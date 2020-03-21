Virus Stimulus Plan Grows With Senate Talks Going Into Weekend

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democrats are pushing to expand the Senate GOP’s economic rescue plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, continuing negotiations into the weekend on a package expected to exceed $1 trillion.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wanted to finalize an agreement by Friday, but the Republican and Democratic senators working out the details called it a night without a final deal. They promised to return Saturday to continue talks, with the goal to vote Monday.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants an expanded package that would spend far more on workers and on responding to the health care crisis, while Mnuchin wants more to bolster the economy, including direct payments to more Americans, according to people familiar with his thinking.

“Both sides have issues that they have to go back and check on” with their parties, Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said Friday night. “We’re going to be here early tomorrow morning.”

White House legislative liaison Eric Ueland told reporters at the Capitol that negotiators made progress the provisions regarding unemployment insurance and some of the other sticking points.

“This is not a situation where we are claiming a deal tonight,” Ueland said, adding that there is broad consensus on the need to act quickly. “We’re going to persevere tomorrow.”

The legislation will be the third measure from the U.S. Congress to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus that has swept the globe, sent markets plunging and constricted much of the world’s economy. Even as Democrats rejected the Republican draft bill released Thursday, lawmakers of both parties recognized the need to act quickly with a massive infusion of federal money into a U.S. economy that has ground to a halt.

“We’re talking about a bill that at minimum is a trillion dollars,” Ueland said earlier Friday. “I understand the potential for the deficit impact. But the deficit impact is not a barrier to the need to act on behalf of the American people.

Another Round

President Donald Trump, at a White House briefing, indicated he’d be willing to come back to Congress again for another round of stimulus if necessary.

“I want to get workers money,” Trump said, adding if there’s not enough money in this round of stimulus, “we’ll do something later, I’m sure.”

The impact of the virus is roiling markets worldwide. The S&P 500 Index tumbled to its lowest in three years, ending the week down 15%. The European Union said the recession this year may be as bad as 2009, and Goldman Sachs warned the U.S. economy may shrink 24% on an annualized basis in the second quarter.

McConnell and Schumer have each proposed their own sweeping plans that four groups of senators spent much of Friday trying to reconcile. Schumer spoke with Trump Friday, and both Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke several times with Mnuchin.

The GOP proposal includes tiered tax rebates of as much as $1,200 for middle-income individuals, $208 billion worth of loans for companies suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic and another $300 billion dedicated to smaller businesses.

Mnuchin has proposed two $1,000 checks at a cost of about $500 billion -- substantially more generous than McConnell’s bill. Those direct payments wouldn’t be based on income level, as in the GOP proposal.

Lawmakers on Friday were nearing an agreement to give low-income individuals the full tax rebate, rather than the smaller amount in the GOP version, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. They also were close on an increased unemployment insurance, a central Democratic ask. The two issues appear to be intertwined, and final numbers for the emergency benefits will in part depend on what feedback negotiators receive from other senators, as well as the administration and potentially House leadership.

Democratic Pushback

The House of Representatives, meanwhile, remains out of session. With Pelosi working through Schumer, the main negotiating in the Capitol this weekend will be senator to senator.

Schumer initially said the Republican proposal doesn’t go far enough and “it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers.”