McConnell reportedly wants GOP senators to praise Manchin and Sinema, so they won't move to scrap filibuster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a press conference with Republican Sen. from Wyoming John Barrasso (L) and Republican Sen. from South Dakota John Thune (R) at the Capitol. Photo by Nicholas Kamm/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • McConnell wants GOP senators to say nice things about Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, per Politico.

  • He said the Democratic pair are under pressure to scrap the filibuster, which he needs to preserve as a block on Biden's agenda.

  • Manchin and Sinema are emerging as key swing votes in Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pushing GOP senators to praise Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona as they come under pressure to support scrapping the filibuster.

Politico reported that McConnell told Republicans during their Wednesday caucus lunch that the Democratic pair could "save this institution" with their opposition to toss out the 60-vote threshold that most bills now need to clear.

Many Democrats, particularly on the left, want President Joe Biden to eliminate the filibuster, so they can approve bills on voting rights and immigration with only a simple majority of 51 votes. They can use reconciliation to sidestep Republicans on budgetary bills, but those must conform with strict rules and can be used just a limited number of times per year.

"What they've been very forthright about is protecting the institution against pressures from their own party. I know what that's like," McConnell later told Politico about Manchin and Sinema. Democrats control an evenly divided Senate because of a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, and undoing the filibuster would require every Democratic senator's support.

The Kentucky Republican also cited the pressure he came under when former President Donald Trump tried bulldozing him on the filibuster.

"Every time I said no. And it's nice that there are Democrats left who respect the institution and don't want to destroy the very essence of the Senate," McConnell said. Reached for further comment, McConnell's office pointed Insider back to his original comments to Politico.

Sen. John Thune, the chamber's second-ranked Republican, called the duo "good people."

The pair's public profile has risen over the past few months, particularly on economic issues. Manchin and Sinema were among the eight Senate Democrats that voted against a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

Sinema is currently partnering with Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on a bipartisan bill to increase the minimum wage. Manchin is also a key swing vote for Biden's infrastructure package.

Biden supports reverting to a "talking filibuster" where senators have to hold the floor and talk for hours on end.

"What it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days, you had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking," Biden told ABC News last month. "That's what it was supposed to be."

In late March, Manchin told The New York Times that he remains opposed to eliminating the filibuster, as well as pushing through major legislation on a partisan basis.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Manchin: Barrier to progress or voice of reason?

    His position as the most conservative Democrat in a Senate with a 50-50 partisan split gives him enormous sway over which elements of Biden’s legislative agenda become law.

  • Mitch McConnell wants his conference to say nice things about these 2 Democrats

    Keep Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema close and publicly praise them, Mitch McConnell explained, because they could “save this institution.”

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy to hold talks with Merkel, Macron about Russia standoff

    The leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany will hold three-way talks on Friday about Ukraine's standoff with Russia over the conflict in the eastern Donbass region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video released to media on Thursday. Zelenskiy will travel to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and they will speak to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a video conference, he said. The "Normandy" format talks involve the leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia and have not taken place since December 2019.

  • Biden administration reveals the intelligence community is not very confident Russia actually put bounties on US troops

    American intelligence had reportedly found last year that Russian military intelligence officered the bounties to Taliban-linked militants.

  • Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announces bid for US Senate seat in 2022

    Wednesday marked McCrory’s final day as host on his popular morning radio show in Charlotte.

  • Mumbai imposes strict virus restrictions as infections surge

    The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. Top state officials stressed that the closure of most industries, businesses, public places and limits on the movement of people didn't constitute a lockdown. Last year, a sudden, harsh, nationwide lockdown left millions jobless overnight.

  • Letters to the Editor: Police killed Daunte Wright, then pleaded for calm. Who needs to calm down?

    The dispassionate response by police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., is totally detached from the seriousness of wrongly shooting someone.

  • NFL: Lions become fourth team to opt out of voluntary workouts over COVID-19 concerns

    The Detroit Lions became the fourth National Football League team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts, citing concerns over COVID-19, as a rift emerged between the league and its players' union over off-season protocols. The Lions joined the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who said this week they would not participate in the workouts, a year after the NFL took its off-season to a "virtual" format up until training camp, as the deadly pandemic ripped through the United States. "With the voluntary workout period starting shortly and no acceptable resolution to our union's negotiations with the NFL over comprehensive COVID-19 protocols, we will be exercising our (Collective Bargaining Agreement) right to not attend," the Lions players said in a statement released through the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

  • Afghan designer uses ecommerce to go global

    LOCATION: KABUL, AFGHANISTANMeet fashion designer Maryam Yousufi Her clothes fuse Western style with traditional Afghan designAn e-commerce platform connects her with customers Click.af launched in 2016 and began shipping globally last yearNAME: MARYAM YOUSUFI, BUSINESSWOMAN AND DESIGNER"It was very appealing to me when I saw movies showing people in other countries choosing or selling clothes through an application. Fortunately, we currently have this platform in Afghanistan, and how good it is that I have clothes on it? As a girl from this country where many women have a hard time, I am delighted to have done this."Yousufi works on her business at nightafter finishing her day job in media

  • Should the Ravens surrender a compensatory pick to sign Justin Houston?

    The Baltimore Ravens have interest in pass rusher Justin Houston. Should they surrender a compensatory pick to sign him?

  • U.S Jobless Claims and Retail Sales Put the Greenback in the Spotlight

    Eurozone inflation figures and a busy U.S economic calendar put the EUR and the U.S Dollar in focus later today.

  • Anti-Asian hate bill could muster bipartisan support on Senate floor

    The Senate will take its first step aimed at combatting the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes Wednesday in what could prove to be an increasingly rare bipartisan Senate effort. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote Wednesday on whether to begin debate on a bill, sponsored by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, that would take relatively modest steps to equip law enforcement and communities to better deal with the rise in attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. "In America an attack on one group is an attack on all of us," Schumer said Tuesday.

  • Former Minnesota Police Officer To Be Charged In Death Of Daunte Wright

    Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting the 20-year-old Black man.

  • 'Luther' creator responds to BBC diversity chief claims Idris Elba show 'not Black enough to be real'

    The BBC's diversity manager said DCI John Luther 'doesn't have any Black friends, he doesn't eat any Caribbean food, this doesn't feel authentic.'

  • Former North Carolina Gov. McCrory enters US Senate race

    Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory on Wednesday announced he'll run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, shaking up the calculus in the expanding field to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr with the entrance of a veteran of statewide politics. McCrory, who served as governor for four years through 2016, revealed his plans on his morning WBT radio show in Charlotte, where he also served a record 14 years as mayor. McCrory had said in late 2019 that he would strongly consider a Senate bid in 2022.

  • Argentina president urges caution ahead of Copa America

    Argentina President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday cast doubt over the upcoming Copa America the country is due to co-host with Colombia, insisting that the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic must be taken into consideration.

  • The Matt Gaetz Problem That GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Wishes Would Just Go Away

    GettyDespite a seemingly daily string of new revelations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pressed ahead Thursday with his position that Rep. Matt Gaetz should retain his seats on the Armed Services and Judiciary Committees.“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American—he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said Thursday. “There’s no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that would be dealt with at that time.”Gaetz, who’s currently under federal investigation for his involvement with an alleged sex ring, also faces a probe from the House Ethics Committee for a litany of potential violations.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Ethics Committee wrote in a letter last week.But McCarthy continues to insist that everyone needs to “wait for the facts” before Gaetz faces any internal repercussions in Congress, even as he’s insisted that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should be stripped of committee assignments for having repeated contact with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese government operative. Swalwell cut off contact as soon as he became aware of the situation, and there are no allegations that he broke any law.Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenGaetz’s situation seems far more precarious. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, he has oversight responsibilities of the very same Justice Department that is investigating him—and which he has accused of fomenting a witch hunt against him under President Joe Biden.But McCarthy ignored that question Thursday. He repeated that Gaetz was innocent until proven guilty, that he had spoken with Gaetz and the Florida Republican said he was innocent, and that he would “let the investigation take care of itself.” (Gaetz has publicly denied wrongdoing.)The GOP leader’s continued punting on Gaetz comes as his party largely settles into a circumspect stance on the allegations—unless, or until, there are more developments. Most aides believe wider calls for his resignation, or disciplinary measures like a loss of committee assignments, will only come if Gaetz is indicted.On Wednesday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-ranking House Republican, told reporters that party leadership will “of course react and take action” if “something really formal” happens with the Department of Justice probe.Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Paid Dozens of Young Women—and a 17-Year-OldMeanwhile, rank-and-file Republicans aren’t exactly circling the wagons around the embattled congressman. Most don’t like Gaetz, and the congressman himself acknowledges he has few friends on Capitol Hill. Only close MAGA allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have actively rallied to his defense—Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH) to a lesser extent—but even fewer Republicans have tried to build pressure on him to resign. Only one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called on Gaetz to leave office over the allegations, and the two very different Republicans already had an acrimonious beef. Kinzinger’s final straw with Gaetz cited The Daily Beast’s reporting on the congressman’s payments to Joel Greenberg, the Florida official said to have facilitated his access to girls and young women.Through it all, Gaetz has been defiant. At first, he claimed that the allegations he paid for underage sex were part of a sweeping extortion plot against his family. He has since moved on to framing the rapidly mounting scandal as proof the “deep state” and mainstream media are out to get him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas car dealer offers Baylor basketball a Jeep to recruit players ‘out of the hood’

    Baylor basketball says it won’t accept the Jeep a car dealer suggested the team use to recruit players “out of the hood.”

  • Vice President Kamala Harris weighs in on gun vs. Taser debate in Daunte Wright shooting

    EXCLUSIVE: In an exclusive interview with theGrio, VP Kamala Harris calls for “full accountability” in the Chauvin case and said Wright “should still be alive today.” Policing in America as it relates to race and racial bias is yet again at the center of the nation’s consciousness following the recent fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota, just a few miles away from the ongoing murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd.

  • Jayson Tatum called Kendrick Perkins to discuss ex-Celtic's criticism

    Jayson Tatum and Kendrick Perkins hashed things out after Perkins' criticism of the Celtics All-Star last week -- and it sounds like Tatum got the message loud and clear.