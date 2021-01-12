McConnell reportedly pleased by Trump impeachment talks

McConnell allegedly wants Trump purged from the GOP

Sen. Mitch McConnell believes that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses and believes he can be purged from the GOP, according to sources.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the current Senate majority leader was pleased by the Democratic push to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Sources told the outlet that McConnell believed that the president incited the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks after a meeting with the Senate Republican caucus earlier this month. He has shown no intention of bringing the $2,000 stimulus-check bill to a Senate vote should it pass the House. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

Furthermore, sources also alleged that McConnell felt that if Trump were impeached, the Republican party would not have to worry about him being a stain on the party. If Trump is impeached by the Senate, he will not be allowed to hold elected office in the future.

Trump lost his re-election bid to President-elect Joe Biden in November 2020. However, he has falsely attributed that loss to voter fraud and filed various lawsuits to overturn the election results. As theGrio reported, Trump appeared at a rally last week to encourage his supporters.

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” the president told the crowd. “It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

Rep. Liz Cheney cited that appearance as to why she will be voting in favor of impeachment for his part in the mob that rioted in the Capitol. Glass from a barricade door was broken, offices ransacked and five people were left dead because of the mayhem, including a police officer.

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump congratulates Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., while House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., looks on during a ceremony at the White House after the final passage of tax overhaul legislation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President,” the third-highest ranking GOP leader said.

“The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

For his part, the president made pointed comments towards the Democratic party who are leading the charge to impeach him.

“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger.”

