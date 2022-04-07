McConnell said he's 'shocked' to hear that he's considered a 'ruthless' politician: 'My wife thinks I'm a really nice guy'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Mitch McConnell said he's "shocked" to hear that he plays a "ruthless" style of politics.

"My wife thinks I'm a really nice guy," he told Axios. "My kids like me."

"I'm very comfortable with my moral red line," McConnell added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said he was "shocked" to hear that he's considered a "ruthless" politician, adding that his wife and children like him.

"You are known for playing a ruthless style of politics," Axios' Jonathan Swan told McConnell during an interview. "Where do you draw your moral red lines?"

McConnell laughed, then replied: "I didn't realize I was known for playing a ruthless — I thought, my wife thinks I'm a really nice guy." McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, served as President Donald Trump's transportation secretary from 2017 to 2021 and as President George W. Bush's labor secretary from 2001 to 2009.

"My kids like me. I got a lot of friends," McConnell added. "I'm shocked to hear such a comment."

Swan pressed McConnell, saying that some people in the country might agree with the "ruthless" characterization and asking him again where he draws his "moral red lines."

"I'm perfectly comfortable with the way that I have conducted my political career," said McConnell, who's served in the Senate since 1985. "I'm very comfortable with my moral red line."

Swan then asked McConnell to explain his thinking behind supporting Trump after condemning him over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. On the Senate floor on February 13, 2021, McConnell declared that "Trump's actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty."

"There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day," he said at the time.

Swan asked the GOP leader about his "moral red line."

"How do you go from saying that, to two weeks later, saying you'd absolutely support Donald Trump if he's the Republican leader in 2024?" Swan asked.

McConnell defended his position, explaining that he has an "obligation" to support whoever the Republican party nominates.

"As the Republican leader of the Senate, it should not be a front-page headline that I would support the Republican nominee for president," he said. Trump has not launched a 2024 presidential bid, but has repeatedly hinted he may run again.

As Swan continued to question McConnell on his position, the Republican leader responded, "I say many things I'm sure people don't understand."

