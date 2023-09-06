McConnell responds to questions after two instances of freezing mid-sentence at public events
A day after the Senate reconvened for the fall, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell responded to questions about his health following two instances over the summer in which he froze while answering reporters’ questions. McConnell referred to a letter from the Capitol Hill attending physician Brian Monahan that stated “there is no evidence” that McConnell suffered a stroke, has a seizure disorder or a nervous system disorder like Parkinson’s disease. The 81-year-old told reporters he intends to finish his terms as senator and minority leader.