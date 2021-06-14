McConnell: "Highly unlikely" he would allow Biden to fill Supreme Court vacancy in 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" a Supreme Court nominee picked by Biden would be confirmed in 2024 if Republicans take control of the Senate.

Why it matters: A record number of judges, plus three Supreme Court justices, were confirmed under Trump. Democrats have pledged to "restore the balance" of the courts.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: Hewitt asked if McConnell would block Biden from filling a 2024 Supreme Court vacancy as he blocked Obama from replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

"Well, I think in the middle of a presidential election, if you have a Senate of the opposite party of the president, you have to go back to the 1880s to find the last time a vacancy was filled," McConnell said.

"So I think it’s highly unlikely. In fact, no, I don’t think either party if it controlled, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election. What was different in 2020 was we were of the same party as the president."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free