McConnell called Trump ‘a fading brand… off-the-track Thoroughbred,’ book says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Catanese
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell believes the Republican Party is moving away from Trumpism and views the former president as a weight on his chances of reclaiming the majority next year.

That’s according to “Peril,” the new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward and veteran reporter Robert Costa.

The book quotes McConnell calling former President Donald Trump, “a fading brand. Retired. OTTB as they say in Kentucky -- off-the-track Thoroughbred.”

“There is a clear trend moving,” McConnell said, toward a place where the GOP is not dominated by Trump. McConnell added, “Sucking up to Donald Trump is not a strategy that works.”

If that’s true, it’s not advice being heeded by many Republican candidates who are thus far largely embracing Trumpism and defending the former president at every turn.

McConnell’s antipathy toward Trump has been thoroughly documented before. This is just a more vivid portrait of the Kentuckian’s private musings to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a top Trump ally, during last winter.

Whereas Graham has argued for a strategy of keeping Trump at the center of the GOP’s 2022 strategy, McConnell is portrayed as wanting to move as far away from him as possible.

That may be impossible, depending on Trump’s willingness to plot and organize for his preferred candidates next year -- which would require a level of discipline and focus he’s yet to exhibit.

Ever the cold-blooded strategist, McConnell, according to Woodward and Costa, appears to believe he can beat Trump’s “ragtag network,” if one were to ever even come together.

“The only place I can see Trump and me actually at loggerheads would be if he gets behind some clown who clearly can’t win,” McConnell is quoted saying in the book. “To have a chance of getting the Senate back, you have to have the most electable candidates possible.”

A McConnell spokesperson did not address an inquiry to verify the reported remarks on the record.

In a 50-50 Senate, every seat will be a majority maker, with neither party having any room for error.

Republicans see their top opportunities for flipping seats in New Hampshire, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. But they’ll also be on defense in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Even as Democrats try to use McConnell as a cudgel against Republican Senate candidates, the GOP leader is dismissive.

“I’m not enough of a villain,” McConnell is quoted saying.

Both Democrats and Trump may attempt to prove him wrong.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Law professor cited by Trump attorney John Eastman says his argument was abused as part of a 'ploy' to get Pence to overturn the 2020 election

    Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, accused Trump's legal team of butchering his arguments to steal the election.

  • 'Impeachment' showrunner addresses whether that 'flabby conmen' line was a dig at Trump: 'It does feel a bit prescient'

    Sarah Burgess said Ann Coulter's comment about "flabby conmen" in the show was based on things the conservative commentator said in the '90s.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's ordering state agencies to continue to help search for Brian Laundrie

    DeSantis said Florida's wildlife commission has been assisting the search, adding that "we need justice for Gabby Petito."

  • Texas Startups Mount Fight Against Abortion Ban—Without Big Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology leaders across Texas have been privately meeting for weeks, discussing how to best combat the state’s new abortion law and challenge a cultural shift they believe will make it difficult to attract top talent. Absent from the discussion: Big Tech. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe

  • New Book Details Why Donald Trump Dismissed Africa Golf Course Idea

    The ex-president responded to South African golfer Gary Player's suggestion with a scary question involving lions.

  • Haitian Migrants Being Released Into U.S. on a ‘Very, Very Large Scale’ Despite Administration’s Assurances

    Thousands of Haitian migrants camped under a bridge in Texas have reportedly been released into the U.S., despite the Biden administration’s assurances.

  • ‘I Hope Someone Abuses Your Kids’: Health Official Pleads for Help Amid Intensifying ‘Mob’ Threats

    GettyA Michigan health official has issued a desperate plea for help from local authorities after he says a woman tried to run him off the road—twice—following the announcement of a mask mandate for schools.“There is a sickness in America far more insidious than COVID,” Kent County Health Department Director Adam London wrote in an email to county commissioners last month, begging them to unite in a show of force against “brute mob hatred.” The email, obtained and published by Michigan Advance,

  • CBS News gets exclusive access to rare evidence, artifacts in FBI archive

    In a CBS News exclusive, a rare look inside the FBI archive which houses a treasure trove of secrets and evidence.

  • Special Report - Backers of Trump's false fraud claims seek to control next U.S. elections

    One leading candidate seeking to become Georgia’s chief elections official, Republican Jody Hice, is a Congressman who voted to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win in the hours after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. In Arizona, the contenders for the elections-chief office, secretary of state, include Republican state lawmaker Mark Finchem, who attended the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally before the deadly insurrection and spoke at a similar gathering the previous day. In Nevada, one strong Republican candidate for elections chief is Jim Marchant, who unsuccessfully sued to have his own defeat in a 2020 congressional race reversed based on unfounded voter-fraud claims.

  • The Big Lie Is "Not Some Passing Storm, It's The Climate In The Republican Party" - Robert Costa

    Robert Costa, co-author with Bob Woodward of the book "Peril," points out that the GOP has largely embraced the previous president's lies about election fraud and have no political will to oppose him. #Peril #RobertCosta #BobWoodward

  • DOJ urges Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v. Wade

    The Department of Justice sought permission Monday to present oral arguments when the Supreme Court hears a case challenging Mississippi's strict abortion law, as it called on justices to uphold Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: The two briefs, filed by acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher, mark the latest attempt by President Biden's DOJ to "protect the legal right to an abortion," per the New York Times, which first reported on the court filings.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Legal Experts Spot The Fatal Flaws With Donald Trump's Lawsuit Against His Niece, NYT

    “This one, I think, we know the results already,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

  • Alleged QAnon Mastermind Is Selling Trump Retweets as NFTs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastIn more proof that the writers of 2021 have jumped the shark, Ron Watkins—the man whom many suspect of controlling QAnon’s master account—is now in the NFT business. Specifically, Watkins is trying to make bank off of Trump’s retweets of him. Those digital gems can be yours for a cool $600, which in NFT land is mere pennies. With Tiffany Trump and the ‘Resistance Bro’ Krassenstein Brothers also getting in on the NFT game, well, enjoy late capitalism while it

  • Bob Wooward avoids saying whether or not Bill Barr cooperated for Peril

    On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, Colbert was joined by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, authors of Peril, the explosive new book chronicling the tumultuous final months of the Trump presidency. Colbert pressed the pair about their sources. “You record the interviews, right?” Colbert asked. “Everything in quotes here, you’ve got dead to rights, right?” “Yes. We don’t disclose who the sources are,” Woodward answered. “We do them on what’s called deep background (Disclosure of information without attribution). We’re gonna use everything that they said.” Despite Woodward saying they don’t disclose their sources, Colbert kept pushing, showing particular interest in former Attorney General William Barr. According to the book, Barr told Trump in April of 2020 that his reelection was at risk because suburban voters think he’s “a f***ing a**hole.” Barr also reportedly urged Trump not to support a Republican-led Supreme Court case against Obamacare that could have caused millions of Americans to lose their health insurance as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. “Barr had to have cooperated with you,” Colbert said, “because at one point it says, ‘…thought Barr.’ How would you know what Barr thought unless Barr told you?” “Well,” Woodward said, “there are many ways. He could have a diary, we could…” “You could be a witch,” Colbert interjected, making Woodward laugh.

  • LeAnn Rimes, 39, Left This Concert Crowd Speechless In A Bra Top And Shorts

    "Shody still got it… shody never lost it 😂"

  • Why Anti-Abortion Groups Won’t Sue the Texas Doc Who Flouted the Ban

    J. Scott Applewhite/APTexas anti-abortion groups are taking no action against a doctor who revealed he terminated a pregnancy after six weeks in violation of a new state ban, bizarrely claiming there is no proof any law was broken.The organizations—which pushed for the law that Dr. Alan Braid freely admits he flouted—seem to be playing a tortured game of semantics to avoid triggering a legal mechanism that could end with the ban being declared unconstitutional.Braid has been sued since he went p

  • Pen Farthing to be investigated after concerns over spending to get animals out of Afghanistan

    Pen Farthing's mission to transport rescue animals from Afghanistan back to the UK as the Taliban took over will be examined by the Charity Commission.

  • NCAA's sky-is-falling NIL rhetoric looks all the more ridiculous now

    While we get our first look at how NIL deals will impact the college sports landscape, one thing is clear: It's not the doomsday the NCAA and college administrators warned for years. It appears to be the exact opposite.

  • Trump pushed vote-rigging claims for weeks after his campaign found that they were nonsense, report says

    A filing in a lawsuit from a former Dominion employee showed the Trump campaign had debunked conspiracy theories about the machines in mid-November.

  • Nicole Kidman Says Sex Is Too 'Important' For Her to Balk at Shooting Sex Scenes

    Few actresses get to a point in their respective careers where they’ve seemingly tackled nearly every facet of their craft — and yet Nicole Kidman has practically done it all. The actress has conquered countless genres, originated iconic characters, and portrayed women throughout history. Kidman has also taken on the challenge of filming sex scenes […]