McConnell and fellow GOP senators visit Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Associated Press

Minnesota Republicans reconvened Saturday to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election but the five candidates were tightly bunched on the early ballots, showing that all had earned loyal pockets of support. Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator, took an early but narrow lead with over 29% on the second ballot. Business executive Kendall Qualls was second with over 28%, followed by Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy at 19%, dermatologist Neal Shah at nearly 13% and former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka at just over 10%.