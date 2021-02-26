McConnell: I'd support Trump if he won 2024 nomination

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he would "absolutely" support former President Donald Trump again if he secured the Republican nomination in 2024.

    Data: Magellan Strategies; Chart: Axios VisualsA new statewide poll from Magellan Strategies finds that one-third of Coloradans say they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine.Why it matters: The opposition could threaten the state's efforts to reach herd immunity. Medical experts put the benchmark between 70% to 95%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe reasons people cited included questioning the science showing that it's safe and the belief it's not necessary, the pollsters found.Be smart: A partisan split and misinformation is evident in the data. "I would call it the politicalization of vaccinations and COVID," said pollster David Flaherty.By the numbers: Still, about 60% of Colorado residents are very or somewhat concerned about contracting COVID.Data: Magellan Strategies; Chart: Axios VisualsThis story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    via YouTubeLess than two weeks after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that there was “no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking” the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol—while simultaneously voting to acquit on impeachment—he told Fox News on Thursday evening that he would “absolutely” support Trump if he is the Republican nominee in 2024.Ahead of Trump’s big speech at CPAC on Sunday, Fox anchor Bret Baier asked McConnell to weigh in on the widespread assumption that the former president will be the frontrunner should he decide to run again.At first, McConnell hedged a bit, saying, "There's a lot to happen between now and ‘24” and adding, “I’ve got four members, I think, that are planning on running for president, plus some governors and others.” With no incumbent Republican running, McConnell said, “It should be a wide open race and fun for you all to cover.”But when Baier then asked him directly if he would support Trump should he become the nominee, McConnell answered, “The nominee of the party? Absolutely.”Earlier in the interview—McConnell’s first since the Capitol riot—when Baier confronted his guest with the cognitive dissonance between the remarks he made on the floor of the Senate 12 days ago and his renewed embrace of Trump, McConnell told him, “My point is what happened in the past is not something relevant now, we’re moving forward. We’ve got a new administration.”From there, the anchor read aloud from the long statement Trump released just over a week ago excoriating McConnell, calling him, among other things, a “dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack” and warning, “if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”All McConnell could say in response was, “The Republican Party is actually in very good shape,” talking up the GOP’s success everywhere but the presidential race and refusing to lay any of the blame for the Georgia runoff results at the feet of Trump.Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Mitch McConnell: You ‘Blew It’ With TrumpRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    Drew Angerer/GettyThursday night, Twitter was full of rage (more than usual) after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled the minimum wage increase out of the COVID relief bill. There was rage at MacDonough. There was rage at Republicans. There was rage at Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. And there was some rage at the Biden administration and specifically at Vice President Kamala Harris, who has the power to overrule the parliamentarian. Reversing Harris would require 60 votes, not 51, so she could plausibly do that, but no one really thinks she will.No question, this is excruciating to watch. The Democrats won elections, emerging with congressional majorities, albeit a bare one in the Senate, and they can’t pass the program they ran on, in part because of a couple of Democrats. Progressives in the House are saying the party just has to deliver on this core promise, and they’re right.Well, I think there’s a chance, and maybe a good one, that a minimum wage increase isn’t dead yet. But passing one is going to require courage, patience, and compromise. I know compromise is a dirty word. But that’s the legislative process when you didn’t win enough elections to have things the way you want them in our ridiculous system.Dems Say: We’re Dead If We Don’t Deliver on Minimum WageI’ll come back to the minimum wage, but first let’s back up and examine one silver lining here. Now, Manchin and Sinema have no excuse not to vote for the COVID bill. It will go through a few permutations in the coming days, and presumably without the minimum wage it will come out to less than the previous sticker price of $1.9 trillion, but it will be close to that. And it will pass.Don’t lose sight of what a victory this is, for the country and for liberal economic thinking. This bill, and the money it will help direct to many millions of Americans, is a very big deal. Step back and remember, Biden ran on two core promises: He’d competently get vaccines into people’s arms, and he’d restore the economy.On the vaccination front, things are going… fine. Not great, but fine, and getting better week on week. With the pending Johnson & Johnson approval, fast strides should be made. Biden’s perhaps-cleverly-lowballed 100 million shots in the first 100 days will be surpassed, and it seems a fair guess that everyone who wants a vaccine will have one by, oh, sometime in June.About the economy: In the long run, of course, getting people vaccinated and reopening restaurants and movie houses and sporting arenas and resorts is what will really get the economy going. In the meantime, the government needs to step in. Biden saw this and went big. You’ve read the criticisms that he went too big, exceeding the “output gap” and risking future inflation (which most experts don’t consider a big risk).I think he went big based not just on immediate need. I think he went big in part to try to shift America’s governing economic paradigm from let-the-market-handle-everything to embracing public investment and a robust role for government.The dollar amounts in some of the spending categories are more than the CBO says are necessary to meet the immediate need? Fine. So what? This is a crisis, and crisis brings opportunity, and the opportunities here are rife. To help state and local governments that have been starved for years, that never really made up the revenues they lost 12 years ago after the Great Meltdown. To help schools strengthen themselves against germ transmission, which seems a good idea in general, and is it the worst thing in the world if a school can build a new gym into the bargain? No, it is not! It’s economic activity, and jobs, and, well, a new gym.So this COVID bill has an importance beyond the immediate needs it will meet. When this passes—and we know it will pass now—people should celebrate.Then, Democrats need to re-commence the fight to finally raise the minimum wage. They should immediately start agitating for a stand-alone bill. This would require eliminating or changing the filibuster, which I’ve been saying for years they need to do.That will be tough. Manchin and Sinema have to go for it. Biden has to lean on them hard. Might they accede if Biden drops the number a bit from $15 and promises billions for their states? I don’t think it’s impossible. The key phrase above may prove to be “or changing”; Ian Millhiser of Vox recently wrote a comprehensive piece on how the filibuster can be changed, not eliminated, in ways Manchin and Sinema might be able to live with.Joe Biden Wants to Repair America. Will Joe Manchin Let Him?A stand-alone bill would pressure some Republicans who purport to be on the side of the working class to take a stand one way or the other. Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, a couple others; they talk populism sometimes, but their no votes on a stand-alone minimum wage bill would chisel their hypocrisy in stone. And Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a top Democratic target for 2022, would make himself more vulnerable with a no vote.The other way to go is to attach the minimum wage to a “must-pass” bill like a defense appropriations bill. That’s what happened the last time a minimum-wage bill passed in 2007. It was part of an emergency appropriations act that funded the Iraq War.There will be plenty of those bills in the next couple years. What’s important now is that the White House keep everybody together, and that Democrats not let this setback start a corrosive dynamic. The Senate is a completely screwed-up place. Its rules constantly thwart a majority. These are the kinds of things that happen there. People can respond by getting more enraged—or by getting more strategic.Bank the big win of the relief bill, which is coming, and find another venue to fight for the minimum wage. That fight is far from over.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    Thousands of Washington state residents have found vaccine appointments with help from a Facebook group Bev Belgau receives her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter Nicole D’Abreau had spent weeks searching for a Covid-19 vaccine slot for her 62-year-old, diabetic mother when she launched a desperate attempt. “I keep searching having a hard time. Any help or direction would be greatly appreciated,” D’Abreau, a 36-year-old Olympia, Washington, resident, wrote to the “Find a Covid shot WA” Facebook group. Within hours, one of the group’s 50 volunteers, or “angels” as they have come to be known, contacted D’Abreau and in less than 48 hours, her mother was scheduled for a Moderna shot. D’Abreau’s mother is one of thousands of people across the Pacific north-west state who, after qualifying for the Covid-19 vaccine and then struggling to locate appointments online, have found a shot through this Facebook page. The site is one of several that have sprung up across the United States as technical woes and online difficulties have complicated vaccination efforts. The rapidly growing Facebook group launched a month ago and already has 29,300 members. It allows users to crowdsource information about availability of the vaccine in Washington, uses a system of hashtags to let users search and prioritizes high-risk cases. Members post constantly, with requests for help or alerts about a location with vaccine openings, so others can quickly register before the appointments disappear. But the real magic, according to Sharla, who founded the group along with her brother Steve (They have both requested their last names not be included because of the harassing messages they have started receiving), are the group’s volunteers. The group pairs people considered at especially high risk for Covid – which the group defines as members of the Bipoc community, people 70 years or older, individuals with limited English, and/or those with disabilities – who seek help on the site with a trained volunteer, who guides them to a vaccine appointment. “I was speechless,” D’Abreau told the Guardian about her experience with the group. Before contacting them, she had spent mornings, lunch breaks and evenings scouring the state’s health department website for shot locations for her mother, who is black and at high risk for Covid complications, “I still am speechless, because it seems so surreal to have somebody find something.” “It just helps close that equity gap where they wouldn’t be able to do it on their own,” said Sharla. Patients wait and are observed for an adverse reactions following their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Amazon Meeting Center in downtown Seattle. Photograph: Grant Hindsley/AFP/Getty Images Steve had just received a message from a woman desperately looking for a vaccine for her mother, who would be starting chemo the following week. He had already tried setting her up with an appointment earlier that morning, but she missed it because she was helping her dad get a Covid-19 test before cataract surgery. He elevated her request to what the group calls “super seekers”. “This just sort of makes everyone aware that, ‘hey, we’ve got this high-risk scenario that’s time sensitive, everybody keep an eye out and we will find her something,’” he said. The challenges people using the group have reported are myriad. For some, it came when they tried to search the hundreds of individual vaccine locations listed on the Washington department of health website, fill out a series of forms and yet repeatedly miss out on openings because they are snatched up so quickly. Others simply struggled to understand the website or connect to the internet. Steve, 37, and Sharla, 31, explained they don’t have any super-secret formula for finding vaccines. A lot of it comes down to simply their volunteers devoting hours a day to searching vaccination locations’ websites and alerting others when there are openings, as well as crowdsourcing information through the group’s broader community base. Steve said: “That’s the power of 29,000 sets of eyeballs, checking these different websites.” According to Washington’s health department, the state has distributed more than 1.2m doses, or about 83% of the doses delivered to the state’s providers and long-term care programs. Steve said he wants to see state officials create one centralized platform to help make the distribution process easier on the community. But, referencing statistics showing the especially harmful toll the virus has had on communities of color, he would also like to see state officials start considering the Bipoc community as high risk when organizing distribution That’s the power of 29,000 sets of eyeballs, checking these different websites Steve In addition to its main group, the Washington Facebook group has a virtually identical group entirely in Spanish. Ivönne Radovich, a volunteer fluent in Spanish who helps to lead that work, said she became involved after struggling to find her own 75-year-old mother a vaccine slot. She ultimately found an appointment through the group, and now wants to help others like her mom. “I think of the fact that my mother has so many issues with her health and the barriers – she doesn’t speak English – and how complicated just using the computer is for her, that I’m always thinking, I know there [are] so many seniors in the same situation,” said Radovich. Bela Bhatt, a special education teacher and group volunteer fluent in Hindi and Gujarati, described a recent experience where she was able to help a woman find a vaccine for her elderly father, who speaks Gujarati, before his open-heart surgery. Bhatt said she received a photo of him beaming as he got the shot. “It brings tears in my eyes that this is at least something I can do for our community, for people in need,” she said. Another person helped by the group was Kim Piira, 47, of Duvall, Washington, about 25 miles north-east of Seattle. She said she remembers searching the health department’s website for a vaccine for her 77-year-old mother, a recent breast cancer survivor who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure, every day for two weeks before coming across the group. Just days later, she was sitting in her car after her daughter’s soccer game and started scrolling through the page. She spotted a new post that said, “Monroe Safeway has vaccines,” clicked on the link and, as her daughter jumped in the car, was able to grab an appointment.

  • U.S. notified Israel in advance about strike on Iran-backed militia facilities in Syria

    The Biden administration notified Israel in advance about the airstrike against an Iranian-backed Shiite militia base on the Syrian-Iraqi border Thursday evening, Israeli officials told me.Why it matters: The airstrike was the first overt military action by the U.S. in the Middle East since Biden assumed office, and one that Israeli officials see as a positive signal about the new administration's posture toward Iran.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The U.S. notification to Israel took place Thursday morning ET in talks between working-level officials at the Pentagon and the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Israeli officials told me it was a standard update that occurs every time a U.S. military operation can influence Israel and vice versa. Behind the scenes: The strike came several weeks after a missile attack on a U.S. base in Erbil in northern Iraq. The U.S. retaliation was delayed mainly in order to coordinate it with the Iraqi government and avoid creating a crisis with Iraq. In recent weeks, Israeli officials were concerned by growing provocations by Iran and its proxies both in Yemen and in Iraq.The Israelis shared their concerns with the Biden administration. Israeli officials told me they expected that Biden would respond. What they're saying: "The Iranians didn’t realize that Biden is not Obama, and that if they will continue down this road of miscalculation they will eventually get hit," an Israeli official told me. Between the lines: A year ago, a group of experts from the Center for New American Security led by former Obama administration official Ilan Goldenberg published a paper called "Countering Iran in the Gray Zone."They spoke to numerous Israeli defense officials to determine what the U.S. can learn from the Israeli military campaign against Iranian entrenchment in Syria, which the Israelis call the "Campaign Between Wars," or MABAM in Hebrew. The bottom line of the report was that the U.S. should examine whether it could adopt this Israeli policy. It stressed that targeted strikes against Iran or other adversaries in the Middle East would not definitely lead to a wide escalation, as many in the U.S. defense establishment fear. What’s next: It's unclear if the strike was a one-off event or whether it will turn into a doctrine, but it's an attempt by Biden to send Iran an early message that he is not afraid to use force to retaliate against attacks on U.S. forces in the region. It also indicates his wish to return to the 2015 nuclear deal will not deter him from using military force when needed.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 was first released in 2017, with production ramping up in 2018. Tesla has been able to sell every Model 3 it produces in recent years, ending each quarter with more orders to fulfill. And due to the vehicle being new and popular, resale prices have been quite high. A new study by CarEdge that looks at vehicle resale value, says the Model 3 is trending toward being the best resale value car among over 300 vehicles the firm tracks. While the Model S has a pretty bad resale record, the Model 3 seems to be holding its value incredibly well, with a 2017 Model 3 retaining around 77% of its value, according to CarEdge. CarEdge is quick to point out that it normally waits for a vehicle to be in production for five years before releasing these results, and that the report represents a preview with all currently available data. If the trend holds, the Model 3 will be one of the least-depreciating vehicles on the market. This means it is holding its value as well as or better than some pickup trucks, which are notorious for retaining resale value. Benzinga's Take: So far at least, it seems this is in part to a supply issue. Tesla is still ramping up production and building multiple factories in different parts of the world. Since all Model 3 orders are filled, some people may look to used vehicles to meet the high demand, thus driving up used prices. Either way, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla vehicles are or will be appreciating assets due to the full self-driving hardware built into the vehicles. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Tesla Owner Figures Out How Easy It Is To Break Into A Model YTesla Solar Roof May Be Available In Canada, Europe Later This Year© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

