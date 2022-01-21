McConnell corrects his correction on Black voters

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A judge on Thursday refused to release from jail a member of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged with seditious conspiracy https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbi-arrests-far-right-militia-group-oath-keepers-leader-jan-6-probe-nyt-2022-01-13 over allegations he helped plan the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo, one of 11 people prosecutors have linked to the Oath Keepers and accused of seditious conspiracy, lost an attempt to be released from jail while he awaits trial. "You are a serious danger at this time," U.S. Magistrate Judge John Boyle in Phoenix, Arizona, said during a court hearing and ruled pretrial detention was necessary for Vallejo, 63.