McConnell criticizes Texas Democrats for staging a walkout, saying they've come 'to snap selfies and bask in the limelight'

Mitch McConnell slammed Texas Democrats who fled the state for Washington, DC, this week.

McConnell accused them of coming "to snap selfies and bask in the limelight."

The legislators staged a walkout to block a series of GOP-led bills in the state legislature.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had harsh words for Texas Democrats who fled the state Monday for Washington, DC, in a dramatic walkout to block passage of a series of Republican-led bills.

The Kentucky Republican accused the state Democratic lawmakers of coming to the nation's capital to have a moment in the sun.

The legislators "decided to grab some beer, hop on a private plane and flee the state in what they are pretending is some great moral crusade," McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to CNN's Manu Raju. "In reality, they've just come here to Washington to snap selfies and bask in the limelight."

The Democratic lawmakers left Texas during a special legislative session to deny the quorum necessary to pass legislation brought forth by Republicans.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held the special session to push through a slew of his conservative priorities, ranging from voting reform to abortion access.

Texas Democrats specifically aimed to block two key election bills, House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1, arguing the legislation imposes strict voting rules by requiring voter ID for absentee ballots, bans on drive-thru voting, among other measures.

The state lawmakers this week met with some of the nation's top leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to raise concerns about voting rights in the nation. Vice President Kamala Harris threw her support behind their walkout on Monday, saying: "I applaud their standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote unencumbered."

Other prominent figures on the right besides McConnell that criticized the walkout include Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who on Tuesday night said the legislators were committing an "insurrection."

