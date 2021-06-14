  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

McConnell says it's 'highly unlikely' he'd fill Biden SCOTUS vacancy in 2024 if GOP retakes Senate

Dylan Stableford and Christopher Wilson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says it would be “highly unlikely” that he’d allow President Biden to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024 if Republicans were to take control of the chamber.

Appearing Monday on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt's show, McConnell was presented with a hypothetical of a Supreme Court vacancy after a GOP victory in the 2022 midterm elections. The scenario was based on what occurred in 2016, following the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. At that time, Republicans controlled the Senate, having regained power in the 2014 midterms, and McConnell, then the majority leader, refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, to fill Scalia’s seat.

“If you regain the majority in 2022 for the Republicans ... would the rule that you applied in 2016 to the Scalia vacancy apply in 2024 to any vacancy that occurred then?” Hewitt asked.

“Well, I think in the middle of a presidential election, if you have a Senate of the opposite party of the president, you have to go back to the 1880s to find the last time a vacancy was filled,” McConnell replied. “So I think it’s highly unlikely. In fact, no, I don’t think either party, if it controlled [the Senate], if it were [a] different [party] from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election. What was different in 2020 was we were of the same party as the president.”

When asked if he would consider a nominee from Biden in 2023, McConnell wouldn’t commit even to that, saying, “Well, we’d have to wait and see what happens.”

Democrats currently hold power in the Senate only due to the vice presidential tiebreaker, and they are defending seats in a number of states that have been close in recent elections, including Arizona, Georgia, New Hamphsire and Nevada. If any of those seats were to turn red without a corresponding flip of a GOP seat — top targets for Democrats include North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — McConnell would regain control of the chamber.

Joe Biden, left, and Mitch McConnell
President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

The current 6-3 advantage held by conservatives on the Supreme Court is in part due to McConnell’s maneuvering. In 2016, he refused to even hold a hearing for Garland, angering Democrats. (Supreme Court nominees must be confirmed by a simple majority in the Senate. And the majority leader decides which votes are taken — or not taken, in the case of Garland.)

After Donald Trump took office, the vacant seat was filled by his appointee, Neil Gorsuch. McConnell successfully backed Brett Kavanaugh’s contentious nomination following Justice Anthony Kennedy’s 2018 retirement. When Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last September, McConnell pushed through the confirmation of Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett the following month.

Garland was confirmed as Biden’s attorney general earlier this year after more than two decades serving as a circuit judge of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

While the White House and moderate Democratic senators have continued infrastructure negotiations with Republicans, McConnell stated last month that 100 percent of his focus was on stopping Biden’s agenda. Understanding the precarious position of their current Senate majority, a number of Democrats have urged 82-year-old liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, but Breyer has so far resisted the calls.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell: "Highly unlikely" he would allow Biden to fill Supreme Court vacancy in 2024

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" a Supreme Court nominee picked by Biden would be confirmed in 2024 if Republicans take control of the Senate.Why it matters: A record number of judges, plus three Supreme Court justices, were confirmed under Trump. Democrats have pledged to "restore the balance" of the courts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Hewitt asked

  • Republican McConnell would block a Biden Supreme Court pick in 2024

    U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden would not get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in 2024 if Republicans regain control of the chamber and a vacancy arises during that presidential election year. McConnell could return as majority leader if Republicans regain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

  • They're back! Shell out for this Maine lobster tail sale — from the dock to your doorstep in two days flat

    Get cracking with this wild-caught and sustainably harvested delicacy.

  • Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized Monday for affronting people with recent comments comparing the required wearing of safety masks in the House to the horrors of the Holocaust. “I'm truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust," the Georgia Republican told reporters outside the Capitol, saying she had visited Washington's U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum earlier in the day. Greene's comments were a rare expression of regret by the conservative agitator, a freshman whose career has included the embrace of violent and offensive conspiracy theories and angry confrontations with progressive colleagues.

  • Biden says Republican Party is 'fractured,' thanks to Trump

    President Biden said Monday that the Republican Party is now "vastly diminished in numbers," and that the wing led by former President Donald Trump represents "a significant minority of the American people."

  • U.S. Justice Dept. to 'strengthen' policies on getting lawmakers' records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Justice Department will make its policies for obtaining records of U.S. lawmakers more rigorous after former President Donald Trump's administration secretly secured data on members of Congress, journalists and a former White House lawyer, the top U.S. law enforcement official said on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-attorney-general-merrick-b-garland also said that "political or other improper considerations must play no role in any investigative or prosecutorial decisions" and that anyone within the department who fails to live up to that principle "will be met with strict accountability." Democratic congressional leaders on Sunday vowed to investigate the department's "rogue" actions under Trump, including its move to obtain the communications records of House of Representatives Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell as part of a probe into leaks of classified information.

  • Exclusive: Saudi assassins picked up illicit drugs in Cairo to kill Khashoggi

    The new season of Yahoo News’ "Conspiracyland" podcast reveals compelling new evidence that a Saudi hit team intended to kill Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi long before he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

  • Dr. Dre discusses brain aneurysm five months out: 'I never saw that coming'

    The music mogul gave an update on how he's feeling.

  • Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison

    A former government contractor who was given the longest federal prison sentence imposed for leaks to the news media has been released from prison to home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. Reality Winner, 29, has been moved to home confinement and remains in the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons, the person said.

  • The 'McConnell veto': How the Kentucky senator stands in Biden's way

    The top Republican is wielding the 60-vote filibuster rule to stymie Biden's biggest ambitions.

  • Katie Ledecky qualifies for another Olympics, but an Australian challenger has emerged

    Katie Ledecky will almost certainly win gold medals in Tokyo. But as she qualified at U.S. Olympic trials, a threat emerged at Australian Olympic trials.

  • Virginia couple plead guilty in U.S. Capitol riot, setting precedent

    A Virginia couple on Monday pleaded guilty to demonstrating unlawfully in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, a misdemeanor with a sentence of up to six months, in a plea deal that could set a benchmark for hundreds of other cases. Jessica and Joshua Bustle of Bristow, Virginia were the first to reach such an agreement with prosecutors on a misdemeanor charge. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan in Washington, who oversaw Monday's plea hearing, will sentence the Bustles at a later date.

  • Chrissy Teigen apologizes for past online bullying: 'We are all more than our worst moments'

    Chrissy Teigen says she was an "insecure" troll when she bullied Courtney Stodden — and other celebrities — online.

  • Chad Pinder hit in head by pitch, exits Athletics-Angels game

    Chad Pinder is lucky he was able to walk off the field on his own power.

  • Record-high temperatures scorch Western states in preview of climate change future

    A week of triple-digit temperatures made worse by climate change is forecast across much of the American West this week, with records poised to fall in several towns, cities and states across the drought-plagued region.

  • Senate votes to confirm Biden pick for DC appeals court

    The Senate on Monday confirmed the first appellate court judge of President Joe Biden’s tenure, elevating a judge with strong prospects of landing on the president's short list should a Supreme Court vacancy arise. Senators voted 53-44 to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the nation’s second most powerful court. Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court and many view Jackson as a leading contender.

  • SCOTUS seeks Biden views on admissions dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delayed a key case on affirmative action by asking President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a challenge to Harvard University's consideration of race in undergraduate student admissions. The case, should it be taken up by the court, would give the court's 6-3 conservative majority a chance to end affirmative action policies used to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students on American campuses. The action by the court signals the interest of at least some of the nine justices in considering an appeal brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, of a lower court ruling that upheld Harvard's program. The lawsuit accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian American applicants in violation of a landmark 1964 federal civil rights law. Students for Fair Admissions has said its members include Asian American applicants rejected by Harvard. Harvard declined to comment, but has previously said that the number of Black and Hispanic students at the prestigious university would drop by nearly half if its affirmative action program were to be struck down. Lawyers for Harvard said it considers race "only in a flexible and non-mechanical way" and does not automatically favor certain races in deciding which students to accept.

  • Mitch McConnell is telling on himself and his party. Democrats don’t want to hear it

    Only one person seems to fully understand what this means, and that’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

  • MLB power rankings: Rays rule the roost for second consecutive week

    The Rays have baseball's best record as they travel to face the White Sox this week in a battle of the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in our MLB rankings.

  • VIDEO: Patrik Schick scores amazing long-range goal

    Patrick Schick has just etched his name into folklore, as he lobbed an audacious effort up and over the flailing David Marshall and into the net.