McConnell dodges questions about Trump documents

Reuters

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' conversations with then-President Donald Trump during last year's siege on the U.S. Capitol should not be shielded from lawmakers, a lawyer for the congressional committee probing the riots told a judge in Washington on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols did not immediately rule on whether the subpoenaed communications must be provided to the Jan. 6 committee. Meadows' attorneys say the messages are protected by executive privilege, which allows presidential communications with top aides to remain private, and that Meadows has "absolute immunity" from being called to testify.