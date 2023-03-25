McConnell leaves rehab facility after therapy for concussion

FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. McConnell said Saturday, March 25, that he has been released from the rehabilitation facility where he had physical therapy for a concussion caused by a fall earlier this month. The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican said in a statement released by his office that he will work from home for the next few days. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1.2k
Associated Press
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday he has been released from the rehabilitation facility where he had physical therapy for a concussion caused by a fall earlier this month.

The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican said in a statement released by his office that he will work from home for the next few days. The Senate is scheduled to be on break for the weeks of April 3 and April 10.

McConnell was at dinner on March 8 after a hotel reception for a campaign committee aligned with him when he tripped and fell. In addition to the concussion, he also had a rib fracture.

He was released from the hospital on March 13 and, upon the advice of his doctor, moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy and to continue his recovery.

Concussions can be serious injuries and take time for recovery. Even a single incident of concussion can limit a person’s abilities during that period.

“I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home," McConnell said in the statement. "I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

Almost four years ago he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

In his early childhood, he had polio and he has acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs.

McConnell was first elected in 1984. In January, he became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

Recommended Stories

  • Top U.S. Republican McConnell back home after suffering concussion

    U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he was back at home on Saturday and had completed inpatient physical therapy after suffering a concussion when he tripped and fell at a Washington, D.C., hotel this month. "I'm going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and (Republicans) from home," McConnell, 81, said in a statement. "I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon."

  • Mitch McConnell discharged from physical therapy after concussion treatment

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been released from the rehab facility that treated him after he fell and tripped, suffering a concussion and fracturing a rib.

  • Israeli FM: UAE pardons Israeli citizen after drug sentence

    Israeli officials said Sunday the United Arab Emirates has pardoned an Israeli woman after initially sentencing her to death for drug possession, a case that tested the nascent ties between the two countries. Fida Kiwan was arrested in early 2021 with half a kilogram (over 1 pound) of cocaine that she claimed did not belong to her, Israeli media reported. The UAE, which has harsh drug laws, later commuted the death sentence to life in prison.

  • Violence against women in politics contributes to a lack of women in elected office, congressional leaders say

    Earlier in March, the month that honors women's history, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and other congressional leaders reintroduced a House resolution acknowledging the violence that women in politics face, and demanded a more inclusive political landscape for women.

  • Miami coach Jim Larrañaga asks for transparency on NIL deals

    Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals. It's only fair, he said, since no school has had the values of its athletes' deals publicized more than Miami. Larrañaga said full disclosure is important for competitive reasons and also so the NCAA or Congress can have more information at their disposal when, and if, they bring clarity and uniformity to NIL rules.

  • College softball: OU run-rules Iowa State in doubleheader; OSU shuts out Baylor

    In their final tuneup before the Red River softball showdown, the Oklahoma Sooners were firing on all cylinders Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

  • 'RM Palmer is devastated': Death count rises to four in Pa. chocolate factory explosion but cause remains a mystery

    A Friday evening explosion at the R.M. Palmer factory in Reading, Pennsylvania killed at least four people, with others still missing as emergency workers search through the rubble.

  • UNC football looking for ‘thunder and lightning’ as Tar Heels hope to improve pass rush

    The Tar Heels ranked last in the ACC in 2022 with 17 sacks and only Colorado, which totaled just nine, averaged fewer sacks per game among power conference teams.

  • World's best prepare to send the WGC-Match Play off right Sunday at Austin CC

    As swansongs go, this is about as fitting as anyone with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play could have hoped for.

  • With JuJu Smith-Schuster gone, Andy Reid expects Skyy Moore to “step up”

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes predicted a “wild week” in free agency. Nearly two weeks later, two of his receivers have left the team — and the Chiefs have yet to replace them. One of the replacements will come from within. Skyy Moore, a rookie second-rounder in 2022, will have a bigger role in 2023. “We [more]

  • March Madness: It's still South Carolina vs. the field, but the field is coming for the crown

    “We have a chip on our shoulder,” Laeticia Amihere told Yahoo Sports. “We came in No. 1, we’ve been that since we’ve won, so the stakes are higher because we have a bigger target on our backs.”

  • Kyiv calls for UN Security Council session over Putin's nuclear plans

    Ukraine on Sunday fiercely criticized plans by Russian President Vladimir Putin to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and called for an emergency U.N. Security Council session to address the move. Putin announced the decision on Saturday, saying it would not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises and Russia would not hand off control of the weapons to Belarus. "Russia once again confirms its chronic inability to be a responsible steward of nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence and prevention of war, not as a tool of threats and intimidation," the ministry said.

  • 35 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 30 safest places to live in the U.S. in 2023. For more cities, head on over to 10 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023. The rise in social media bombards users of platforms such as Twitter and Facebook daily with reports of violence […]

  • ‘Let’s elect Donald Trump.’ These Texas lawmakers show support at Waco rally

    “Do we want a country of 330 million victims or 300 million patriots?”

  • Mitch McConnell back home after completing physical therapy for concussion

    Earlier this month, the senator from Kentucky tripped and fell while attending a private dinner at a Washington, D.C., hotel.

  • In China, Marriage Rates Are Down and ‘Bride Prices’ Are Up

    The 30 women sat in wooden chairs, facing each other in a rectangular formation. At the front of the room was the ruling Communist Party’s hammer and sickle logo, with a sign declaring the meeting’s purpose: “Symposium of unmarried young women of the right age.” Officials in Daijiapu, a town in southeast China, had gathered the women to sign a public pledge to reject high “bride prices,” referring to a wedding custom in which the man gives money to his future wife’s family as a condition of enga

  • 'What can we do?': Millions in African countries need power

    From Zimbabwe, where many must work at night because it's the only time there is power, to Nigeria where collapses of the grid are frequent, the reliable supply of electricity remains elusive across Africa. The electricity shortages that plague many of Africa's 54 countries are a serious drain on the continent’s economic growth, energy experts warn. In recent years South Africa's power generation has become so inadequate that the continent's most developed economy must cope with rolling power blackouts of eight to 10 hours per day.

  • Will Benson, the breakout player of Reds camp, makes the Opening Day roster

    Will Benson has made an Opening Day roster for the first time in his young career, and his perseverance has paid off.

  • The Lure of the ‘Made in America’ Sales Pitch

    OCEANSIDE, Calif. — As a teenager in Southern California, Taylor Shupe confidently declared plans to one day lead a global company, an ambition that would surely take him to China. By the time he was 15, he was studying Mandarin. During a college semester in China, Shupe lined up a factory that could make products for his latest venture: selling protective cases for laptop computers. Later, he oversaw production for a startup called Stance, which relied on factories in China to make premium sock

  • Ted Lasso and Pokémon bears: Build-A-Bear bets big on 'kidulting'

    "Kidulting"—a "big trend" with adult consumers seeking to reconnect with their inner children—is helping Build-A-Bear Workshop outperform the S&P.