What McConnell’s living hell, filibuster-less Senate would look like

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alayna Treene
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Senate operating in the "nuclear winter" Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promises if the filibuster is eliminated is one in which lawmakers face incessant roll calls and other inconveniences turning their comfortable lives into a living hell.

Why it matters: In employing apocalyptic language to warn about a "scorched-earth" response, the Kentucky Republican is trying to scare Democrats away from the tool they're considering to break through the GOP's own political obstinance.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Some tools at McConnell's disposal:

  • Demanding roll call votes on procedural points of order, forcing Democratic senators and Vice President Kamala Harris — the tie-breaking 51st vote — to live on standby at the Capitol.

  • Unnecessary quorum calls, pausing Senate business while the secretary issues a roll call vote to ensure all 100 senators are present on the floor. It only takes one member to call for it.

  • Rotating Republicans onto the floor for hours-long debate about motions and bills — reminiscent of the technique illustrated in the 1939 movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."

  • Asking Senate secretaries to read through lengthy bills and amendments, similar to what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) did before a vote on President Biden's coronavirus relief package — which took more than 10 hours.

  • Senate GOP aides say they could introduce 2,000-page substitute amendments to make the process particularly tedious.

Senate aides say McConnell would be very strategic about how he and other Republicans fiddle with the rules, and they insist he isn't bluffing.

  • They point to a Wall Street Journal opinion piece by columnist Kim Strassel, saying it was "spot on" in detailing the pain McConnell could inflict if Democrats go down this route.

Strassel wrote:

  • "The Senate convenes. Quorum call. The presiding officer asks for consent to forgo reading yesterday’s journal. Republicans object. Roll call vote. The officer asks for consent to speed through 'morning business.' Republicans object."

  • "Democrats move to get on an issue. Point of order. Roll-call vote. Quorum call. Republicans object to the motion. Roll-call vote. A speech. Quorum call. Etc., and so on, until adjournment."

The other side: Democrats insist they've heard it before, and their supporters are sick of McConnell's rhetoric — especially after he changed the filibuster rule to let President Trump fill three Supreme Court seats.

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), speaking last week on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," dismissed McConnell’s talk as a “blustery threat."

  • “We're not going to be deterred. We're going to go forward because we know the American people demand, need, want bold change. And we're going to do it. Mitch McConnell can do all the threatening and bluster he wants. It's not going to stop us,” Schumer said.

Senate Democratic aides also characterized these tactics as acts of futility that would ultimately delay the inevitable.

  • Regardless of the arduous mechanisms the GOP could implement, they say, if Democrats were to eliminate the filibuster, they’ll be able to enact far more of their agenda.

  • They'd also be very painful for Republicans, who would need to spend far more time in the Capitol than they do now when they’d rather be back in their districts.

  • “In the end, this would be obstruction for the sake of obstruction,” one senior Democratic aide said.

The backdrop: Democrats are a long way off from reforming the filibuster, let alone eliminating it, and it’s unlikely they’ll get the votes to do so in the current Senate given two moderates who have pledged to keep it.

  • But McConnell has said he's also willing to use these tools if Democrats find other ways — such as using the budget reconciliation process — to leave the GOP out of key decisions.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Lindsey Graham invokes Trump to sell Senate GOP on restoring earmarks

    Sen. Lindsey Graham has been using Donald Trump to sell skeptical fellow Senate Republicans on bringing back earmarks.Why it matters: Both parties swore off member-directed spending a decade ago, saying it too often led to corruption. Democrats are bringing it back this year, House Republicans agree — yet Senate Republicans remain the final holdouts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGraham told colleagues last week "the top Republican in the country, meaning Trump, supports earmarks, and why shouldn't we?"The South Carolinian invoked the former president and Republican leader-in-exile as the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee held a closed-door meeting to discuss the road ahead for government spending.A source inside the room in the Capitol paraphrased Graham's argument.In a telephone interview with Axios on Monday evening, Graham confirmed he'd made a forceful case to his colleagues."Democrats do it; if we don't do it, we're stupid," Graham said he argued.He said Democrats will gain political advantage if they can direct money to competitive states while their counterparts don't. "We shouldn't just be out of the game."Graham doesn't buy the two main arguments against earmarks: that corruption is inevitable or that they inherently lead to more government spending.Transparency in the process can protect against corruption, he said. And halting earmarks didn't lead to reduced spending.Advocates have argued earmarks incentivize bipartisan dealmaking, since members of both parties get invested in legislation when it contains spending especially directed toward their individual districts.They also argue their past abuses can be prevented with public disclosure of earmarks, a ban on directing them to private companies and a limit on their size.Between the lines: Graham made his comments as the Appropriations Committee members discussed earmarks and the fact that the three other corners of Capitol Hill had green-lighted the practice.Graham acknowledged Senate Republicans' resistance but noted that House Republicans also had been vehement public critics — until backing member-directed spending in a secret vote.What we're watching: Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the top-ranking Republican on Appropriations, told Axios the reversal by House Republicans "helps create the dynamic" to win approval for earmarks in the Senate.He and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the committee chairman, "are talking about it; we're friends," adding, "I think we have a constitutional right ... to control the money, the Congress does."The big picture: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly cast doubt about whether his conference will bring back earmarks. On Fox News' "Special Report" last month, host Bret Baier noted that under President George W. Bush, McConnell was a proponent of earmarks — and asked whether it made sense to "restore the spending authority that essentially went to the executive branch."McConnell replied, "I represent the entire conference," and that the "overwhelming majority ... is not in favor of going back to earmarks."What's next: A Senate leadership source said the earmarks question won't be resolved until next month.That will "almost certainly" be at a special GOP conference meeting — and by secret ballot, should a vote be requested.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NCAA president Mark Emmert’s $3.5 billion mistake will define his failed tenure

    Mark Emmert left billions on the table when negotiating the latest NCAA tournament TV deal, one described as 'one of the biggest mistakes in sports media in recent history.'

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth says she'll vote no on Biden nominees until White House taps Asian candidates

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is frustrated with the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in the Biden administration, and on Tuesday she said it'll cost them her vote on "all non-diversity nominees" until they reverse course and select Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for key executive branch positions. President Biden has made a point of trying to create a diverse Cabinet, but Duckworth has criticized its makeup, noting that none of the 15 secretaries are of Asian or Pacific Island descent. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai are both Asian American and hold Cabinet-level positions, but they are not considered Cabinet secretaries, Axios notes. Duckworth, who is of Asian descent, said the lack of representation is "not acceptable" and she'll withhold her vote for Biden's judicial and sub-Cabinet nominees for now, but "hopefully they figure it out." Duckworth did say she will support nominees backed by the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus, however. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who is also of Asian descent, said she's considering following Duckworth's lead. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisHouse Democrats' dangerous flirtation with election denialGun control is the perfect weapon against the filibuster

  • YouTube won't remove a livestream from outside the Boulder mass shooting

    A man named Dean Schiller livestreamed more than three hours of the incident.

  • Warner Bros. finds the only villain strong enough to take on Shazam: Helen Mirren

    According to Deadline, Helen Mirren has signed on to play the villain in Warner Bros. and DC’s Shazam: Fury Of The Gods, the sequel to the surprisingly well-received Shazam! from 2019. Mirren will be playing someone called Hespera, who Deadline says is “a daughter of Atlas,” but she seems to be created just for the movie—which is a somewhat surprising choice, considering that one of Shazam’s three famous villains is not only still on the table but was teased at the end of the last movie.

  • Oregon State president F. King Alexander resigns over handling of Les Miles allegations at LSU

    The Oregon State Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that it has accepted president F. King Alexander’s resignation.

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • Voting rights clash hurtles Senate toward nuclear breakdown

    Unlike immigration, infrastructure or even guns, no senators are talking across the aisle about whether any compromise can be had.

  • COVID-19 vaccines appear to cause sharp drop in infections in groups of American, Israeli health-care workers

    Three separate studies of health-care workers in American and Israeli health systems suggested COVID-19 vaccinations are having a positive effect. The studies, all published Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggested vaccinations have played a role in significantly reducing COVID-19 infections at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, the Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem, and both the University of California, San Diego, and the University of California, Los Angeles, health systems, providing hope that the results are similar elsewhere. In the UC systems, more than 36,600 health-care workers received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines between Dec. 16, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2021. During that same span, more than 28,000 of those workers got their second dose. Not all of them were tested, but of the more than 14,000 who were, 379 people tested positive for COVID-19 at least one day after vaccination, and 71 percent of those who did, did so within the first two weeks after the first dose. Ultimately, only seven people tested positive 15 days or more after their second dose. At HHUMC in Jerusalem, meanwhile, there was also a steady decline in positive tests among workers who received the Pfizer vaccine the further they got from their doses. 3. And concordant with a 3rd report of vaccinations among health care workers in Israel https://t.co/cu1NIi5PEw pic.twitter.com/Rh7Ju1WAWY — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 23, 2021 Finally, at UTSW, where 70 percent of the more than 23,000 employees have been vaccinated, there were clear differences in infections between those who were not inoculated, those partially inoculated, and those fully inoculated in the first several weeks of the system's vaccination drive. Only 4 of the 8,211 fully vaccinated employees tested positive, compared to 234 of the 8,969 workers who were not vaccinated at all. Very good news @NEJM today on vaccine effectiveness in the US and Israeli healthcare workforce1. @UTSWNews health system over 23,000 employees, 70% vaccinated, had a dramatic reduction of infectionshttps://t.co/xxMtfkDXpb pic.twitter.com/wR1vZfN46C — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisSen. Tammy Duckworth says she'll vote no on Biden nominees until White House taps Asian candidatesHouse Democrats' dangerous flirtation with election denial

  • Tucker Carlson’s Biggest Advertiser Unloads on Fox News

    Stephen MaturenTrump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell took a swing at Fox News this week, complaining that the conservative network—which essentially plays his MyPillow commercials on a loop—isn’t giving him a platform to peddle his baseless voting machine conspiracies. Fox might be “in” on a conspiracy against MAGA heads, Lindell ultimately suggested.The pillow mogul, who has become the face of a dead-end MAGA coalition still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory, appeared on far-right pundit Eric Metaxas’ radio show on Monday to discuss his continued efforts to prove the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Lindell also discussed his fraught attempts to create a new social media site (he was booted from Twitter and other platforms earlier this year for repeatedly pushing voting disinformation).After boasting that his new platform would automatically give so-called influencers “millions” of followers when they join—especially if they’ve been kicked off YouTube for making false claims—Lindell then grumbled about Fox News supposedly kowtowing to voting-software firms Dominion and Smartmatic in the wake of billion-dollar legal complaints.“Lawsuits can be used as a way to silence people,” Metaxas noted in a moment first flagged by Salon staff writer Zachary Petrizzo. “They can be legitimate. But they can also be used as a way to silence people. And I’ve noticed that Fox and other people, rather than face the thing, they just say, We’re not gonna talk about that, we don’t want to get sued. That’s what’s happening in America.”MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you...what, are you in on it” Lindell said. pic.twitter.com/pXjMrTFekR— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2021 Last month, Smartmatic filed a $2.7-billion libel lawsuit against Fox News, three hosts (including recently canceled Lou Dobbs), and former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, saying they all spread false information that the company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion, another voting machine company at the center of debunked election conspiracies, has sued Lindell himself for $1.3 billion.“I want to say one thing here—here’s things that don’t make sense,” an animated Lindell replied. “Let’s just talk about Fox! You’re already sued! It’s too late to close the gate, the cows are already out of the barn!”The MAGA maven continued, “Why can’t people go on there and say their free speech then?! You’re already sued, Fox. What do you have—are you going to get double sued? What’s the matter with you?”Growing increasingly agitated, Lindell expressed anger and frustration with the network before finally asking, “What are they, in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaNotably, Lindell’s pillow commercials are by far the biggest advertiser on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox’s most-watched show. As host Tucker Carlson has courted controversy over the past couple of years, the vast majority of the network’s blue-chip advertisers have ditched the primetime show, leaving mostly MyPillow ads, Fox News promos, and direct marketers.While it remains to be seen if Fox News reacts in any way to one of its largest sponsors directly calling the network out, Lindell has been able to force one right-wing outlet to come groveling back for not letting him spout crazed conspiracies on-air.After Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly interrupted Lindell during an interview before literally walking off the set when the MyPillow founder wouldn’t stop talking about voting machines, Sellers begged “friend of the network” Lindell for forgiveness while assuring viewers that the pillow tycoon would “continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indiana to lift mask mandate amid concern: 'We’re not ready'

    Indiana’s governor announced Tuesday he would lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a speech from his Statehouse office that the state’s steep declines in coronavirus hospitalization and deaths rates along with the growing number of people fully vaccinated justify the steps starting April 6. Holcomb said he hoped the state was seeing the “tail end of this pandemic” that has killed nearly 13,000 people in the state over the past year.

  • Columbia University’s Ultra-Woke Idea: Segregated Graduation Ceremonies

    Last week, Columbia University, where I am currently a junior, made national headlines over commencement ceremonies demarcated by race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status. Such multicultural ceremonies have a history at many schools, but Columbia’s was apparently the one to receive nationwide media attention. Though discussion and discourse are always important, most of the resulting social-media frenzy focused on the wrong ideas. It is not about getting into the weeds and arguing over which historically marginalized group deserves to be recognized or whether these ceremonies are optional. The very creation and existence of such events is fundamentally problematic right out of the gate. To segregate students by race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status is inherently harmful to the fabric of college communities and harms the social progress these events ostensibly intend to achieve. The embrace of resegregation in this scenario to combat “inequality” centers on one uncontrollable characteristic of an individual and reduces a person’s identity to superficial stereotypes, neglecting his or her nuanced existence. It also bears more than a passing, uncomfortable resemblance to the racism of decades past. People are multifaceted with their own experiences, talents, interests, and strengths. Failure to recognize that is not only ignorant, but also dehumanizing. A common rejoinder to criticisms of these ceremonies is that those who want to end them do not care about the achievements of the students the ceremonies celebrate. This is not only untrue, but also condescendingly assumes that Black, Asian, “Latinx,” First-Generation/Low-Income, “Lavender” (LGBTQIA+), and Native-American students can only have their accomplishments celebrated through the uplifting of an institution that cannot see past their mere identities. It also assumes that America is so racially bankrupt that those in these groups must depend on an institution to be recognized as human. In this way, the university’s focus on identity reinforces campus division, as students depend more on institutional labeling to define who they are. The result is the undermining of campus unity to an almost irreparable point. Columbia likely started these ceremonies in good faith. But the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Diversity and multiculturalism can be worthwhile aims. However, they cannot be the sole focus of all university affairs. Yet that is increasingly exactly the case, so much so that it is sometimes difficult to identify what else one might learn at these expensive elite institutions. The imposition of diversity as the reigning prerequisite to any action has soiled good intent, and now facilitates the weaponization of multiculturalism to conduct witch hunts on conservatives, quash free speech, and command political correctness in the classroom. As a result, identity politics now runs rampant, such that no objective debate can occur because of overwhelming affectual censorship. Objectivity is outlawed, and everyone is made to believe he must have an emotional investment in a discussion. Everything is now personal to those in any conversation. Besides collapsing discourse in the classroom, the balkanization of historically underprivileged groups is also a complete disaster for campus culture. The purpose of a liberal-arts education is to become assimilated into a student body of all races, backgrounds, creeds, and ideologies. A school that encourages students to choose one characteristic to define themselves establishes tribalism, but also undersells student potential in other areas. This fragmentation polarizes the student body. To the extent it has occurred at Columbia, it is often merely shrugged off as “the culture of New York City.” But that is hardly an excuse. Woke cliques have worsened campus culture, even if nobody, particularly the school administration, wants to admit it. Columbia could be engaging in the hard work of facilitating the meaningful growth of a community. Instead, the school cuts corners, propping up a grand façade marketed toward prospective students. It’s a façade that glosses over the fact that our community is now merely an unorganized conglomeration of factions loosely held together by a woke elitism that steamrolls anything and everything in the name of “multiculturalism.” Academia no longer cares about students finding the common humanity in each other. No longer are we supposed to see past race, for we are instructed to entrench ourselves further in it. To make matters worse, schools can’t actually be bothered to solve racism. These ceremonies only exist so that colleges can give off the perception that they champion progress for the sake of their savior complexes. If universities genuinely cared about structural racism, multiculturalism would not be revered in the toxic manner it is today. Universities would not embrace tokenism as they desperately seek to fill their incoming classes with the most uniquely underprivileged students to parade around as faulty proof of their woke bona fides. Universities would instead work to deconstruct the alarming institutional racism levied against Asian Americans in the admissions process. In reality, the reputation of the school is more important than the fight against racism. This is exactly why Columbia, instead of directly defending their multicultural ceremonies, simply used obfuscation tactics and changed the name of the events to “celebrations” once it was clear that criticism of the events outweighed praise. To institutions such as Columbia, all convictions are flexible if the school’s name is on the line. Racism is a great cause to fight against when it’s convenient. Columbia’s voluntarily segregated graduation ceremonies are not pragmatic steps to solve discrimination and real-world disparities. They are nothing more than smoke and mirrors to attempt to “one-up” other schools in their quest for wokeness. If schools actually solved racism, how would the diversity–industrial complex survive? How would our universities prove that they’re better than the one down the street? By truly looking for ways to innovate learning, improve their graduation rates, or develop niche academic specialties? Perish the thought. Instead, a woke arms race is stirring across the academy, and whichever institution proves it can win the “Oppression Olympics” comes out on top. It is with a heart of gratitude and love for Columbia University that I express my grievances. No institution is beyond reproach, including the most prestigious this country has to offer. Diversity is important, but respectable civil discourse must be restored. They are not mutually exclusive. Criticism over graduation events cannot simply be dismissed with staple calls of “racism,” “sexism,” or whatever laundry list “-ism” is convenient to hurl on a given day. Students and faculty of all ideologies must reflect on their tolerance toward opposing ideas and how they approach conversations with others. To those who have become so overwhelmingly afraid to share their ideas out of fear of “cancellation,” humiliation, or underappreciation, it is time to gather your own courage and galvanize the spirits of others, for you are not alone. We must all do our part to rehabilitate the integrity of academic freedom. Without it, academia’s powerful influence in molding some of the best and brightest American minds will fall to an advancing illiberal hegemony that will continue to blow until the flame of academic freedom dies. Then, graduation ceremonies will be the least of our problems.

  • IRS says this is when more Americans can expect their stimulus checks

    If you are still waiting on your third stimulus check, it could drop on March 24. The IRS did not reveal how many payments will be sent out by Wednesday but additional payments issued under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will either be received via check, direct deposit, or a debit card, per CBS news. The extra $1400 is designed to provide relief to those who need additional financial support in light of the pandemic.

  • George Segal, star of Just Shoot Me and The Goldbergs , dies at 87

    Actor and musician George Segal died on Tuesday due to complications from bypass surgery. He was age 87.

  • Asian Mom Punched in Front of Child on Way to Anti-Asian Violence Protest in NYC

    A man who punched an Asian woman headed to a protest against anti-Asian violence in New York City has been arrested. The incident occurred while the woman was walking with her daughter near 51 Astor Place in Lower Manhattan at 11:37 a.m. on Sunday. WANTED for HATE CRIME ASSAULT : On Sunday March 21, 2021 @ 11:37 A.M. in the vicinity of 51 Astor Pl. @nypd9pct during an Anti-Asian Violence Protest , a protester carrying anti violence sign was approached by a male suspect and assaulted .

  • Sidney Powell's legal defense: 'Reasonable people' wouldn't believe her election fraud claims

    Lawyers for the Trump ally claim she was just sharing an opinion when she said the election was stolen using machines built to rig races for Hugo Chavez.

  • The best exercises to lower your blood pressure, even without medication

    High blood pressure is a major cause of heart attacks, but the right kind of exercise can lower it as effectively as taking a medication.

  • With GameStop's stock price still exploding, the ailing game retailer is considering selling new units to fund its future

    With GameStop's stock price still near $200, the company is considering selling new units to help fund the ongoing "transformation" led by Ryan Cohen.

  • North Korea's Kim breaks ground for huge apartment development despite other stalled projects

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in the capital city of Pyongyang, state media reported on Wednesday, despite economic crises that have left other signature construction projects stalled. Kim’s ambitious new plan for the next five years is aimed at developing North Korea’s economy, but the proposals may falter in the face of major challenges, including international sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes. North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, but Washington played down the first such tests since Joe Biden became president and said it was still open to dialogue with Pyongyang.

  • Air Force Pilot Reveals What It Was Like to Fly the Secret Soviet MiG-21

    The deadly fighter was the Soviet Union’s version of the F-16.