirt and devilishly dangerous. President Biden will have, in essence, cancelled an insurance policy against another 9/11,” Graham said.

Many liberals were quick to laud the decision. Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, applauded Biden for “achieving an impossibility here in Washington: ending a forever war.”

But implementing the complete withdrawal over the next five months will pose its own challenges, especially if the situation on the ground changes or there is a terrorist attack tied to al-Qaeda.

“We’ve seen this movie before, multiple times,” McConnell noted, citing former President Barack Obama’s pained deliberations about whether to stay in the country. As vice president, Biden declared in 2012 that the U.S. would leave Afghanistan in 2014.

McConnell added, “Conflicts do not simply end. They are won or lost. America and American administrations must be in the business of winning. Al Qaeda and other radical Islamic terrorists have not yet been defeated.”

Recommended Stories

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • Austin: US adds 500 troops in Germany, despite Trump pledge

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration. Adding 500 troops to a current total of about 35,000 is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Germany and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it also fills a practical need that commanders in Europe had identified months ago. Austin said the extra troops will have a role in space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare.

  • Rashida Tlaib calls for ‘no more police’ following Daunte Wright shooting

    ‘That’s not the president’s view,’ White House press secretary responds

  • Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day before the listing of Coinbase shares in the United States. The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates. Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency, with growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment.

  • Taser vs. gun mix-up raises concerns about training, design after Minnesota shooting

    The company that manufactures Tasers says it has implemented design features and training recommendations to reduce the chances that law enforcement officers would confuse the electroshock weapon for a handgun when using force. But after a police officer shot and killed a Black man in Minnesota on Sunday when, according to authorities, she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser, experts said it is clear that problems persist with Taser training and the weapon's design. At least 18 officers have made such errors in the past two decades, sometimes with deadly outcomes, according to data collected by John Peters, a former police officer who served as an expert witness in a prominent "weapon confusion" case involving a 2009 fatal shooting in California.

  • Biden to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 20th anniversary of 9/11, report says

    ‘In terms of where we will be investing force posture, our blood and treasure, we believe that other priorities merit that investment’

  • Biden plans to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks

    Biden has determined "the best path forward to advance American interests is to end the war in Afghanistan after 20 years," an official said Tuesday.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Officer in Daunte Wright shooting clearly wasn't ready to handle altercation: Tolman

    Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman discusses the Daunte Wright case and pushes back on Dr. Fauci saying it's 'still not OK' to eat and drink indoors when vaccinated.

  • W Galen Weston, retail tycoon behind Selfridges, dies aged 80

    W.G. Galen Weston, the entrepreneur who built an Atlantic-spanning business network that made him one of the richest Canadians, has died. He was 80. Weston died on Monday “peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity,” the Weston family said in a statement. “In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” his son, Galen G. Weston, chief executive officer of George Weston Limited, said. His daughter, Alannah Weston, the chairman of Selfridges Group, added: “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary.” A friend of Prince Charles and lover of polo and art, Weston oversaw and expanded a high-end family retail empire that includes Selfridges, Canada’s Holt Renfrew, Brown Thomas in Ireland and de Bijenkorf of the Netherlands. Through George Weston Ltd., the company named for his grandfather, the family holds the biggest stake in Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos. Willard Gordon Galen Weston was born in Buckinghamshire, England, on Oct. 29, 1940, the youngest of nine children in a prominent family. His father, Willard Garfield Weston, had helped expand the family’s bakery company into a multinational food empire, and served as a member of Parliament during World War II. One brother, Garry H. Weston, who died in 2002, was one of the richest people in Britain, and chairman of Associated British Foods Plc. In 1962, Weston graduated from the University of Western Ontario and moved to Ireland where he met Hilary Frayne, an Irish fashion model; they married in 1966. With financial help from his grandmother, according to a 2014 article in the Irish Times, he bought a grocery store, building it into the Power Supermarkets chain, and then began acquiring clothing stores. At his father’s request, Weston returned to Canada in the early 1970s, taking the helm of Loblaw Cos., which he is credited with saving from near-bankruptcy and subsequently turning into the country’s largest grocer. Weston, who had two children, continued to make business a family affair. His son Galen G. Weston became executive chairman of Loblaw in 2006, and CEO at George Weston Ltd. in 2017 – the fourth generation to lead the business. His daughter Alannah Weston has also served as a director on George Weston’s board, as well as deputy chairman of Selfridges Group Ltd., which Weston acquired in 2003 and under which the family’s other luxury department stores are held. Weston had a net worth of $10.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth sometimes came at a cost. In 1983, police tipped off Weston and his family about a planned kidnapping attempt at their estate in Ireland. During a police ambush, several members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army were reportedly shot and captured. The Westons also maintained ties to Toronto, keeping a house in the tony Forest Hill neighbourhood where members of the royal family sometimes stayed when they visited Canada. The couple worked in philanthropy, and Hilary Weston served as lieutenant-governor of Ontario – the Queen’s representative in the province – from 1997 to 2002. “He and Hilary were an incredible team,” Nixon said. “He did so much for his country.”

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Not even Mother Nature could stop WWE from conducting WrestleMania with fans in attendance

    What’s another 30 minutes, after waiting more than a year to attend a WWE event.

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • Internet freaks out over NYPD ‘black mirror’ robot dog, but should we be worried?

    ‘Get ready for terminators soon,’ was one reaction to a Facebook post of Digidog in action

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • Haridwar: Crowds surging at Kumbh Mela as India overtakes Brazil in Covid cases

    Millions are participating in the Kumbh Mela even as India overtakes Brazil in Covid infections.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked