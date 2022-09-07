McConnell dodges questions about Trump documents
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sidestepped multiple questions on Sept. 7 about former president Donald Trump’s alleged handling of classified documents.
Republicans are playing the blame game as they watch their chances of winning back control of the Senate shrink two months before Election Day. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is citing “candidate quality” as a reason why GOP hopes are fading, an implicit criticism of former President Trump and his support for several controversial…
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' conversations with then-President Donald Trump during last year's siege on the U.S. Capitol should not be shielded from lawmakers, a lawyer for the congressional committee probing the riots told a judge in Washington on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols did not immediately rule on whether the subpoenaed communications must be provided to the Jan. 6 committee. Meadows' attorneys say the messages are protected by executive privilege, which allows presidential communications with top aides to remain private, and that Meadows has "absolute immunity" from being called to testify.
And while he was president, his businesses took money from governments (and others) who wanted things from him.
The U.S. Senate Republican campaign chief denied on Tuesday that he is at odds with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell over the quality of party candidates in key swing states that could determine whether Republicans win control of the congressional chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Senator Rick Scott, who heads the Senate Republican campaign committee, triggered party concerns about a potentially damaging quarrel with McConnell last week by railing against people in the party who he said were "trash-talking" Republican Senate candidates.
"He was going through withdrawal from not being able to use social media," said Alex Holder
Video shows Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden promoting conspiracy theories and discussing his ongoing investigation, which hasn’t produced any charges or arrests.
Mathias Döpfner has long been accused of infusing the publications in Axel Springer’s docket with right-wing politics
Delphine Martinez became disoriented and unconscious after hiking along Thunder River Trail, according to the National Park Service.
Letters include we have had enough of the MAGA crowd; and why Jeff Gorell deserves to be a county supervisor.
Frances Tiafoe became the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006 by beating Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 behind the backing of a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Tiafoe, who grew up in Maryland, put on a performance just as strong, if not stronger, than the one he used to eliminate 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. Roddick also was the last man from the country to win any Grand Slam singles championship, taking the 2003 U.S. Open.
The ruling ensures the 15-week abortion ban, which includes no exemptions for rape or incest, will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
Much like his style of golf, Phil Mickelson's imagination is only as good as his ability to pull off the shot. Mickelson has a right to feel somewhat vindicated by the bold and rapid changes coming to the PGA Tour. The idea — his idea, he can argue — is for the top players to compete against each other as often as 17 times, maybe more, for an average purse of $20 million.
Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was hit with 27 new charges after police learned she continued to meet with her alleged victim while on house arrest
Deion Sanders on pulling out of Southern Heritage Classic: "It's a wonderful classic. We just don't want to play in it."
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state’s open Senate seat, released an ad on Tuesday contrasting his statements defending legal abortion access for women with those of his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, calling the procedure “murder.” Fetterman’s video came after audio of comments Oz made about abortion during a virtual town…
Researchers have been in a race with the virus for almost two years now. Finally, they’ve caught up.
Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's adventure in becoming soccer club owners is the focus of the new docuseries Welcome to Wrexham
Frances Tiafoe became the first American man into the U.S. Open semifinals in 16 years by beating No. 9 Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4. Two days after upsetting No. 2 Rafael Nadal, the No. 22-seeded Tiafoe reached the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Rublev fell to 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.
Julia Roberts claimed George Clooney and his wife Amal "saved" her from "loneliness and despair" during filming of "Ticket to Paradise." The group had to quarantine in Australia.
The Denver Broncos didn't circle their season opener on their calendar even though it's Russell Wilson's homecoming at Seattle. Had they emphasized their $296 million man 's return to the city where he spent a decade, bringing the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title, the Broncos wouldn't have kept him on the sideline with their other starters in the preseason. “This is what I have been doing the past three years," explained new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was schooled in the sit-'em philosophy by Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who copied the doctrine from Rams coach Sean McVay, who's been doing it since 2018.