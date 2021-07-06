McConnell explains what it will take for him to talk more with Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mitch McConnell.
Mitch McConnell. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) insists he and President Biden, who he's known for many years, are still friends. "I like him a lot," he told The Atlantic. But they haven't had much of a conversation since Biden took over.

In McConnell's eyes, "Joe has decided to go hard left" in terms of the policies he's pursuing, so "as long as he's trying to do these kinds of things, there's not much for us to talk about."

The window is still open, McConnell told The Atlantic, though it sounds like the burden would fall on Biden to make the first move. "If [Biden] were ever to shift [to] a more centrist position, I'd expect we'd be talking more," McConnell explained. "It's not personal. He's not mad at me and I'm not mad at him." Read more at The Atlantic.

You may also like

Republicans on Jan. 6 select committee will reportedly try to blame Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol riot

Rescue cat makes it to the top of New Hampshire's 48 tallest mountains

Anti-woke zealots are trying to politically purge the military

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Statement Pitchers to Make a Splash

    This summer's hottest tablescape statement piece Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Swamp hit list: 'Get the hell out of our GREAT country,' says Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spent the July Fourth weekend flying the American flag, and now, she’s back to telling its critics to love it or leave it.

  • A GOP strategist who once worked for Giuliani says the Republican Party under Trump has basically embraced 'neofascism'

    In an interview with MSNBC, Susan del Percio said that the Republican Party needs to "burn down" to purge the influence of the far right.

  • Iran accuses Israel of June attack on civilian nuclear site

    Iran accused Israel on Tuesday of mounting a sabotage attack on a nuclear facility near Tehran last month, the country's state-run news agency reported as authorities acknowledged for the first time that the mysterious assault had caused structural damage to the site. The sudden admission last month came just days after the election victory of the country's hard-line judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, and followed a series of other attacks on Iran's nuclear program, including the killing of a top nuclear scientist.

  • Ohio makes it six states sending military and police to respond to Biden border crisis

    Ohio will send National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal and local law enforcement respond to sustained high levels of illegal immigration.

  • Kaseya hackers demand $70 million in massive ransomware attack

    Russia-linked hackers suspected in this weekend's mass attack on software provider Kaseya, which could affect thousands of companies worldwide, demanded $70 million to restore data they are holding for ransom, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The hack is the latest and most dramatic in a series of high-profile ransomware attacks this year, exposing the pandemic-style threat that this type of cybercrime poses to companies and governments around the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • 'DC excuse-making': Voters blame Biden and Democrats, not filibuster, for gridlock

    President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats may have the facts on their side regarding the filibuster, but voters appear to care very little.

  • At least a third of GOP midterm candidates have pushed Trump's election lie

    Dozens of candidates promoting the false notion that the election was rigged are seeking powerful statewide offices, including governor, attorney general and secretary of state, which would give them authority over the administration of elections, the WashPost's Amy Gardner reports.Why it matters: The embrace of Trump's claims on the campaign trail and in messages to voters provides insight into the former president's continued hold on the GOP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Marke

  • Journalists attacked, hurt in Georgia at anti-LGBT protest

    A protest against a planned LGBT march in the Georgian capital turned violent Monday as demonstrators attacked and injured some 20 journalists covering the event. Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity that was to take place in the evening cancelled the event, saying authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees. Opponents of the march blocked off the capital’s main avenue, denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at the media workers.

  • Major blackouts in Iran prompt rare apology from president

    Iran’s outgoing president offered a rare apology Tuesday for the country’s most severe summer power outages in recent memory, as blackouts cripple businesses and darken homes for hours a day. In a government meeting broadcast live on state TV, President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged that chronic power outages over the past week have caused Iranians “plenty of pain” and expressed contrition in an unusually personal speech. In recent days, the regular blackouts have spread chaos and confusion on the streets of the capital, Tehran, and other cities, knocking out traffic lights, shutting factories, disrupting telecommunications and affecting metro systems.

  • Biden to address U.S. failure to reach July 4 COVID vaccination goal

    President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, after the administration failed to reach its goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4. CBS News chief White House correspondent joined CBSN to discuss what we can expect from the president as well as the latest progress on an infrastructure bill and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Ivanka Trump could be the next target for Manhattan's district attorney, according to a former federal prosecutor

    "They're trying to tell other people, 'You have got to flip, because we have everything,'" said Cynthia Alksne, a former federal prosecutor.

  • Biden is gun salesman-in-chief, threats driving surge in purchases

    President Joe Biden’s latest round of attacks on guns is helping to drive a historic sales surge that continues to leave store shelves bare of firearms and ammunition.

  • Trump aides laughed off a rumor that he would run for the House in 2022 because it's a 'real job' that requires actual work, book says

    Donald Trump is said to have entertained the idea of becoming House speaker and leading an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

  • Japan deputy PM comment on defending Taiwan if invaded angers China

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's deputy prime minister said the country needed to defend Taiwan with the United States if the island was invaded, Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday, angering Beijing which regards Taiwan as its own territory. China has never ruled out using force to reunite Taiwan with the mainland and recent military exercises by China and Taiwan across the Straits of Taiwan have raised tensions.

  • Belarus' presidential hopeful gets 14-year prison sentence

    The highest court in Belarus convicted an aspiring rival to the nation's authoritarian president on corruption charges that he rejected as politically motivated and sentenced him Tuesday to 14 years in prison. Viktor Babariko, the head of a commercial bank owned by Russian natural gas company Gazprom, had hoped to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko last year, but he was arrested before the country's August 2020 presidential election and prohibited from registering as a candidate. At the time, he was widely perceived as Lukashenko's main rival, and his arrest drew thousands of protesters to the streets.

  • Mexico arrests former top police official for torture

    Mexico said Monday it has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago. Former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino was considered the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna is now being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States.

  • Critical race theory uproar sparks a new wave of school board recalls

    Efforts to recall school board members are surging around the U.S. — and especially in California — amid Republican efforts to quash teaching about institutional racism.Why it matters: Coordinated efforts by conservative groups are shaping public education, fueled by controversies over race as as well as backlash to COVID-19 closures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Just halfway through 2021, at least 51 local re

  • Matthew McConaughey Neck-and-Neck With Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in New Poll

    Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly caught up to Matthew McConaughey in a poll for the Texas governor race after falling behind the actor in the spring. In next year’s run for governor, Abbott is being favored by 39% of the state, whereas McConaughey is getting support from 38%, according to a poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler. Almost of quarter of Texans answered that they would vote for another candidate. The poll surveyed 1,090 registered voters. Since April, the

  • National Review editor blasts GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham as 'an idiot' over infrastructure claims in scathing op-ed

    "Any Republican who signs on to this pile of hot garbage should be laughed at for getting duped by Biden," wrote Philip Klein about the bipartisan bill in an op-ed.