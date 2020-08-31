McConnell eyeing revamped U.S. coronavirus relief bill, Mnuchin tells Fox Business

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration and Senate Republicans have been in regular contact over possible coronavirus relief measures and the Senate's top Republican will "hopefully" unveil a new bill next week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Monday.

Asked about the collapse of talks with Democrats over aid legislation, Mnuchin told Fox Business Network that he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have been speaking regularly with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

"Hopefully Mitch will enter new legislation next week," Mnuchin said.





(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)